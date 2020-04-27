Science

Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment

By Renz , Apr 27, 2020 02:29 AM EDT
(Photo : NASA)

Finding life on other planets has always been both a dream and a hope for many scientists working in the field. Experts have been searching the farthest reaches of the universe to find even a shred of evidence to support life existing on other cosmic bodies. The answer may have been much closer as recent Russian simulations have shown microorganisms surviving in an environment such as Venus'.

The Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Research Institute discovered that micromycetes, a kind of fungi and microscopic organism, can survive in conditions that can be found on Venus' atmosphere. The aggressive environment which contains massive amounts of radiation and varying degrees of temperature isn't enough to hinder the growth of these creatures.

A stunningly positive finding

The results from the simulations may lead to proof that similar life can also survive on Mars. The researchers applied the same technique with conditions found on the hot red planet.

The Russian scientists added a handful of microorganisms that hailed from the Arctic region to simulate what could be experienced on Mars--massive radiation and chilling -50 degrees Celsius temperatures. The results were astounding as the organisms were found to be tolerant of the severe conditions as well.

Several microbial environments were collected by the researchers in the efforts of replicating Mars' atmosphere and environment and found the creatures were still thriving in the otherwise deadly conditions.

Read Also: Black Hole Feasts On White Dwarf; X-rays Show It Sucks Up All The Gases And Keeps The Star Close To Feed On

As results were promising, the researchers again simulated another harsh environment found on Jupiter's moon Europa, where a surface of water and ice was present. The bacterias exposed to these conditions were theorized to be capable of surviving at massive depths ranging from 10 to 100 cm in the span of 1,000 to 10,000 years after being released from their icy prisons.

The institute is considered one of Russia's most popular and prestigious space institutes, known for collaborating with other agencies such as Roscosmos, the European Space Agency (ESA), and even NASA in missions that involve studying or heading into space.

What makes Venus difficult?

Venus is the second closest planet to the sun in our solar system, and it is a dimly lit cosmid body with massively hot temperatures and violent volcanic activity. It boasts a similar size and shape to our little home of a planet.

The atmosphere on the red planet's environment is thick and very toxic as it traps heat in what is called a runaway 'greenhouse effect.' The weather on its surface is strong enough to melt even lead. The surface of the planet is filled with active volcanoes and deformed mountainous regions.

One of NASA's goals is to land a probe on the surface of Venus for further testing and exploration of the steaming hot planet, a challenge that is hampered mainly by dense, sun-blocking clouds. These hindrances cause a lack of sunlight to pass through to the surface and reach the solar cells of potential rovers.

The agency is working together with several different prototypes to find out how to create a machine that could survive the harsh environments found on the sizzling planet.

Read Also: SpaceX's Crew Dragon 2 Mission: Astronautes Sent To ISS Aboard Elon Musk's Falcon 9 Spacecraft

TAG Mars, scientists, Jupiter, venus, study, simulation, life, NASA, Possibility

Related Articles

The company is to conduct the Demo-2 launch as a precursor to regular and continuous flights to the International Space Station.

SpaceX's Dragon Mission: Astronauts Sent To The International Space Station Aboard Falcon 9 Spacecraft

The company is to conduct the Demo-2 launch as a precursor to regular and continuous flights to the International Space Station.
A white dwarf star treads too close to a black hole, see the fate of the tiny cosmic body and its struggle against the colossus

Black Hole Feasts On White Dwarf; X-rays Show It Sucks Up All The Gases And Keeps The Star Close To Feed On

A white dwarf star treads too close to a black hole, see the fate of the tiny cosmic body and its struggle against the colossus
The team, led by the United States Geological Survey's Corey Fortezzo, built the map using six old Apollo maps and some more updated satellite data. See the Moon and its geology with a whole new look!

Moon Uncovered: See The Updated Map Of Luna That Scientists Have Collated

The team, led by the United States Geological Survey's Corey Fortezzo, built the map using six old Apollo maps and some more updated satellite data. See the Moon and its geology with a whole new look!
The scientists that took a photograph of 1998 OR2. are currently executing social distancing guidelines as well as wearing face masks at all times while in the facility, which brought about the hilarious surprise. Zoom out to see it yourself!

Look! A Massive Asteroid 'Wearing' Face Mask Flying Past Coronavirus-Stricken Earth Next Week Was Caught on Cam

The scientists that took a photograph of 1998 OR2. are currently executing social distancing guidelines as well as wearing face masks at all times while in the facility, which brought about the hilarious surprise. Zoom out to see it yourself!
Watch the majestic blue whale feed on krills in the surface of the water to help it reduce energy consumption.

WATCH! Incredible Drone Footage Shows The Ingenious Way Blue Whales Save Energy While Hunting For Food

Watch the majestic blue whale feed on krills in the surface of the water to help it reduce energy consumption.
Scientists were able to find out something particularly different from the 21/Borisov. The comet from another planetary system could be revealing more about the galaxy.

21/Borlsov Contains Carbon Dioxide 26x More Than Other Comets: Scientist Trace this to Possible Icy Planetary System!

Scientists were able to find out something particularly different from the 21/Borisov. The comet from another planetary system could be revealing more about the galaxy.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

[Reddit Post] Grandma Allegedly Watches Netflix on Old School Box-Type TV: Comments Suggest Interesting Roku Method

A recent post on Reddit allegedly claims that a grandma was able to make watching Netflix possible on an old school box-type TV.. Interesting methods have circulated the comment section.

SCIENCE

Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment

Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here

GAMES

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 'Bugs Nerf' Makes Gaining Cash Significantly Harder From Catching Critters

A hidden update hit Animal: Crossing New Horizons setting cash farmers way behind schedule

CULTURE

Watch This Toddler Lawyer Her Way Out Of Trouble After She Was Allegedly Caught Playing With Their Dog's Food

Have you ever had your kid straight up argue against you? We bet you haven't experienced this kid's defense!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Little Lilyana arguing her case

Watch This Toddler Lawyer Her Way Out Of Trouble After She Was Allegedly Caught Playing With Their Dog's Food

[VIDEO] Pet Owners Try Cat Filter on Their Pets: Some of Them are Not Happy

[VIDEO] How Cats React When You Use a Cat Filter

Do the Savage CAROL BASKIN Challenge! New TikTok Trend Replaces "I'm a Savage" with Netflix's Tiger King!

New TikTok Dance: Do the CAROLE BASKIN Challenge from Netflix's Tiger King

[Viral Video] Cops Decide to Prank Lockdown Violators by Forcing them into an Ambulance where a "Sick" Police Officer was Waiting

[Viral Video] Cops Prank Lockdown Violators by Forcing them into an Ambulance with "Sick" Police Officer

Asteroid 1998 OR2

Look! A Massive Asteroid 'Wearing' Face Mask Flying Past Coronavirus-Stricken Earth Next Week Was Caught on Cam

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment

SpaceX's Dragon Mission: Astronauts Sent To The International Space Station Aboard Falcon 9 Spacecraft

Real Time Analytics