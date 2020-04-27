Reddit Post Shows Vision of Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition: XboxSeriesX Community Itself Shared the Post!

It might be quite a while before the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 4 are released and although the PlayStation 4 has captured quite a lot of attention due to their brave new move of going for a white console, Xbox still has a few cards left to play.

Xbox Series X has also released their new console and the looks are pretty firm and solid as they decided to make this console look like a strong rectangle facing upwards instead of the thin console which was previously being used.

A certain post on Reddit by igoiaba has just recently shared what looks like the Xbox Series X's upcoming console but with a really awesome Senua's Saga Hellblade II theme! This strong look, although still not confirmed, looks like a certain game-themed console just like what the PlayStation 4 did with Cyberpunk 2077!

Could this be real?

Although the post and design has not yet been confirmed and is still fairly new on Reddit, the post has been shared by the XboxSeriesX community themselves and although this is not yet a confirmation, it's enough to keep fans of this saga bursting with excitement!

The Xbox Series X hasn't yet released but the post shows a Senua's Saga: Hellblade II themed console which is a dream come true for the fans of this game.

Hellblade II was previously announced for the Xbox Series X which is a sequel to the first Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The game was previously announced back in 2019 at The Game Awards and since then, the trailer has been watched by many.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Hellblade 2 is said to be released later on this year or earlier next year according to an article by Techradar. The trailer was met with much excitement and since then, fans have been waiting for its faithful release.

Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 has been previously confirmed as one of the very first games that will be using Microsoft's Smart Delivery technology which aims to give players access to the very best version of the game no matter the system the player chooses to play on.

The game will be available on both the Xbox Series X and PC bringing a wider audience to this dark masterpiece.

For those who have no idea what is going one, the first game, Hellblade, is a dark action filled adventure game that follows a certain Senua, who is a Pict warrior that is struggling with certain type of mental health issues leading her to believe that she is cursed by evil.

In the game Senua's Sacrifice, Senua strongly travels through the Underworld of Norse mythology itself called Helheim in a noble quest to rescue the soul of her diseased lover, Dillion, from the evil goddess Hela while battling her very own hallucinations as well as certain undead warriors.

There has not yet been further information given about the Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition, but if it were true, Hellblade fans would be in for quite a treat!

