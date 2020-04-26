Culture

Who is Kim Jong Un's Sister, Kim Yo Jong? A Ballerina Who Studied in Switzerland: More About the Mysterious Dictator's Sister

By Urian , Apr 26, 2020 09:18 PM EDT
FILE PHOTO: Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. (Photo : REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Pool/File Photo)

Although it was recently stated by a South Korean official that Kim Jong Un is alive and well, the circulating rumors of his death or "vegetative state" are still being strongly circulated.

In the dictator's absence, his sister Kim Yo Jong suddenly emerged into spotlight after being relatively living under the radar. Who is she?

Here are a few things you might not have known about Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong:

Nobody knows her age

Although she gained the spotlight during the previous 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Jo Yong is still pretty mysterious with certain details missing just like her own exact age which is only rumored to be somewhere around the early thirties.

She went to school in Switzerland (she took ballet lessons)

According to The Washington Post, her father, Kim Jong Il, was really fond of Kim Yo Jong and even made her go to school in Switzerland where she even took up ballet lessons right before returning to North Korea back in the early 2000s.

She was nicknamed the "Ivanka Trump of North Korea

Kim Yo Jong ha previously stated that President Trump and her brother actually had a "special" and also "firm" personal relationship despite the circulating conflict revolving the nuclear weapons. She was given the nickname "Ivanka Trump" of her country, North Korea.

Read Also: Iran Launches First Military Satellite into Space: Could this Point to Missile Development?

She was charged with propaganda

She was previously charged with pushing North Korean propaganda and for protecting her brother's reputation, she has also recently equated South Korea to a "frightened dog barking" due to objecting a live-fire military demonstration, according to the Guardian notes.

Named alternate member of the Politburo

As a sign of her increasing power, Kim Yo Jong has become an alternate member of the Politburo just a little earlier this month.

How well is she known?

According to a certain North Korean expert named Bruce Bennett in his statement to the Daily Beast, "She is smart, calculating, and who knows how much power she has been able to build working in the shadows?

A certain analyst even told the Associated Press that among the whole North Korea's powerful elite, Kim Yo Jong still has the highest chances of inheriting this power even reaching more than 90%. Despite the information from the analyst, she is not the only one going for the ultimate promotion, and North Korea's patriarchal structure may even undercut her chances.

Another alternative according to speculation would be a collective leadership that will be spearheaded by the ceremonial head of the state, Choe Ryong Hae, might actually be implemented, putting an end to Kim's family dynastic reign.

As the news about Kim Jong Un's actual status is still floating, the world has finally come to know the late Kim Jong Il's other offspring, Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Read Also: Neo-Nazi Hacks WHO, NIH, and Gates Foundation: 25,000 Emails Used for Harassment Campaign and Coronavirus Conspiracies

