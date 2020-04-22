[VIDEO] Fort Myers Police in Florida Created a Giant Heart to Salute Hospital Workers Amid Coronavirus

Fort Myers police showered Health care workers at Lee Memorial Hospital with gratitude in a creative way amid their sacrifices during coronavirus pandemic.

The police group created a giant heart out of patrol cars in the hospital's parking lot.

In the middle were officers holding up letters, spelling out "FMPD thanks you" with emergency lights flashing.

The video was posted on the department's Facebook page.



