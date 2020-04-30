Culture

Would You Live in a Mobile Star Wars Sandcrawler Micro Home? What if It Costs $64,000?

By Urian , Apr 30, 2020 12:33 AM EDT
Image From: <a href="https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/5a543be064b05f18fe5be534/1585873486994-CTFDCOICCBD7LOEOJ20S/ke17ZwdGBToddI8pDm48kGwB6T2ZTPbWJ4GnOh8dJ6kUqsxRUqqbr1mOJYKfIPR7LoDQ9mXPOjoJoqy81S2I8N_N4V1vUb5AoIIIbLZhVYxCRW4BPu10St3TBAUQYVKcM5mY7Kq8MldZFjvOM_LeUEc2G4_oi1_Md_h60FxrsZgJKS40OzMkL9GnlZbaXRMF/crop.jpg?format=1000w" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/5a543be064b05f18fe5be534/1585873486994-CTFDCOICCBD7LOEOJ20S/ke17ZwdGBToddI8pDm48kGwB6T2ZTPbWJ4GnOh8dJ6kUqsxRUqqbr1mOJYKfIPR7LoDQ9mXPOjoJoqy81S2I8N_N4V1vUb5AoIIIbLZhVYxCRW4BPu10St3TBAUQYVKcM5mY7Kq8MldZFjvOM_LeUEc2G4_oi1_Md_h60FxrsZgJKS40OzMkL9GnlZbaXRMF/crop.jpg?format=1000w</a> (Photo : Screenshot From Studio-Edward Official Website)

Although the art of Caravanning may be something considered a little too old-fashioned, there have been new innovations to make this concept a little more modern! 2020 brings up new space-age, angular "micro homes" that could be pretty creative in design.

A recent design that has started to go viral was a particular micro-home that was designed to look just like the popular Star Wars Sandcrawler! This movie's iconic Sandcrawler has been the a huge part of the Star Wars' planet known as Tatooine and has also continued to appear in future installments.

The modern micro home is known as the Base Cabin and is covered in an astounding black rubber coating. The maker of this caravan says that this was to make the Base Camp fit in with the surroundings as well as make it even more durable, probably even to add a little more mystery.

This concept was first designed by Briton Ben Edwards from the Melbourne-based Studio Edwards, who surprisingly took inspiration from another source, the Airstream trailer, and the classic A-frame cabin!

The cabin can be yours for $64,000 and is designed to be transported using a trailer for you to wheel over to the ultimate destination you desire. The micro home is also divided into three different rooms and has almost 15 sqm, which is definitely big enough to provide the users with their desired comfort.

The indoors of the micro home

The Base Cabin hosts a very cozy sleeping space even with enough room for a complete double bed located below the A-frame roof in which the triangular windows are attached to framing the view outwards and giving that amazing reflection.

The bathroom is also very comfortable with a central toilet along with a shower pod while you can take your baths right under the illumination from the roof-light above. A kitchen is also perfectly fitted with a sink as well as a small counter giving the pod the extra kitchen functionality.

There is also a huge window that is ledged providing a place for certain ornaments as well as a seating area. The studio also adds that they do not think that people actually need all of that excessive space just for them to be able to enjoy the pleasure of escaping and allowing nature to bring them enjoyment and happiness.

The studio also added that their cabins were designed to deliver more than just an amazing experience, they were also designed to connect within the current landscape. For you to check out more of the Base Cabin, check out their official website.

Read Also: [Drone Video] Amazing Heart-Shaped Sinkhole Found in China: Name it and Win $8,400 Plus Lifetime Free Admission

The Star Wars Sandcrawler

The iconic Sandcrawler is one of the structures within the Star Wars universe that has made its way to the real world. The idea of a mobile home that is shaped somewhat like a metal ship brings the steampunk vibes to this mobile home.

Aside from the fact that this micro home is complete, it is also very mobile which means that you'll be able to enjoy adventures in different places in a Star Wars-themed home! Comfort, plus mobility, plus the main thought of living in a Star Wars-themed Sandcrawler Base Cabin should be enough to get fans of the franchise riled up for more!

Read Also: [Video] Bioluminescence at California Coast: Glowing Dolphins Spotted! How Much has Nature Changed?

TAG Trailer, star wars, architecture

Related Articles

A recent post on Reddit shows a wife using

Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

A recent post on Reddit shows a wife using "the force" on a group of groomsmen in an epic wedding photography picture. Here's how to do the Star Wars levitation photography technique.
Lucasfilm Ltd. has announced that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have left the production of the untitled Han Solo film.

‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spinoff Loses Directors, Split Caused By ‘Creative Differences’

Lucasfilm Ltd. has announced that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have left the production of the untitled Han Solo film.
Mercedes-Benz let out a great surprise when it debuted its limited CLA 180 Star Wars Edition for Japan, which is reportedly better than Nissan Rogue.

Mercedes-Benz Unveils CLA 180 Star Wars Edition For Japan

Mercedes-Benz let out a great surprise when it debuted its limited CLA 180 Star Wars Edition for Japan, which is reportedly better than Nissan Rogue.

‘Star Wars' New Manga Adaptation 'Lost Stars' Launches This May

"Star Wars: Lost Star" by Claudia Gray is getting adapted into a manga or visual novel and it has been set to release on the first week of May.
It seems like Kylo Ren dueling with Luke Skywalker is going to happen in

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers: Luke Skywalker vs Kylo Ren Leaked? Secret In Luke's Necklace?

It seems like Kylo Ren dueling with Luke Skywalker is going to happen in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as revealed in Disney's recent official merchandise. Fans also added that Luke may be holding onto something dear to Darth Vader.
A remake/remastered version of the 2003 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game might be coming soon as rumors start to surface online.

Star Wars: KOTOR Remastered Version Arriving Soon? Everything We Know So Far

A remake/remastered version of the 2003 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game might be coming soon as rumors start to surface online.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How to Download and Install Mobdro on Firestick

Do you want to access worldwide free live TV sessions? Well, one of the surest ways to enjoy diverse TV programs is by downloading and installing Mobdro on Firestick.

SCIENCE

[VIDEO] Two Black Holes Dancing In Space Caught By NASA's Spitzer Telescope Shows Remarkable Pattern Of Fluidity

Black Holes called 'OJ 287' dancing in space is a marvelous sight, and it was caught by NASA's Spitzer telescope! Watch the video here!

HOW TO

Here's How to Unlock the MK9 Bruen LMG: Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Hacks

If you want to find out how to unlock the new downloadable content LMG by Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you've come to the right place!

CULTURE

[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!

A shocking event took place live in Spain as a TV news anchor was caught due to a semi-naked female journalist in the background. His girlfriend responds to this scandal.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Drone Video] Amazing Heart-Shaped Sinkhole is Looking for a Name: Be the One to Name This Beaty and Get $8,400 and a Lifetime Free Admission

[Drone Video] Amazing Heart-Shaped Sinkhole Found in China: Name it and Win $8,400 Plus Lifetime Free Admission

[Video] Glowing Dolphins Spotted in California! How Much has Nature Changed?

[Video] Has Nature Evolved? Glowing Dolphins Spotted in California!

Flying Cruise Ship over the horizon

[Viral] This Flying Cruise Ship Was Seen Hovering Over The Horizon: Find Out How This Illusion Works!

Viral Video on Facebook Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral is a Haux: Leader may just be Avoiding the Coronavirus

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

[Reddit Post] Star Wars Wedding Photography: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Wedding Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Video Suggesting Kim Jong Un's Funeral Went Viral Amid Claims The Dictator Isn't Dead and May be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

[Viral] This Flying Cruise Ship Was Seen Hovering Over The Horizon: Find Out How This Illusion Works!

YouTube Music Update for Android: Add Songs and Albums to Your Library without Subscribing

Can’t Go Out? Here’s How Tech is Making it Easier Than Ever to Stay In

Epic Games Store Free Games Now Require 2FA: Could This Be Related to the Recent "160,000" Nintendo Accounts Leak?

Real Time Analytics