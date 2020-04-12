Trending News
[GRIM VIDEO] Ecuador Residents Can Smell Corpses on the Street after Deaths Rise From Coronavirus
In recent reports that captured the attention of the media, Ecuador is starting to have a body problem as the corpses of coronavirus victims are being left on the street with no one to claim them. Residents have even started to report that they can smell the stench of the dead bodies from their very homes!
The grim video of the coronavirus' effect on Ecuador
About a week after those viral images of bodies being left on the streets of Ecuador hit international headlines, there are still many families that are still trying to bury their loved ones. According to authorities, Guayaquil, the biggest city, is still struggling to deal with all the backlog of deaths from the coronavirus.
Images started to surface coming straight out of Guayaquil, a port city located in Ecuador's Pacific coast showing the world just how serious the situation has become and how the unlucky people of Ecuador suffer the fate of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Also: [Heartbreaking VIDEO] Nurse Breaks Down And Tells The Public About The Reality of Coronavirus Deaths
Due to the overwhelming death toll, hospitals as well as morgues have started to abandon bodies in the streets or even leaving them to decay in houses, cargo trailers, and even parking lots. The smell of these exposed corpses are starting to stick like bile in the throat as vultures flock above the city in hopes of feeding on human carrion.
Cemeteries have started to become over flooded and have started to hold bodies way beyond their capacities leaving some bodies buried in unmarked graves located in outlying fields. Other cadavers have been secreted out of the city by their loved ones as they are disguised as sleeping passengers in order for them to slip past military checkpoints.
Ecuador's major problem
Because of the lack of first-world technology or even the means to dispose the corpses of these victims, the citizens are at risk of other infections aside from the coronavirus. The vulnerability of most citizens to the virus has increased even more as corpses are left to rot on the street.
Since some civilians are in close contact with the diseased body, the contamination and spread of other diseases aside from the coronavirus is a huge reality. As the dead are dressed as sleeping passengers, some of these corpses have been able to travel outside of the city and although it is still unknown as to whether corpses can still carry the virus, the main act of carrying a corpse without the means of proper sanitation is still a huge problem.
Read Also: More Than 600 Dead From Drinking High-Concentrated Alcohol In Attempts To Cure Coronavirus
The coronavirus has started to show its true colors as not just a virus that gives cough or colds but as a virus that starts to leave people on the street. Ecuador is now an example of what would happen should the virus get even more out of hand in other countries as well.
Related Articles
[Heartbreaking VIDEO] Sobbing Nurse Reveals The Reality of Coronavirus Deaths
A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.
[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
Only 8 Were Found To Have Coronavirus Antibodies Out of 986 Tested in Colorado Using Finger-Prick Device
Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.
[VIDEO] Second 'Skin Deep' Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates Begins Testing: Do We Finally Have a Successful One?
The Bill Gates Foundation has backed up the second vaccine candidate which is now 'skin deep' instead of the previous deep jab. Will this be the final vaccine?
This Bluethooth-enabled App Will Let You Know If You’ve Been in Contact with COVID-19 Patients
The government has previously urging scientists to make an application for tracking down the people that the COVID-19 patient has been in contact with. Good news, it has now been resolved!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More
Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release
SCIENCE
Asteroid Contact: NASA To Perform 'Checkpoint Rehearsal' As OSIRIS-REx Temporarily Lands To Take Sample Of 'Bennu'
NASA's Spacecraft OSIRIS'REx set to touch-down on Asteroid Bennu to take samples to bring home.
REVIEWS
Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!
Lenovo's upcoming Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC is a massive i7 unit that costs almost $1000! Are the specs worth the price?