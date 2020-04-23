Was There Something Wrong with the Fortnite x Travis Scott Concert? Was Epic Games able to Deliver an 'Astrnomical' Concert?

"Astronomical" was right! Travis Scott's virtual Fortnite "concert" on Thursday evening was a huge success in the game's world literally unfolding just like a butterfly, revealing a different type of live online experience which fans have never seen before.

Travis Scott's virtual concert was only the first out of a whole virtual global tour series that is said to last into the weekend. Fortnite has already been known to host concerts in the past even hosting a live album listening party with Weezer itself!

It's actually all part of developer Epic Games' tentative plans to bring the popular free online game all the way to the next level, just like the fabled virtual Metaverse world! The concert this weekend is just a small flex on how hard the developer Epic Games is actually breaking bounderies.

Why was the concert disappointing?

Just like every concert, not everything was satisfactory. The first problem was that the concert was way too short, only running at a little under 10 minutes which is way shorter than actual hour-long hip hop in-person concerts back in the old days.

Another problem was that Travis Scott wasn't actually live, instead, he actually just got a prerecorded mix played of his new and old songs. A certain new song by Kid Cudi was also debuted on Thursday night. The concert was not like DJ Marshmello's set last year that was an actual live experience with a limited audience. This could probably be because of the complex narratives that the whole show was trying to tell.

Although these facts did disappoint some of those in attendance, the atmosphere totally changed when Travis touched down onto the map itself with his head touching the atmosphere. Once "Sicko Mode" finally kicked off, Travis started dancing around the map while rapping and teleporting! The lip sync was also nicely done as his in-game model nicely matched the track itself.

What fans loved about the Fortnite x Travis Scott concert

The whole concert was a pretty entertaining experience as players were launched into the stratosphere, the planet that is pulsating with hype, by Travis Scott himself. The whole map started bouncing everyone just like a trampoline. Even sexy virtual hologram dancers were present to back up the rapper's performance as he started zipping all over the map.

Travis' skin even exploded which revealed his cyborg innards! The entire show is really hard to describe as the surreal experience was unlike no other but should have been expected due to Travis Scott's effect-heavy music videos.

The only preexisting question was would the event actually fit the aesthetic and it's pretty safe to say that it actually did! If fans were disappointed with this event, it's also to be noted that Epic Games employees actually did the whole concert while working from home! This could only make people wonder what could have happened without social distancing getting in the way.

