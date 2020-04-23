How To Find Golden Pipe Wrenches For Week 10 Midas Mission Of Fortnite: Where To Look?

If you've been actively playing Fortnite and have the Battle Pass, then you probably have a few of the Weekly Challenges complete. And for this week, you are tasked with finding five different golden pipe wrenches. We list down all the locations you have to go to in this guide for the completion of the challenge.

How To Find Golden Pipe Wrenches

Fortnite has a rather large area of land to explore, and the developers have made sure this challenge highlights that fact. The five pipe wrenches are located on the outer edges of the massive island you land on, but don't worry; you won't have to search all five in one go; you can search any available ones you find and save the others for next games.

The items are located somewhere that has any pipework, but even with that information, it's still a daunting task all because of the size of the area. So we've laid out the areas you need to look out for below to quickly finish this task and get back to conquering the battlefield:

One is located in the front of a pipe statute in the B6 area;

Another can be found on the northern side of the C1 area on the top of Lockie's Lighthouse;

One more is placed at the Pipeman landmark in area D8;

You can find one outside the Steam Stacks inside the H2 area;

The Dirty Docks contain the last pipe on the western side of the H4 area.

With the knowledge of where they are, it's merely a matter of getting there and searching the pipes. You can take your time and take it one at a time because you can complete this week's mission throughout several games and not have to spend the whole of one match just running around.

This week's mission is part of Fortnite's Season 2 challenges, and Season 3 Chapter 2 will start on June 4, giving you several more weeks to complete any missing challenges you have before the next season rolls over.

Fortnite is a sandbox, battle royale game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. There are three game modes available for players to choose from; Fortnite: Save the World, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Fortnite Creative. Among these, the battle royale mode is commonly the most played and talked about. The mode lets 100 players fight it out in a massive island to be the last man (or woman) standing.

The game brought in a stellar 125 million players in its first year of gameplay, marking the virtual game's astounding success in raking in the profits for its developer.

Previously, Weekly Challenges were set for players to complete and became available after purchase of the Battle Pass. These challenges were initially released in Season 3 and continued to every season after. This time, however, brings a new mechanic, as Season 10 trashes the Weekly Challenge concept and replaces it with a system they call missions.

