Science
Coincidence? Elvis Presley's "I Can't Help Falling in Love" and Two Black Holes Collisions Share Same Vibrations!
Recent vibrations captured from a certain collision of two different black holes deep in space harmonizes smoothly with the first notes of "I can't help falling in love with you" by Elvis Presley! Researchers were able to find this exotic merger of two black holes with one weighing three times more than the other.
The mass imbalance then created different frequencies which resonates with the General Theory of Relativity or Theory of Gravity by Albert Einstein. Scientists have suggested the origin of the two black holes came from two stars that were first orbiting one another then suddenly collapsed or formed and collided as they then moved through space.
Wise men say?
This recent discovery was made by the Polish Academy of Science's researchers, who believed this merging of black holes could possibly reveal how these empty spaces form, according to Science. The leader of the Independent Max Planck Research Group, Frank Ohme, said that they heard GW190412's gravitational waves of a specific superior harmonic, which was similar to a song by Elvis!
Frank Ohme said that the systems with unequal masses do cause gravitational wave signals that are actually much stronger which makes them possible to hear. The very first gravitational waves from certain colliding black holes were first discovered back in 2015 by none other than the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).
This is the very first time that a pair of different masses were found. The first weighing 30 solar masses while the second weighs just eight. This event happened 2.4 billion light-years away according to Maya Fishback, a known physicist and LIGO member at the well-respected University of Chicago according to Science.
The unequal masses singing
A postdoc fellow from the Dutch National Institute for Subatomic Physics or Nikhef, Anuradha Samajdar, along with other members of the esteemed Virgo Collaboration said that this is very exciting news and an opportunity to test Einstein's theory.
With the collision came certain gravitational waves of different frequencies which actually coincide with Einstein's theory. The study points that it could be because most of the black holes spiraling towards each other usually have the same mass, they oftentimes produce a single frequency.
Read Also: Unusually High Levels of Carbon Monoxide Found Inside 21/ Borlsov Pointing Towards Its Possible Origins: an Icy Planetary System!
The study points out that because of their different masses, they produced weaker waves at higher frequencies known as "overtones". The team then tried to listen to the sounds and found the first two notes of Presley's "I can't help falling in love with you" as a direct match for the first two notes.
The researchers then explained that these frequencies could then be identified as the C and G notes on the piano. The gravitational waves known as "ripples in spacetime" were first predicted by the Theory of Relativity by Einstein.
These types of "ripples in spacetime" can actually be produced when black holes orbit one another or when galaxies merge. These gravitational waves have also been thought to have been the cause of a Big Bang.
Read Also: [NASA Reports] Moon, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars to Reach Near Alignment with Lyrid Meteor Shower on The Way: Here's How to Catch it
Related Articles
Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators
"Missing Link" Black Hole found by astronomers to aid them in understanding more about these massive cosmic entities.
[VIDEO] NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Black Hole 50,000 Times The Size of The Sun
Astronomy just got more exciting with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope finding a black hole in the galaxy that is 50,000 times the size of the sun!
Middleweight Black Hole In Star Cluster Is First Of Its Kind
The discovery of a middleweight black hole stuns astronomers as it is the first of its kind. Only small and supermassive black holes have previously been known.
Black Hole Grows So Massive After Snacking On A Star For A Decade
NASA confirms the discovery of a super massive black hole that has grown so big after feasting on a star for ten years. The spectacular discovery breaks the record of the longest star death.
Earth Gets Its Third Near-Miss Through Asteroid BH30
The asteroid BH30 missed the Earth as it passed through the planet on Jan. 30. The asteroid which was of the size of a car is reportedly the third space rock that was supposed to hit the Earth as was detected by scientists days before their closest flyby to the planet.
A 466-Million-Year-Old Asteroid Collision Still Sends Shrapnels To Earth
A 466 million-year-old asteroid collision is said to be sending debris or meteorites on Earth. A study recently published showed that the meteorites in the present and those that hit the Earth before the collision are hugely different and that the rocks hitting the planet today are believed to be shrapnels of the ancient collision.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Amazon Sees Highest Profts in History with a Whopping $11,000 Every Second Amid Coronavirus: How Do Employees Benefit?
Amazon gains immense profit amid coronavirus pandemic and gives out help to its workers
SCIENCE
Coincidence? Elvis Presley's "I Can't Help Falling in Love" and Two Black Holes Collisions Share Same Vibrations!
A recent collision between two different black holes proved Albert Einstein's "ripples in spacetime" resulting in vibrations playing "I can't help falling in love" by Elvis Presley.
REVIEWS
Boost Your Gaming Signal with These Wi-Fi Adaptors: ASUS, TP, or Netgear
If you want to boost your connection without using a LAN or Ethernet, you might want to get yourself a Wi-Fi adaptor. Here are a few adaptors that could really improve your connection.
SCIENCE
Coincidence? Elvis Presley's "I Can't Help Falling in Love" and Two Black Holes Collisions Share Same Vibrations!
A recent collision between two different black holes proved Albert Einstein's "ripples in spacetime" resulting in vibrations playing "I can't help falling in love" by Elvis Presley.