Games
The Last of Us 2 Leaked Online; Naughty Dog Confirms Final Experience Will Be Grander Albeit Fewer PS5 Units Coming This Holidays
The Last of Us II is set to continue the immersive storyline of its protagonists. Still, Naughty Dog has acknowledged the leaks that have been circulating online regarding the sequel's plot. They admit that the incident is disappointing but ensures fans the final display of the game will be much more satisfying.
A spokesperson for Sony Interactive Entertainment stated their disappointment at whoever had the gall to release unauthorized visuals of the game before the game's launch. The incident has since hindered Naughty Dog's plans and efforts while ruining the experience of fans all around the world.
An unprecedented predicament
The game developer has shared with their onlookers they're looking into having a fair environment and getting everyone on the same starting line. They advise not to view any of the pre-released footage before the game's main release.
They've said there is so much to look forward to in the full game, and the leaks don't capture the breathtaking moments you'll find in the full release. A new confirmed date for the release was set for June.
The start of the incident was brought about by an unknown Naughty Dog employee who purposely leaked inside footage of the sequel before its full release, revealing what seems to be the whole of the plot and several footages.
The leak was immediately removed by Sony, but not before other users were able to summarize the whole of what was shown beforehand. The whole summarization can be found at this Resetera thread, but spoiler alerts are mandatory if you don't want to ruin the full game's experience and surprises.
Read Also: Trials of Mana Guide: What You Need To Know To Complete The Game And Experience The Whole Story
Some users have shared their grief of having ruined the experience of the game for themselves after seeing the bulk of the spoilers, and they discourage anyone else who plans to play the game from viewing the leaks.
There are some, however, who enjoy knowing what happens next in a video game, and they are all free to take a peek into the game before its main release in June.
The backstory of a fantastic game
The initial release of The Last of Us II was already postponed due to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak that has left many working people from doing their jobs. The effect has led to Naughty Dog and Sony being in a crisis.
The developers expressed their worry if such occurrences were to happen again that they would be forced to proceed with a digital exclusive only release, which would be just as catastrophic as the incident itself.
A positive note amid all this leaking is that Ghost of Tsushima is on track for its June 26 release, where eager fans are awaiting the marvel of a game. The PlayStation 5 is also set to come during the holidays this year, although at a lower number due to some production problems on Sony's side.
The original game, The Last of Us, was a magnificent masterpiece that made fans around the world go crazy in excitement. It brought a whole new feeling with a world filled with fear, evil, love, and hope.
Read Also: Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 'Bugs Nerf' Makes Gaining Cash Significantly Harder From Catching Critters
Related Articles
Trials of Mana Guide: What You Need To Know To Complete The Game And Experience The Whole Story
Having a touch time with Trials of Mana? Read on to figure out what you should prioritize on your journey!
Resident Evil Resistance: Jill Valentine Comes To The Rescue In Your Fight Against The Zombie Apocalypse
Meet Jill Valentine in the all-new Resident Evil: Resistance as you make your way past the evil mastermind's machinations and escape with your life!
Thatgamecompany's Indie Masterpiece 'Journey' Is Coming To PC Via Steam; Dive Into This Beautiful World On June 2020
PlayStation exclusive 'Journey' is coming to Steam for PC this coming June 2020. Here are exciting stuff to expect.
Remember Tamagotchi? They're Coming Back As 'Evatachi' With All New Evangelion-Themed Looks And Animations!
Tamagotchi is coming back with all-new Evangelion-themed sets! Pre-order now to get yours when they release
Looking For a New Digital Companion? Check Out The OnePlus, Galaxy Note 9 And More: Here Are Some of The Best Android Phones Available on Amazon!
We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from
Sony Releases Free PS4 Games Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey in Line With Play at Home Initiative
Sony releases Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free download for a limited time. The endeavor is set to support individuals who are forced to stay indoors during the global pandemic COVID-19.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus
There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.
SCIENCE
[VIDEO] Stunning Angel Of The Sea Caught Hovering Under the Ice By a Professional Photographer
See also other beautiful photos of this real-life marine creature in the White Sea as captured by photographer
Alexander Semenov
GAMES
[Video] Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Cosplays Spirited Away's No Face!? Learn How to Do the Exact Same Thing
A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.
TECH
Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus
There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.