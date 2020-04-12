[GRIM VIDEO] Ecuador Residents Can Smell Corpses on the Street after Deaths Rise From Coronavirus

In recent reports that captured the attention of the media, Ecuador is starting to have a body problem as the corpses of coronavirus victims are being left on the street with no one to claim them. Residents have even started to report that they can smell the stench of the dead bodies from their very homes!

The grim video of the coronavirus' effect on Ecuador

About a week after those viral images of bodies being left on the streets of Ecuador hit international headlines, there are still many families that are still trying to bury their loved ones. According to authorities, Guayaquil, the biggest city, is still struggling to deal with all the backlog of deaths from the coronavirus.

Images started to surface coming straight out of Guayaquil, a port city located in Ecuador's Pacific coast showing the world just how serious the situation has become and how the unlucky people of Ecuador suffer the fate of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the overwhelming death toll, hospitals as well as morgues have started to abandon bodies in the streets or even leaving them to decay in houses, cargo trailers, and even parking lots. The smell of these exposed corpses are starting to stick like bile in the throat as vultures flock above the city in hopes of feeding on human carrion.

Cemeteries have started to become over flooded and have started to hold bodies way beyond their capacities leaving some bodies buried in unmarked graves located in outlying fields. Other cadavers have been secreted out of the city by their loved ones as they are disguised as sleeping passengers in order for them to slip past military checkpoints.

Ecuador's major problem

Because of the lack of first-world technology or even the means to dispose the corpses of these victims, the citizens are at risk of other infections aside from the coronavirus. The vulnerability of most citizens to the virus has increased even more as corpses are left to rot on the street.

Since some civilians are in close contact with the diseased body, the contamination and spread of other diseases aside from the coronavirus is a huge reality. As the dead are dressed as sleeping passengers, some of these corpses have been able to travel outside of the city and although it is still unknown as to whether corpses can still carry the virus, the main act of carrying a corpse without the means of proper sanitation is still a huge problem.

The coronavirus has started to show its true colors as not just a virus that gives cough or colds but as a virus that starts to leave people on the street. Ecuador is now an example of what would happen should the virus get even more out of hand in other countries as well.

