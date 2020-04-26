Games
Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 'Bugs Nerf' Makes Gaining Cash Significantly Harder From Catching Critters
Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been making headlines left and right since its release due to its massively cute and immersive gameplay. The latest title in the franchise been hit with a hidden update; however, that has reduced the number of bugs that spawn in a particular location in a specific season.
The game company has been working and changing the spawn rates for several of the game's most profitable bugs, including the Emperor and Peacock butterflies, scorpions, Atlas moths, and tarantulas.
Ninja update comes crashing down
One user, @_Ninji over at Twitter, who has a good track record with his findings, posted information regarding his data mining of the latest Animal Crossing title. He found out that Nintendo reportedly generalized the spawn rates of all bugs and insects to let them show up at the same rate in any season.
The Twitter user shared the decrease of some critters' spawns such as Peacock butterflies being cut down by 80-90% and emperors and atlas by 50%.
Normal stinkbugs have increased by 100%, and man-faced types are down by half. Tiger beetles have had their rates increased by 33%, but scarab beetles have been reduced by 40%.
Scorpions and tarantulas have been nerfed hard by the hidden update as well.
Read Also: How To Find Golden Pipe Wrenches For Week 10 Midas Mission Of Fortnite: Where To Look?
A handy little table was made detailing out all the bugs and their new rates to simplify searching for specific critters. The slashed out numbers represent the previous spawn rates, whereas the numbers next to them, the new nerfed changes.
At first glance, the change wouldn't make too big of an impact on most people's gameplay, but for some who farm these little insects for cash will have significantly reduced rates across the board. Usually, an hour or two of farming spawn would be enough to earn a significant cash stack, but with the new changes, you'd be lucky to have more than a handful of spawns.
A wonderful fantasy game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a fantasy role-playing game that sets you in the shoes of a customizable character and set out on a deserted island to explore, gather, and craft your way to the development of the island's community.
The latest installment was a major success to fans around the world, selling more than five million in digital copies alone for the first month of release and is still going strong in terms of sales. It broke the record for most digital units sold in a single month for consoles.
Critics have applauded the game's gameplay and customization capability bringing a wide variety of personalization to gamers. Some also say its success is due to its release amid the coronavirus pandemic where more people are staying indoors and looking for new games to play that they could spend time with while being in quarantine.
The nerf deals a massive blow to farmers of bugs and insects, but most players won't mind the difference much as they play to build up their towns into successful and thriving communities casually.
Read Also: Trials of Mana Guide: What You Need To Know To Complete The Game And Experience The Whole Story
Related Articles
Trials of Mana Guide: What You Need To Know To Complete The Game And Experience The Whole Story
Having a touch time with Trials of Mana? Read on to figure out what you should prioritize on your journey!
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Developers Give Their Fans A Suitable Challenge And All-New Arsenal To Take Down The Massive Kulve Taroth
Experience the thrill of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's newest challenges! From a Master Rank Kulve Taroth to Arch-Tempered Namielle, there's plenty of new features for you to find out!
Limited Time Event: Nintendo Releases New Pokemon Sword And Shield Special Max Raid Battle Centered Around Egg Pokemon Including Togepi, Munchlax, And Much More!
All-new Special Max Raid comes to Pokemon Sword and Shield! Come get your new companions now!
Mini SNES Classic Edition vs NES Classic Edition: Which Console Is Better?
The SNES Classic Edition comes with two controllers. While the SNES Classic's controller cables get an extra two feet in length. However, both come with significant improvement to the controllers themselves.
Nintendo SNES Classic Edition: New Retro Console Coming In 2017 But There's A Hitch
The Nintendo SNES Classic Edition will be coming this September but it will only have a limited run.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
[Reddit Post] Grandma Allegedly Watches Netflix on Old School Box-Type TV: Comments Suggest Interesting Roku Method
A recent post on Reddit allegedly claims that a grandma was able to make watching Netflix possible on an old school box-type TV.. Interesting methods have circulated the comment section.
SCIENCE
Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment
Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here
GAMES
Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 'Bugs Nerf' Makes Gaining Cash Significantly Harder From Catching Critters
A hidden update hit Animal: Crossing New Horizons setting cash farmers way behind schedule