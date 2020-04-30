The Walt Disney Company Unveils New Baby Yoda, Black Panther Facemasks and More! Here's How to Pre-Order

As the fight against coronavirus continues, most major companies have started to look towards preparing products that are useful against this virus. Disney is amongst those who have just entered the game.

Disney has been trying to establish itself as The Force for the good cause during the ongoing pandemic. The company has just announced a new line of products, the reusable cloth face masks, that even feature the studio's most beloved Disney characters.

All the way from Baby Yoda up to Mickey Mouse, the selection of masks are quite a lot to choose from. If you're keen on ordering some for yourself, you can pre-order them now on Shop Disney.

These themed face masks are expected to ship out in June, and on top of this, Disney is actually also donating a total of one million masks to children and their families that are living in what is considered as America's most vulnerable communities.

The Walt Disney Company face mask

The company is also releasing an extensive selection of fun masks to choose from. The masks retail at four-packs for $19.99 and they all circulate a certain theme. These themes include Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Princesses, Micky Mouse, and also the other classic Mouse House characters.

Aside from Disney's announced donation of one million masks, they have also said that all of the profits that were raised from online sales would then be put to good use and given to the humanitarian aid organization known as MedShare.

MedShare is said to be receiving $1,000,000 from now all the way until Sept. 30, 2020.

These masks are said to be available in all sizes from small all the way to large. They are also being made for not just the young but also those that are young at heart. Disney also assures buyers that they have thoroughly followed CDC's current recommendations for the use of non-surgical, non-industrial grade facemasks.

Disney's aim to help the world fight coronavirus

The facemasks are said to be worth the purchase because of its reusable factor. All users need to do is to regularly clean them following the instructions included on Shop Disney.

In addition, Disney's brand new line of cloth masks are just a small part of their charitable outreaches directed to aid those affected by the pandemic. The company has already donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to the states of Florida, California, and even New York, which is the epicenter for the huge infection.

Washington, D.C. has also received these N95 masks and Disney has also donated 175,000 rain ponchos to all of the hospitals that are in need of these additional protective garments.

In order to purchase these masks, you can click this link to pre-order directly on Shop Disney.

The Walt Disney Company, although affected by the pandemic resulting in the indefinite closure of their famous Disney Land, is still doing their part and giving out what they can to charity in hopes of ending the virus.

