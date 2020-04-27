Tech
Reddit Post Shows Vision of Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition: XboxSeriesX Community Itself Shared the Post!
It might be quite a while before the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 4 are released and although the PlayStation 4 has captured quite a lot of attention due to their brave new move of going for a white console, Xbox still has a few cards left to play.
Xbox Series X has also released their new console and the looks are pretty firm and solid as they decided to make this console look like a strong rectangle facing upwards instead of the thin console which was previously being used.
A certain post on Reddit by igoiaba has just recently shared what looks like the Xbox Series X's upcoming console but with a really awesome Senua's Saga Hellblade II theme! This strong look, although still not confirmed, looks like a certain game-themed console just like what the PlayStation 4 did with Cyberpunk 2077!
My vision about XSX Senua's Saga Special Edition from r/XboxSeriesX
Could this be real?
Although the post and design has not yet been confirmed and is still fairly new on Reddit, the post has been shared by the XboxSeriesX community themselves and although this is not yet a confirmation, it's enough to keep fans of this saga bursting with excitement!
The Xbox Series X hasn't yet released but the post shows a Senua's Saga: Hellblade II themed console which is a dream come true for the fans of this game.
Hellblade II was previously announced for the Xbox Series X which is a sequel to the first Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The game was previously announced back in 2019 at The Game Awards and since then, the trailer has been watched by many.
Read Also: Ex-Developer from Sony Says that the Xbox Series X is much Better than the PS5: Teraflops Comparison
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Hellblade 2 is said to be released later on this year or earlier next year according to an article by Techradar. The trailer was met with much excitement and since then, fans have been waiting for its faithful release.
Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 has been previously confirmed as one of the very first games that will be using Microsoft's Smart Delivery technology which aims to give players access to the very best version of the game no matter the system the player chooses to play on.
The game will be available on both the Xbox Series X and PC bringing a wider audience to this dark masterpiece.
For those who have no idea what is going one, the first game, Hellblade, is a dark action filled adventure game that follows a certain Senua, who is a Pict warrior that is struggling with certain type of mental health issues leading her to believe that she is cursed by evil.
In the game Senua's Sacrifice, Senua strongly travels through the Underworld of Norse mythology itself called Helheim in a noble quest to rescue the soul of her diseased lover, Dillion, from the evil goddess Hela while battling her very own hallucinations as well as certain undead warriors.
There has not yet been further information given about the Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition, but if it were true, Hellblade fans would be in for quite a treat!
Read Also: Netflix on an Old School Box-Type TV? Reddit Post Allegedly Claims It was Grandma's Doing But Comments Suggest Interesting Roku Method
Related Articles
Here Are The Top Tablet Computers You Can Purchase Without Breaking Your Wallet
Choose now for the perfect tablet computer for you that fits a price that you could definitely afford
Xbox One X 'Cyberpunk 2077' Out This June: Beware! Limited Edition!
The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X is said to be released this coming June, and although fans of the game are excited, the Xbox Series X is also on its way. Which one would you pick?
Could Skype Be The Next Zoom?
Skype has been around for quite some time already and now that Zoom is experiencing a huge amount of backlash for its recent privacy issue, Skype could potentially be taking over the market.
No More Browser For Facebook Messenger: Windows and Mac Desktop App With Video Chat Is Here!
Facebook has just recently announced that the Facebook Messenger app for both Windows and Mac is finally here!
The Potato Microsoft Teams Incident: Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting! Everyone Decided to Just Go With It
A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
$400 Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 Share the Same Parts? Cameras, SIM Trays, and More!
Apple's new upcoming iPhone SE has been all over social media with buyers excited for the upcoming $400 phone but what would happen when they find out that the new SE shares parts with the iPhone 8?
SCIENCE
Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment
Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here
TECH
Simple Google Doodle Games to Play While Passing the Time: Doodle the Coronavirus Away!
Google Doodle will be releasing a series of mini-games to keep people from getting bored. Doodle the coronavirus away!