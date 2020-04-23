Tech
Join over One Million Users Who Downloaded Google Stadia App with its Free Premium Access: Here's How
Google or Alphabet Inc., wouldn't release any official figures yet for its cloud streaming games service, but thanks to Google Stadia app, we have a way to guess its current player base. After all, the app is mandatory when using Stadia, whether you inten to play on your PC, phone, or TV.
According to Sensor Tower, the app had been downloaded more than 175,000 times during its first week. It was able to cross the 500,000 download mark five weeks ago. Today, the tracking platform shows that it seems like Google Stadia reach its one million download milestone.
The faster progression since it hit the 500K mark is accounted mainly to the Google's move to give away free two-month subscription of its Stadia Pro to Gmail account users. It also launch a free tier which enables users to keep playing the game service without a subscription. They are however limited to 1080p resolution, stereo sound, and lack of High Dynamic Range support.
How to subscribe to Google Stadia Pro for Free?
The offer is only available to 14 countries that currently support Stadia: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
If you're new, playing on Stadia is simple:
- Sign up via Stadia.com
- Download the Stadia app on iOS or AndroidPlay on PC or device along with HID compliant USB supported controller or mouse and keyboard
- Play over Wi-Fi on Pixel or several Android phones
Google continues to invest in Stadia since its soft launch.
