[Game Hacks] Want to Know how to Customize Furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Here's How! Warning, There's a Downside

While everyone's stuck at home during this social distancing period in hopes of decreasing the chances of infection due to the coronavirus, most people have started playing video games in order to deal with the boredom.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the most popular games during this period due to the cute and friendly environment which somehow encapsulates the certain activities most people do on a regular basis.

Some people have had loads of fun on this game making in-game events for those events that did not turn out quite well. Some people have made certain in-game graduation ceremonies to replace the actual graduation which the new grads were not able to experience.

In one occasion, a couple even had a wedding event in the game after their actual wedding was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The amount of possibilities within the game are quite vast and it's hard to run out of things to do.

Another cool thing that the game gives players is the option of customization as players are given the liberty of making a lot of DIY items and are even able to customize their own furniture!

Here's how to customize your furniture

While you might be perusing through the cabinet of supplies over at Timmy & Tommy's, why not pick up those customization kits and take your own DIY crafting skills to the next level? Although some people are fine with the given look of a simple bed or whatever furniture you assemble, others might actually prefer to customize the type of wood, color, or maybe even the type of fabric used for the furniture.

To start everything off, players will have to unlock the museum on their own island, have at least three new villagers move towards the island, and finally, attend Tom Nook's customization workshop (which will then net you 50 awesome customization kits which is definitely worth 30,000 Bells).

Once the series of tasks have finally been completed, players can now not only customize their furniture with different options when it comes to wood type, color, or even design, players will also be able to add their very own custom designs and even special patterns from Sable in to the many pieces with the use of fabric.

The downside of customization

The sad part when it comes to customizing is that if you customize just about any item with your own personal handmade design, you will then be unable to pass the personally customized item along to any one of your friends or others who are playing with you outside of your own island.

These items can only be placed within your own island and even dropping this item for others to pick up later on as a gift is not possible. There is no answer as to why these items are not passable and it's just a bummer that you won't be able to give your friends the personally customized furniture.

