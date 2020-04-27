Keep Your iPhone 11 Pro Max Safe With These Amazing Phone Cases

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max is undoubtedly one of the phone developer's most iconic models of the series. It comes with beautiful aesthetics and jaw-dropping software speed. And as with all Apple products, it sports a fantastic camera suited for any photography or recording you plan on using it for.

With all things that come in beautiful packages, the 11 Pro Max does have its weaknesses, particularly its durability. Being made of glass, it is susceptible to any form of fall or damage, causing it to have dents or scratches. With the hefty price the phone comes with, any deformation is probably the last thing you'd want to see.

Due to the variety of phone cases that fit the 11 Pro Max, there isn't one that can be suitable for all kinds of situations, so you have to be critical in choosing which case to protect your smartphone with. Luckily, we've come to help you figure out which cases would fit your needs by detailing them on this list. Keep your little beauty of a phone with this array of visually-pleasing and durable cases.

Tech21 Evo Check

The Tech21 Evo Check is a highly durable case that's perfectly suited to protecting your phone from any damage that may come as a result of your accident, or other people's mistakes.

It provides enough durability from a fall from 12 feet high without needing to worry about getting damaged. And with that strength, it still comes with as thin a layer as it could get.

This case is designed with a ribbed framed that supports the extraordinarily durable casing with minimal bulk.

The read part also features a slick and grip-enhancing layer to add to the reduction of possible slip-ups. This part of the case is smothered with antimicrobial protection to protect both you and your hands while holding your technological buddy.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

A rear made with super tough and nearly unbreakable polycarbonate and sporting a crystal clear black panel; the Spigen Ultra Hybrid provides unquestionable durability for your phone.

With the toughness and overall protection this case provides, it has well-made button cutouts that avoid getting in the way of your usage as well as charging.

Read Also: Chimera is Google's New Contender In Simplifying Game Development By Reducing The Amount Of Work For Any Needed Process

Totallee Clear

Sporting a minimalistic and clear design, the Totallee Clear lives up to its name and allows perfect visuals of your phone's body should you want to display it for the public. And if that's not your taste, it also comes in several different colors to personalize your style.

Having a slim design makes it simple and comfortable to hold but provides enough protection to keep your phone from being damaged while enhancing your grip to reduce the possibilities of letting it fall.

Speck Presidio Grip

Another durable case, the Speck Presidio Grip provides colossal drop protection that'll keep your phone safe even from a height of 13 ft, which is more than enough reason on its own to get this case.

Its designed with grip enhances on its sides to provide added security and is made of a hard shell that is equipped with shock-absorbing capabilities.

It also has a raised lip in front to keep your phone's screen from touching the surface when you set it face down, reducing the chances of the glass getting scratched.

Woolnut Leather

The Woolnut Leather is an amazingly professional-looking and simple case that was designed with fashion in mind.

Don't underestimate its durability, though, as it has enough toughness to keep your phone excellent and safe.

The inner part of the case contains a super-soft microfiber lining to help reduce the amount of shock your phone receives if and whenever you drop it.

It also comes in a plethora of beautiful and aesthetically-driven colors that you can choose from.

Read Also: Thinking of What Digital Books to Read Today? Here Are Some Titles From Amazon That Could Drive You into A Whole New World!

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.