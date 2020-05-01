Ariana Grande Might Play Meg in Upcoming Disney's Very Own Hercules Live-Action Remake! Avengers: Endgame Filmmakers to Direct

Spoiler alert, Josh Gad says he is totally in love with the promising idea of Ariana Grande playing Meg in the exciting upcoming "Hercules" live-action remake.

Ariana Grande has just recently belted out Meg's very own love ballad back on her appearance in ABC's "Disney Family Singalong," and Josh Glad, who obviously has quite the pull in the Disney universe, would definitely not be opposed to the thought of seeing her taking a full role on the big screen.

Although this sounds like exciting news, everything is still just speculation especially since the project was just recently announced.

Aside from Ariana Grande, it was also said that the filmmakers behind the blockbuster classic Avengers: Endgame will be the ones that nailed the roles of the director of this upcoming live-action remake.

Josh Gad on Ariana Grande

According to Josh Gad in his interview with Variety, "She would amazing as Meg, she would be perfect, I would love to see that happen," showing strong signs that he himself is very much interested in the concept of Ariana as Meg in Hercules.

Gad said that he was pretty good and that he felt like he definitely has a fair share of amazing projects to continue with the Walt Disney Company, but he does not yet want to personally take another role in a live-action remake of a classic animated movie.

Gad also pointed out that he would much rather prefer to cast Danny DeVito again since it seemed like the best option to him. Hercules is the latest Disney animated classic that has just recently been announced to be getting a new live-action remake.

Right after the previous The Jungle Book, Mulan, Aladdin, and of course, Beauty and the Beast, in which Gad himself stars at Le Fou.

Gad had also slipped right back into the character he once played in the amazing "Singalong," in which he performed a lively rendition of "Gaston" right alongside his partner in crime, Alan Menken and Luke Evans.

He has also slated the reprised role once again for the "Beauty and the Beast" prequel series which is currently in the works at Disney Plus. This should add to the lengthy credits all lined up under Gad's belt which even includes a certain snowman from no other than Frozen, and even the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel.

What is known about the upcoming Hercules

All that's known about the latest re-telling of the most famous Greek mythological character's story is that Joe and Anthony Russo, the Avengers filmmakers, will be producing this through their very own AGBO production company.

Disney has also been reported to have hired The Expendables scribe Dave Callaham to be the one doing the pen on the film!

Aside from just Ariana Grande as Meg, fans can also expect an awesome action-filled film due to the directors involved which is something quite uncommon for the classical cartoon live-action remakes so far.

