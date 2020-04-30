Deck Out Your Style With These Best Smart Home Devices That Work With Alexa

We live in an era that is dominated by technology, where almost nothing we do is without a device or gadget. Most of our daily necessities and activities are made more accessible by technology, but one of the most popular of these is Alexa. The virtual assistant was created by Amazon and is an AI technology that was designed to assist its users with several tasks.

In this day and age, Alexa has seen more and more additional features as well as upgrades to incorporate more tasks and be able to perform better. If you're looking for gadgets or devices that you can connect with Alexa to make your life simpler and more comfortable, then we've got just what you need.

Equip yourself with these fantastic Alexa-compatible devices that are sure to make your daily lives more comfortable and more enjoyable.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the successor to the original Fire TV, and it has since etched itself as one of the best streaming devices available.

Featuring Alexa compatibility it lets you utilize Amazon's assistant to take control of your TV with ease and comfort, as well as your cable box and another streaming tool. The upgrade also boasts an amazing 4K HDR quality and a plethora of streaming app options.

As a bonus, this set comes with its own Alexa remote that serves as a backup if your Amazon's voice assistant starts to go awry.

Coming in with an above-average price tag, it promises to deliver the utmost quality and streaming performance over its competitors.

August Smart Lock Pro

If you've ever had a moment of stupidity where you either left your keys at home, or in the office or much worse, forgetting to lock your home after going out, then the August Smart Lock Pro is sure to make your life a whole of a lot easier and safer!

The automated and responsive lock will enable you to connect to Alexa to monitor the safety of your own home, even when you're not there!

It's easy to install and has several settings to give you a flexible position of what you want to do with your lock. It also features an auto-lock and auto-unlock mechanic you can the best out of.

Ecobee 5th Generation Thermostat

With the weather being pretty unpredictable, you'd want to use the Ecobee Thermostat to make sure you never feel too cold or too hot again.

Whether you're away or trying to find the right temperature, this thermostat is here to make your life more comfortable.

With the Ecobee, you get access to all of Alexa's features, such as calls, messages, and Drop-in. This latest in the series also boasts better speaker and Spotify support if you want to rock out while being busy or relaxed.

The remote sensors were also significantly upgraded in this latest model and now have a much better range and longer battery life.

Arlo Q

If you go out or travel frequently, then home security is probably a big deal for you. And what better way to keep an eye out across the interior of your place than actual eyes monitoring your residence.

The Arlo Q provides amazing 1080p quality, whether during the day or at night. And if you have an Alexa device that has a display, you can live stream real-time footage that the Arlo Q sees straight to your gadget.

