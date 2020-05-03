Pokemon Sun and Moon Life Hack: How to Use QR Codes to Unlock New Pokemon!

To all the trainers out there, did you know that you can unlock new pokemon by scanning QR codes? Well, in Pokemon Sun and Moon, you can actually unlock elusive pokemon if you are diligent in scanning QR codes.

This is something that takes discipline because you might just forget to scan every once in a while and this bonus only happens every time you do. Wait, you did not know about the QR code?

Finding the QR code is really easy since almost every pokemon listed in your Pokedex already has it. This code can actually be shared with other players and there is an advantage to consistently scanning the QR code.

Can you get Pokemon From QR codes?

Check your Pokedex and look for the QR code. You can try to play around by sharing this with other players to confirm the validity.

The whole concept is quite simple but it still takes patience to accomplish. Basically, when you scan a QR code and share it with your friend, the main fact that the code is now seen in their Pokedex will increase their chances of capturing the pokemon.

Of course, this works the other way around! If QR codes are shared with your Pokedex, your chances of getting these pokemon also increase as well.

This technique helps you build a much better Pokedex especially if you are still a new player and is still trying to build a better pokemon collection.

Also, every 10 QR codes scanned gets you an "Island Scan" that will eventually release a new Pokemon nearby!

Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS

Both the Pokemon company and the Nintendo company originally created the game for Nintendo 3DS and things have not been the same since then. The classic Pokemon game is very popular today due to the strong foundation it has built in the past.

Pokemon is part of the earlier games that had unique gameplays and stood out among the rest. Final Fantasy is among those games that provided a unique gaming experience to players earlier in the video game industry.

The simple beginnings of this game turned it into the massive pop culture icon it is today. The original Japanese game is now an international pop icon due to its worldwide recognition.

Pokemon characters make quite the appearance in cosplays and other comic book, anime, and game gathering events.

A lot of Pokemon Sun and Moon tricks and tips exist to help make the whole game easier for newcomers. For the experts, these tips might not be as useful.

Your success in Pokemon Sun and Moon does not have to be a hard thing to accomplish. In fact, simple guidelines can help bring your character to the top quicker than you expected.

This Nintendo 3DS classic beings back the good old simplified Pokemon gaming feels with a more modern gameplay.

