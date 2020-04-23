Latest From Sony Re PSN Down Update: Playstation Network Hit By Overwhelming Traffic

The PlayStation Network (PSN) infrastructure seems to suffer a wave of connection issues on Wednesday, with several players complain about difficulty accessing social and gaming features.

PlayStation Officials have not provided timescale for a full fix but mentioned in a status update that the connection issues seem to have affected PS3 and PS4 consoles. The Sony-owned firm indicated that overwhelming traffic brought the network downtime.

"You may have some difficulty launching games, applications or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience," it said.



"You may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads because we're working with ISPs to manage download traffic. We believe it's important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are staying home and practicing social distancing. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community," the company added.



Outage tracking platform DownDetector confirmed the PSN downtime had seen a major spike in problems across the U.S.

