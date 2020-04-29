Here's How to Unlock New MK9 Bruen LMG And More Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Hacks

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's season 3 is coming close, another new batch of content is said to break in as well containing one of the most awaited MK9 Bruen Light Machine Gun by Infinity Ward, which was previously added during the massive April 28 update.

Just like other LMGs, this new edition contains the basic principle strengths such as "high accuracy" along with "reliable damage." There are also a selection of attachments to choose from but one particularly interesting blueprint is "the glitch," the banging machine gun that even has room for versatility.

Although most of the LGUs really are lumbering beasts, Bruen actually contains the flexibility to become a juggernaut of the assault rifle division. This position is cemented by its ability to run its 60-round mags as your own ammunition attachment, which are also shown in the Glitch blueprint and that's what makes the gun very mobile even in-combat.

Here's how to unlock the MK9 Bruen Light Machine Gun

Apparently, you still get to choose two different ways to unlock this gun and that's either by completing a certain in-game challenge or just by simply buying it from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare store.

For those others who are keen on jumping into it, all you have to do is buy the Encryption bundle, which in turn gives you access to the Glitch blueprints of the MK9 Bruen Light Machine Gun for you to play around within the multiplayer game and Warzone.

For those who are a little more budget-oriented or keen for a new challenge, all you have to do is finish the MK9 Bruen Light Machine Gun's in-game challenge of getting three kills when an enemy is close to smoke with the use of an LMG across 15 different battles.

This is an interesting challenge, especially when it comes to the VLK Rogue Shotgun. But players should have no problem equipping a smoke grenade, thermal scope LMG loadout, and also jump into multiplayer until they have accomplished their goal

More about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's MK9 Bruen Light Smoke Machine Gun

The Muzzle is said to contain Muzzle Break, Tactical Suppressor, Flash Guard, Compensator, Monolithic Suppressor, Breacher Device, and a Lightweight Suppressor.

The Barrel works at an XRK both at Horizon 23.0" and 26.9", and another Bruen 18.0" Para.

The Laser functions at 1mW, 5mW, and a Tac Laser.

The Stock uses both FORGE TAC Stalker and Ultralight as well as FSS Close Quarters Stock, Skeleton Stock, and the option for No Stock at all.

Perks include an FMJ, Heavy Hitter, Recon, Fast Melee, Sleight of Hand, Frangible Wounding, Frangible - Disabling, Mo' Money, and even Fully Loaded.

The Rear Grip Uses Granulated, Stippled, and Rubberized Grip Tape.

Ammunition goes on a 200 Round Belt with 60 Round Mags.

The Underbarrel uses a Bipod and a Commando, Merc, Operator, Tactical, and Ranger Foregrip.

In case you want to check out the full capacity of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's new MK9 Bruen LMG, Check out the previous Modern Warfare & Warzone patch notes last April 28 by Infinity Ward.

