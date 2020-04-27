How To
[Game Hacks] Want to Know how to Customize Furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Here's How! Warning, There's a Downside
While everyone's stuck at home during this social distancing period in hopes of decreasing the chances of infection due to the coronavirus, most people have started playing video games in order to deal with the boredom.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the most popular games during this period due to the cute and friendly environment which somehow encapsulates the certain activities most people do on a regular basis.
Some people have had loads of fun on this game making in-game events for those events that did not turn out quite well. Some people have made certain in-game graduation ceremonies to replace the actual graduation which the new grads were not able to experience.
In one occasion, a couple even had a wedding event in the game after their actual wedding was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The amount of possibilities within the game are quite vast and it's hard to run out of things to do.
Another cool thing that the game gives players is the option of customization as players are given the liberty of making a lot of DIY items and are even able to customize their own furniture!
Here's how to customize your furniture
While you might be perusing through the cabinet of supplies over at Timmy & Tommy's, why not pick up those customization kits and take your own DIY crafting skills to the next level? Although some people are fine with the given look of a simple bed or whatever furniture you assemble, others might actually prefer to customize the type of wood, color, or maybe even the type of fabric used for the furniture.
To start everything off, players will have to unlock the museum on their own island, have at least three new villagers move towards the island, and finally, attend Tom Nook's customization workshop (which will then net you 50 awesome customization kits which is definitely worth 30,000 Bells).
Once the series of tasks have finally been completed, players can now not only customize their furniture with different options when it comes to wood type, color, or even design, players will also be able to add their very own custom designs and even special patterns from Sable in to the many pieces with the use of fabric.
Read Also: Couple Exchanges "I Do" in Animal Crossing: New Horizons As the Coronavirus Cancels Their Wedding
The downside of customization
The sad part when it comes to customizing is that if you customize just about any item with your own personal handmade design, you will then be unable to pass the personally customized item along to any one of your friends or others who are playing with you outside of your own island.
These items can only be placed within your own island and even dropping this item for others to pick up later on as a gift is not possible. There is no answer as to why these items are not passable and it's just a bummer that you won't be able to give your friends the personally customized furniture.
Read Also: How did the VHS Help Create One of the Best Horror Games on PC? Creative Assembly's Alien: Isolation is Selling at 95% Off for just $2!
Related Articles
Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 'Bugs Nerf' Makes Gaining Cash Significantly Harder From Catching Critters
A hidden update hit Animal: Crossing New Horizons setting cash farmers way behind schedule
How To Buy A Refurbished Monitor: The Dos and Don'ts of Second-Hand Purchasing
If you plan to buy yourself a refurbished monitor instead of a brand new one, you may have to make a little checklist for yourself just to make sure you do it right.
Limited Time Event: Nintendo Releases New Pokemon Sword And Shield Special Max Raid Battle Centered Around Egg Pokemon Including Togepi, Munchlax, And Much More!
All-new Special Max Raid comes to Pokemon Sword and Shield! Come get your new companions now!
How to Boost Your Internet Speed: Experts Advice Against the Use of Microwaves and the Following Devices
Ever wondered how to boost your internet speed? well, you're in luck! Here are a few tricks to make the most out of your internet connection.
Mini SNES Classic Edition vs NES Classic Edition: Which Console Is Better?
The SNES Classic Edition comes with two controllers. While the SNES Classic's controller cables get an extra two feet in length. However, both come with significant improvement to the controllers themselves.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
The Unexpected Role of the Smartwatch During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Just a few months ago, you would have imagined that your wearable devices could help you out with just about anything. Whether you were working, exercising, or even just being social, your gadgets could streamline all your tasks for you and make most activities easier to manage.
SCIENCE
Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment
Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here
HOW TO
[Game Hacks] How to Customize Furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Warning, There's a Downside
As everyone's stuck at home with nothing to do, most people have turned to the fun game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're wondering how to customize furniture within the game, here's how to do it! Beware, there's a catch!
TECH
The Unexpected Role of the Smartwatch During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Just a few months ago, you would have imagined that your wearable devices could help you out with just about anything. Whether you were working, exercising, or even just being social, your gadgets could streamline all your tasks for you and make most activities easier to manage.