How To

Pokemon Sun and Moon Life Hack: How to Use QR Codes to Unlock New Pokemon!

By Urian , May 03, 2020 10:57 PM EDT
Pokemon Sun and Moon Life Hack: How to Use QR Codes to Unlock New Pokemon! (Photo : Screenshot From Blunty YouTube Channel)

To all the trainers out there, did you know that you can unlock new pokemon by scanning QR codes? Well, in Pokemon Sun and Moon, you can actually unlock elusive pokemon if you are diligent in scanning QR codes.

This is something that takes discipline because you might just forget to scan every once in a while and this bonus only happens every time you do. Wait, you did not know about the QR code?

Finding the QR code is really easy since almost every pokemon listed in your Pokedex already has it. This code can actually be shared with other players and there is an advantage to consistently scanning the QR code.

Can you get Pokemon From QR codes?

Check your Pokedex and look for the QR code. You can try to play around by sharing this with other players to confirm the validity.

The whole concept is quite simple but it still takes patience to accomplish. Basically, when you scan a QR code and share it with your friend, the main fact that the code is now seen in their Pokedex will increase their chances of capturing the pokemon.

Of course, this works the other way around! If QR codes are shared with your Pokedex, your chances of getting these pokemon also increase as well.

This technique helps you build a much better Pokedex especially if you are still a new player and is still trying to build a better pokemon collection.

Also, every 10 QR codes scanned gets you an "Island Scan" that will eventually release a new Pokemon nearby!

Read Also: How to Rank in Valorant and Other Top FAQs Answered!

Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS

Both the Pokemon company and the Nintendo company originally created the game for Nintendo 3DS and things have not been the same since then. The classic Pokemon game is very popular today due to the strong foundation it has built in the past.

Pokemon is part of the earlier games that had unique gameplays and stood out among the rest. Final Fantasy is among those games that provided a unique gaming experience to players earlier in the video game industry.

The simple beginnings of this game turned it into the massive pop culture icon it is today. The original Japanese game is now an international pop icon due to its worldwide recognition.

Read Also: Learn How to Get 15,000 XP in Fortnite Easily: Disarm the Gnomes and Teddies Challenge

Pokemon characters make quite the appearance in cosplays and other comic book, anime, and game gathering events.

A lot of Pokemon Sun and Moon tricks and tips exist to help make the whole game easier for newcomers. For the experts, these tips might not be as useful.

Your success in Pokemon Sun and Moon does not have to be a hard thing to accomplish. In fact, simple guidelines can help bring your character to the top quicker than you expected.

This Nintendo 3DS classic beings back the good old simplified Pokemon gaming feels with a more modern gameplay.

TAG Pokemon, Pokemon Sun And Moon, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch

Related Articles

There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?

[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files

There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?
If you want to get your hands on the iconic psychic legendary Mewtwo, then follow these simple steps over the next week in Pokemon Go's throwback update

Catch Mewtwo On Pokemon Go's Latest Throwback Update And A Shiny Venonat For Your Troubles: Here's What You Need To Do

If you want to get your hands on the iconic psychic legendary Mewtwo, then follow these simple steps over the next week in Pokemon Go's throwback update
Ninjala's Open Beta is now open for everyone and only here for a limited time! See what you get in this brand-new action-packed ninja fighting game from Nintendo

Ninjala Is Free To Play On Nintendo's Eshop For The Switch; Get Your Tactics On In The Beta Of This Brand-New Ninja Action Game

Ninjala's Open Beta is now open for everyone and only here for a limited time! See what you get in this brand-new action-packed ninja fighting game from Nintendo
If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent

Epic Games Store Free Games Now Require 2FA: Could This Be Related to the Recent "160,000" Nintendo Accounts Leak?

If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent "160,000" Nintendo account breach.
A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.

[Video] Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Cosplays Spirited Away's No Face!? Learn How to Do the Exact Same Thing

A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.
As everyone's stuck at home with nothing to do, most people have turned to the fun game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're wondering how to customize furniture within the game, here's how to do it! Beware, there's a catch!

[Game Hacks] How to Customize Furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Warning, There's a Downside

As everyone's stuck at home with nothing to do, most people have turned to the fun game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're wondering how to customize furniture within the game, here's how to do it! Beware, there's a catch!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Why Is IP Address Management Important?

Does your business currently have a strategy or software designed to handle IP addresses?

HOW TO

Meteor Shower Happening 11:00 pm EDT: How to Spot Eta Aquarids

The Eta Aquarids is said to be coming around very soon and if you want to find this heavenly sight, here's how to do it.

GAMES

[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files

There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?

GAMES

[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files

There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

Viral Video of UV ink Tattoo with Traveling Light: Real or Edit?

Viral Video of Moving UV Ink Tattoo: Real or Edit Effect? How to Get Yourself One?

A Cat

[Video] Feline Forced California Official To Resign After He's Seen Throwing The Furry Creature In This Viral Zoom Meeting

Would You Live in a Mobile Star Wars Sandcrawler Micro Home? What if It Costs $64,000?

Mobile Star Wars Sandcrawler Micro Home? The Force Costs $64,000

Drones light show

[Watch] A Beautiful Tribute Of Lights As 150 Drones Show Their Love And Support To All Frontliners Battling The Coronavirus Pandemic

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP HOW TO

Meteor Shower Happening 11:00 pm EDT: How to Spot Eta Aquarids

Pokemon Sun and Moon: How to Use QR Codes to Unlock New Pokemon!

Real Time Analytics