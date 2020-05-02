Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

The coronavirus quarantine can be a tough time for most, and even depressing for others. Still, the Willis-Moore family are having a fun time through the worrying predicament and are sharing their happy moments with the world. The ex-couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who has been divorced for more than twenty years, went viral after showing off their groovy moves on social media.

Old dogs with new tricks

The video shows the two actors who are spending their quarantine time together with their three daughters and some friends in Idaho, dancing and laughing together. The family had a fun quality time as the parents started to show-off their good relationship amid the parting.

The two's daughter Rumer, who is already 31, was filming the event and couldn't contain her laughter at the sight of her parents shaking it out while saying 'Act like you like each other.' Demi Moore then responded to the statement by doing a quick shuffle in front of her ex-husband as someone from the background shouts 'But not like that.'

The actor was slightly moving his right leg and head as he bopped to the music that was playing in the background as Moore expressed her thoughts of how controlling he is.

The action star then took up the role of leading their duet by knocking out some fancy moves of his own. He also gave his instructions on how to perform the steps better while counting to three and making his way to the kitchen and being followed by Moore.

With their daughter Rumer finding it hard to contain her laugh from behind the scenes, Demi changed it up and went the opposite way, dragging Bruce behind her. The actor then said, 'Bring it up' before exclaiming 'Take it down the hall,' who quickly garnered the youngest daughter Tallulah's excitement as she joins her parents in enjoying the moment.

Stopping to savor the new addition, Bruce then partnered with both Demi and Tallulah to crunch out a family specialty dance craze as their dog barks in the background in support of their endeavor.

The Die Hard protagonist also tried his hand (well, feet) at Michael Jackson's iconic Moonwalk dance step as he urged everyone to say out of his way.

Fun family time together

The group also dipped their fingers into some popular filters on their smartphones, which transformed their faces into funny and convoluted images.

The actor's current wife, Emma Heming, planned to come with Bruce along with their two children to the gathering but opted to stay at home in Los Angeles just as the coronavirus outbreak began to have a significant impact on travelers and social distancing.

The Moore family also shared some of the insights and advice on how to better practice social distancing in a video where they could be seen talking amongst themselves and giving the viewers some much-needed tips on how to avoid excessive and unnecessary physical contact or closeness in the wake of the global pandemic.

