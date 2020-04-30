[TOP PICKS] Best Smarthome Devices That Work With Google Home: 3 Things to Watch Out For Before Buying

If you've been wanting to automate your own home for a while and you haven't found the right ideas to make it work, maybe this list would work perfectly for you. A sharp and smart home is not just an efficient way of getting things done, it is also a way of saying that you pay attention to every single detail and prefer to make things work in a more technologically advanced method.

The start is always the hard part. I mean, choosing out the right bits and pieces that fit the small functions of your home can be quite challenging. These little accessories are actually what give your home a much smarter function.

Google Home has been a great way to breach the gap between a simple house and a smart one. There are a lot of products that simplify every single function but sometimes, some of them can be quite unnecessary.

Before picking out the right products, there are a few things you have to keep in mind first. Here are a few things to watch out for:

Functionality

Why buy something totally useless if you're trying to make a smart home? The whole concept of a smart home is making things work easier and if something is unnecessary no matter how cool it might be, maybe it's not the right product for your home.

Budget

Okay, let's say you've found something that works perfectly at your home but it's a bit out of your budget. Maybe you won't need it right away. What's the point of having a smart home if you won't have enough money left for bills?

Style

Although the style is very important, it's actually the last on the list since the topic is about smart homes. Yes, it's important to make every detail count but you should only do that once the other two points have been handled.

Here are a few Google Home products for your smart home:

Timer? Voice control? Special settings? This light bulb holder has everything a smart home needs. The light is the first thing everyone notices when they get into the house. Instead of the usual switch, why not just give the command?

This gadget is a bit complicated but it is also a brilliant product to have. It not only saves your house from possible fire, but it also works great in sensing the temperature and humidity of your home before things get uncomfortable.

Last but not the least, get yourself good security cameras. What good is a smart home if you can't keep yourself, your friends, or maybe even your family safe.

