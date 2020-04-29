Science

NASA's Hubble Catches Asteroid ATLAS Breaking Off Into House-Sized Lumps Before It Could Come Close Enough To Be Seen Without A Telescope

By Renz , Apr 29, 2020 06:11 AM EDT

A nearby asteroid that is supposed to fly closely to Earth on May 23 has just brought disappointed to excited gazers looking forward to the spectacle. The space rock named ATLAS that was discovered by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System from Hawaii in December last year unexpectedly shattered into several pieces the size of a house.

The initial discovery of the asteroid gave astronomers an exciting event to look forward to once the space rock came close enough to Earth to be visible to the naked eye.

A dimming light

Recently, NASA observed ATLAS seemed to be glowing brighter and would be seen on May 23 by regular gazers at a relatively close 115 million km away. The excitement died down quickly, however, as the cosmic body suddenly shattered into multiple smaller pieces.

On a positive note, visiting assistant research scientist Quanzhi Ye from the University of Maryland believes the incident could bring a more significant opportunity of finding out what happens when asteroids, similar to ATLAS, disintegrate.

The scientist said the particular development breathtaking, not only because of how rare the occurrence is but also because they are stellar and marvelous visuals to look at. He also said the majority of comets that experience disintegration is challenging to see. At most, the occurrence happens once or twice every ten years or so.

The moment that ATLAS began to lose its brightness, experts were quick to worry that it was starting to piece apart. An amateur astronomer, Jose de Queiroz, was able to support their hunch with photographs of ATLAS he captured, showing the bright asteroid falling apart into three smaller pieces on April 11.

Read Also: Elon Musk's SpaceX Hopes To Work With Astronomers For Space Observatories After Starlink Satellites Block Space Observations; This And More On The CEO's Recent Controversies

Moving forward, observations by the Hubble caught the continuous disintegration of the stellar rock that rapidly hastened. There were up to 30 fragments seen on April 20, and by April 23, there were also 25 pieces caught in its tail.

ATLAS on April 20
(Photo : NASA)

ATLAS on April 23
(Photo : NASA)
A professional's take

Astrophysicist David Jewitt from the University of California shared that the appearance of the comet was significantly different between the two dates, which made it far tricky for experts to figure out precisely what happened. Jewitt was also part of the team that took photographs of ATLAS.

The scientist said the difficulty was mainly due to the different light that the pieces of the comet emitted or that various parts were visible on different days. It was like watching Christmas lights blinking one after another, exclaimed Jewitt.

There is little information about the reason as to why asteroids disintegrate in the first place. Some experts believe it could be due to the cosmic rock's spin that starts a chain reaction from its core, vaporizing the icy materials on its surface.

Nevertheless, the event and further studies of the data the Hubble Space Telescope captured could lead scientists to finally figuring out the whole process that goes on at the spectacular sight of a massive cosmic rock being shredded into pieces, shared Jewitt.

Read Also: Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment

TAG comet, Hubble Space Telescope, NASA, Asteroid, ATLAS, meteor

Related Articles

Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here

Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment

Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here
The company is to conduct the Demo-2 launch as a precursor to regular and continuous flights to the International Space Station.

SpaceX's Dragon Mission: Astronauts Sent To The International Space Station Aboard Falcon 9 Spacecraft

The company is to conduct the Demo-2 launch as a precursor to regular and continuous flights to the International Space Station.
A white dwarf star treads too close to a black hole, see the fate of the tiny cosmic body and its struggle against the colossus

Black Hole Feasts On White Dwarf; X-rays Show It Sucks Up All The Gases And Keeps The Star Close To Feed On

A white dwarf star treads too close to a black hole, see the fate of the tiny cosmic body and its struggle against the colossus
The team, led by the United States Geological Survey's Corey Fortezzo, built the map using six old Apollo maps and some more updated satellite data. See the Moon and its geology with a whole new look!

Moon Uncovered: See The Updated Map Of Luna That Scientists Have Collated

The team, led by the United States Geological Survey's Corey Fortezzo, built the map using six old Apollo maps and some more updated satellite data. See the Moon and its geology with a whole new look!
The scientists that took a photograph of 1998 OR2. are currently executing social distancing guidelines as well as wearing face masks at all times while in the facility, which brought about the hilarious surprise. Zoom out to see it yourself!

Look! A Massive Asteroid 'Wearing' Face Mask Flying Past Coronavirus-Stricken Earth Next Week Was Caught on Cam

The scientists that took a photograph of 1998 OR2. are currently executing social distancing guidelines as well as wearing face masks at all times while in the facility, which brought about the hilarious surprise. Zoom out to see it yourself!
Scientists were able to find out something particularly different from the 21/Borisov. The comet from another planetary system could be revealing more about the galaxy.

21/Borlsov Contains Carbon Dioxide 26x More Than Other Comets: Scientist Trace this to Possible Icy Planetary System!

Scientists were able to find out something particularly different from the 21/Borisov. The comet from another planetary system could be revealing more about the galaxy.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Xiaomi-backed AmazFit X That Comes With 92-Degree Curve is Now Available on Indiegogo

The new smartwatch frim Huami is now available on Indiegogo and you wouldn't guess how amazing it looks and fits!

SCIENCE

NASA's Hubble Catches Asteroid ATLAS Breaking Off Into House-Sized Lumps Before It Could Come Close Enough To Be Seen Without A Telescope

NASA observes an asteroid shatter as ATLAS loses its brightness, see the spectacle here!

GAMES

Ninjala Is Free To Play On Nintendo's Eshop For The Switch; Get Your Tactics On In The Beta Of This Brand-New Ninja Action Game

Ninjala's Open Beta is now open for everyone and only here for a limited time! See what you get in this brand-new action-packed ninja fighting game from Nintendo

TECH

YouTube Music Update for Android: Add Songs and Albums to Your Library without Subscribing

The YouTube Music application for Android has just added another update that could make things easier for its users. Users no longer have to subscribe so that they can add songs or albums to their library!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Drone Video] Amazing Heart-Shaped Sinkhole is Looking for a Name: Be the One to Name This Beaty and Get $8,400 and a Lifetime Free Admission

[Drone Video] Amazing Heart-Shaped Sinkhole Found in China: Name it and Win $8,400 Plus Lifetime Free Admission

[Video] Glowing Dolphins Spotted in California! How Much has Nature Changed?

[Video] Has Nature Evolved? Glowing Dolphins Spotted in California!

Flying Cruise Ship over the horizon

[Viral] This Flying Cruise Ship Was Seen Hovering Over The Horizon: Find Out How This Illusion Works!

Viral Video on Facebook Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral is a Haux: Leader may just be Avoiding the Coronavirus

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

[Reddit Post] Star Wars Wedding Photography: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Wedding Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Elon Musk's SpaceX Hopes To Work With Astronomers For Space Observatories After Starlink Satellites Block Space Observations; This And More On The CEO's Recent Controversies

[VIDEO] Stunning Angel Of The Sea Caught Hovering Under the Ice By a Professional Photographer

Nuclear Hibernation: Fusion Reactor Collects Heat As It Sleeps And Becomes Ready To Wake Up After 30 Years

NASA's Hubble Catches Asteroid ATLAS Breaking Off Into House-Sized Lumps Before It Could Come Close Enough To Be Seen Without A Telescope

Real Time Analytics