Remember Elon Musk's Cameo on Rick and Morty? An Artificial Elon Tusk Bobblehead has been Created in VR Using Oculus

If you've seen Rick and Morty, you're probably familiar with the cameo Elon Musk did as Elon Tusk where his character is a cartoon version of his real life appearance except with Tusks! An image was recently uploaded to Reddit showing this artificial copy created in VR using the Oculus Medium and it's looking pretty amazing.

The caption says "I designed an Elon Tusk bobblehead in VR using Oculus Medium, can't wait to 3D print this bad boy and slap it on the dash of my Tuskla!" which should make for an interesting bobblehead if ever this product does become a reality. Would you buy it?

Elon Musk's cameo in the Rick and Morty series introduces the man as Elon Tusk who runs a car company popularly known as Tuskla! Sounds familiar? Rick then explains that nothing has actually happened to the real life Elon Musk, but they do need help for a particular team operation, and that Musk can be "a little bit controlling."

Elon Musk's appearance

The cameo is quite entertaining because even Elon Tusk himself says that he's the exact same person except, you know, with tusks! Back in March, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO actually changed his twitter name into "Elon Tusk" but did not mention anything about appearing in the Rick and Morty series at all.

At first, fans were weirded out by his choice in name but when they finally saw the episode, everything started to make sense!

It was a great cameo by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO but it definitely wasn't his first cameo ever! The billionaire even appeared on another series called Big Bang playing once again, himself! Another shocking cameo this billionaire had was a brief moment in Iron Man and has even been rumored the inspiration for Tony Stark's character!

More about Elon Musk

The billionaire started to make international headlines when his Tesla and SpaceX companies started to go up! The billionaire is a major shareholder and even CEO of both companies so if you can imagine his schedule, it must seem pretty crazy.

The billionaire is now having a kid with Grimes who is a Canadian musician, singer, record producer, and even a visual artist. Elon Musk reportedly lives a lavish lifestyle but what can you do with $39.5 billion?

As a kid, the young billionaire has admittedly been working hard all the way to success which is easily why he has become an icon of inspiration for many young entrepreneurs as his work ethics are known to be legendary.

The growth of his many companies have come with sacrifice and Elon Musk is easily the face of someone who came out victorious out of all the struggle.

Rick and Morty is a sci-fi animation series that deal with a lot of scientific topics which is why it was no surprise that Elon Musk himself made a cameo.

