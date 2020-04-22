Pick Out the Right Wi-Fi Adaptor for You to Boost Your Gaming Signal: Choose From ASUS, TP, or Netgear

Being cut off in-game can be quite a bummer which is why having a reliable and fast connection is definitely a necessity if you really want to take your online gaming seriously. Let's say your computer is positioned somewhere where a LAN or Ethernet cable is not possible to connect, what other choice do you have?

Although connecting to the Wi-Fi does not always guarantee the best speed, there are certain things you can use in order to boost the existing speed. The only way for you to be able to boost your Wi-Fi connection if your computer is located somewhere remote is to use a Wi-Fi adaptor.

A Wi-Fi adaptor can amplify the signal received by your computer and translate that into better gameplay and better connection. The good news is that these Wi-Fi adaptors are not hard to come across since they are priced relatively affordable on the market.

Boosting your signal does not mean you have to go buy a satellite or whatever thing you might think could boost your signal. Maybe you just have to get yourself a good Wi-Fi adaptor.

ASUS, TP, and even Netgear are three of the most reliable brands when it comes to not just computers but also to computer accessories, upgrades, and parts. What's good about these brands is because of their wide range of products, they have figured out which one works best for which product making them able to manufacture high quality and effective products.

Here are the Wi-Fi Adaptors from ASUS, TP, and Netgear:

ASUS PCE-AC68 AC1900 Dual-Band Wireless Pci-E Adapter

Although this comes from ASUS, you'll be shocked that the price of this Wi-Fi adaptor is not actually that expensive. This wireless PCI-E adaptor runs on very efficient power and has quite an aesthetic towards it.

The design is not just for aesthetic purposes only. In fact, there is a specific reason why this adaptor is designed like this. The design allows this adaptor to capture better frequency as it is located facign three different angles.

For those who are a little bit more tech savvy, you'll find this product to be a better fit for you due to its requirement of a strategic placement as well as a pretty interesting installment.

The Wi-Fi adaptor uses a 2.4G/5G Dual Band in order for it to provide wireless connection at a much higher speed compared to the usual Wi-Fi receptors.

This specific Wi-Fi adaptor is portable and should be a great addition if ever you are a gamer who likes to use a laptop for gaming. The advantage of this adaptor is that it is a simple USB type and is really handy to carry around. Boost your signal anywhere with the Netgear Nighthawk!

