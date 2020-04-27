Culture
Remember Elon Musk's Cameo on Rick and Morty? An Artificial Elon Tusk Bobblehead has been Created in VR Using Oculus
If you've seen Rick and Morty, you're probably familiar with the cameo Elon Musk did as Elon Tusk where his character is a cartoon version of his real life appearance except with Tusks! An image was recently uploaded to Reddit showing this artificial copy created in VR using the Oculus Medium and it's looking pretty amazing.
The caption says "I designed an Elon Tusk bobblehead in VR using Oculus Medium, can't wait to 3D print this bad boy and slap it on the dash of my Tuskla!" which should make for an interesting bobblehead if ever this product does become a reality. Would you buy it?
Elon Musk's cameo in the Rick and Morty series introduces the man as Elon Tusk who runs a car company popularly known as Tuskla! Sounds familiar? Rick then explains that nothing has actually happened to the real life Elon Musk, but they do need help for a particular team operation, and that Musk can be "a little bit controlling."
Elon Musk's appearance
The cameo is quite entertaining because even Elon Tusk himself says that he's the exact same person except, you know, with tusks! Back in March, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO actually changed his twitter name into "Elon Tusk" but did not mention anything about appearing in the Rick and Morty series at all.
At first, fans were weirded out by his choice in name but when they finally saw the episode, everything started to make sense!
It was a great cameo by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO but it definitely wasn't his first cameo ever! The billionaire even appeared on another series called Big Bang playing once again, himself! Another shocking cameo this billionaire had was a brief moment in Iron Man and has even been rumored the inspiration for Tony Stark's character!
Read Also: [VIDEO] SpaceX Starship SN4 Psses the Cryogenic Proof Test: Could Elon Musk's New Rocket Pass the Next Static Fire Test?
More about Elon Musk
The billionaire started to make international headlines when his Tesla and SpaceX companies started to go up! The billionaire is a major shareholder and even CEO of both companies so if you can imagine his schedule, it must seem pretty crazy.
The billionaire is now having a kid with Grimes who is a Canadian musician, singer, record producer, and even a visual artist. Elon Musk reportedly lives a lavish lifestyle but what can you do with $39.5 billion?
As a kid, the young billionaire has admittedly been working hard all the way to success which is easily why he has become an icon of inspiration for many young entrepreneurs as his work ethics are known to be legendary.
The growth of his many companies have come with sacrifice and Elon Musk is easily the face of someone who came out victorious out of all the struggle.
Rick and Morty is a sci-fi animation series that deal with a lot of scientific topics which is why it was no surprise that Elon Musk himself made a cameo.
Read Also: "Crime Against Humanity" Elon Musk's SpaceX has been met with Heat from Astronomers for the Brightness Problem their Starlinks have caused
Related Articles
New Tesla Autopilot Feature Now Reads Traffic Lights And Signs To Maneuver Accordingly On Its Own
Tesla is fitted with a new autopilot feature that lets it read traffic lights and signs. Will it work?
Elon Musk's SpaceX Hopes To Work With Astronomers For Space Observatories After Starlink Satellites Block Space Observations; This And More On The CEO's Recent Controversies
Solving his own problems, Elon Musk to work with experts to provide a space-based observatory to avoid the blockage caused by his Starlink satellites
SpaceX's Dragon Mission: Astronauts Sent To The International Space Station Aboard Falcon 9 Spacecraft
The company is to conduct the Demo-2 launch as a precursor to regular and continuous flights to the International Space Station.
SpaceX's Starlink Called "Crime Against Humanity": Elon Musk Steps in to Address Brightness Problem
Elon Musk's SpaceX is currently going through some heat for their Starlink satellites being too bright for astronomers to see clearly. One astronomer even called it a "crime against humanity."
Elon Musk's SpaceX Pushes To Prove Starlink Mission Reliability By Launching Latest Satellite
SpaceX proves it's just another competitor in the field of reliable and cheap internet service by launching additional Starlink satellites
The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus
There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.
SCIENCE
[VIDEO] Stunning Angel Of The Sea Caught Hovering Under the Ice By a Professional Photographer
See also other beautiful photos of this real-life marine creature in the White Sea as captured by photographer
Alexander Semenov
GAMES
[Video] Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Cosplays Spirited Away's No Face!? Learn How to Do the Exact Same Thing
A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.
TECH
Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus
There is a viral video circulating Facebook that suggests the funeral of a North Korean leader except, this is not the video of Kim Jong Un. Recent reports suggest he may be hiding from the coronavirus.