Would You Live in a Mobile Star Wars Sandcrawler Micro Home? What if It Costs $64,000?

Although the art of Caravanning may be something considered a little too old-fashioned, there have been new innovations to make this concept a little more modern! 2020 brings up new space-age, angular "micro homes" that could be pretty creative in design.

A recent design that has started to go viral was a particular micro-home that was designed to look just like the popular Star Wars Sandcrawler! This movie's iconic Sandcrawler has been the a huge part of the Star Wars' planet known as Tatooine and has also continued to appear in future installments.

The modern micro home is known as the Base Cabin and is covered in an astounding black rubber coating. The maker of this caravan says that this was to make the Base Camp fit in with the surroundings as well as make it even more durable, probably even to add a little more mystery.

This concept was first designed by Briton Ben Edwards from the Melbourne-based Studio Edwards, who surprisingly took inspiration from another source, the Airstream trailer, and the classic A-frame cabin!

The cabin can be yours for $64,000 and is designed to be transported using a trailer for you to wheel over to the ultimate destination you desire. The micro home is also divided into three different rooms and has almost 15 sqm, which is definitely big enough to provide the users with their desired comfort.

The indoors of the micro home

The Base Cabin hosts a very cozy sleeping space even with enough room for a complete double bed located below the A-frame roof in which the triangular windows are attached to framing the view outwards and giving that amazing reflection.

The bathroom is also very comfortable with a central toilet along with a shower pod while you can take your baths right under the illumination from the roof-light above. A kitchen is also perfectly fitted with a sink as well as a small counter giving the pod the extra kitchen functionality.

There is also a huge window that is ledged providing a place for certain ornaments as well as a seating area. The studio also adds that they do not think that people actually need all of that excessive space just for them to be able to enjoy the pleasure of escaping and allowing nature to bring them enjoyment and happiness.

The studio also added that their cabins were designed to deliver more than just an amazing experience, they were also designed to connect within the current landscape. For you to check out more of the Base Cabin, check out their official website.

The Star Wars Sandcrawler

The iconic Sandcrawler is one of the structures within the Star Wars universe that has made its way to the real world. The idea of a mobile home that is shaped somewhat like a metal ship brings the steampunk vibes to this mobile home.

Aside from the fact that this micro home is complete, it is also very mobile which means that you'll be able to enjoy adventures in different places in a Star Wars-themed home! Comfort, plus mobility, plus the main thought of living in a Star Wars-themed Sandcrawler Base Cabin should be enough to get fans of the franchise riled up for more!

