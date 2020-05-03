How To
Pokemon Sun and Moon Life Hack: How to Use QR Codes to Unlock New Pokemon!
To all the trainers out there, did you know that you can unlock new pokemon by scanning QR codes? Well, in Pokemon Sun and Moon, you can actually unlock elusive pokemon if you are diligent in scanning QR codes.
This is something that takes discipline because you might just forget to scan every once in a while and this bonus only happens every time you do. Wait, you did not know about the QR code?
Finding the QR code is really easy since almost every pokemon listed in your Pokedex already has it. This code can actually be shared with other players and there is an advantage to consistently scanning the QR code.
Can you get Pokemon From QR codes?
Check your Pokedex and look for the QR code. You can try to play around by sharing this with other players to confirm the validity.
The whole concept is quite simple but it still takes patience to accomplish. Basically, when you scan a QR code and share it with your friend, the main fact that the code is now seen in their Pokedex will increase their chances of capturing the pokemon.
Of course, this works the other way around! If QR codes are shared with your Pokedex, your chances of getting these pokemon also increase as well.
This technique helps you build a much better Pokedex especially if you are still a new player and is still trying to build a better pokemon collection.
Also, every 10 QR codes scanned gets you an "Island Scan" that will eventually release a new Pokemon nearby!
Read Also: How to Rank in Valorant and Other Top FAQs Answered!
Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS
Both the Pokemon company and the Nintendo company originally created the game for Nintendo 3DS and things have not been the same since then. The classic Pokemon game is very popular today due to the strong foundation it has built in the past.
Pokemon is part of the earlier games that had unique gameplays and stood out among the rest. Final Fantasy is among those games that provided a unique gaming experience to players earlier in the video game industry.
The simple beginnings of this game turned it into the massive pop culture icon it is today. The original Japanese game is now an international pop icon due to its worldwide recognition.
Read Also: Learn How to Get 15,000 XP in Fortnite Easily: Disarm the Gnomes and Teddies Challenge
Pokemon characters make quite the appearance in cosplays and other comic book, anime, and game gathering events.
A lot of Pokemon Sun and Moon tricks and tips exist to help make the whole game easier for newcomers. For the experts, these tips might not be as useful.
Your success in Pokemon Sun and Moon does not have to be a hard thing to accomplish. In fact, simple guidelines can help bring your character to the top quicker than you expected.
This Nintendo 3DS classic beings back the good old simplified Pokemon gaming feels with a more modern gameplay.
Related Articles
[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files
There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?
Catch Mewtwo On Pokemon Go's Latest Throwback Update And A Shiny Venonat For Your Troubles: Here's What You Need To Do
If you want to get your hands on the iconic psychic legendary Mewtwo, then follow these simple steps over the next week in Pokemon Go's throwback update
Ninjala Is Free To Play On Nintendo's Eshop For The Switch; Get Your Tactics On In The Beta Of This Brand-New Ninja Action Game
Ninjala's Open Beta is now open for everyone and only here for a limited time! See what you get in this brand-new action-packed ninja fighting game from Nintendo
Epic Games Store Free Games Now Require 2FA: Could This Be Related to the Recent "160,000" Nintendo Accounts Leak?
If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent "160,000" Nintendo account breach.
[Video] Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Cosplays Spirited Away's No Face!? Learn How to Do the Exact Same Thing
A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.
[Game Hacks] How to Customize Furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Warning, There's a Downside
As everyone's stuck at home with nothing to do, most people have turned to the fun game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're wondering how to customize furniture within the game, here's how to do it! Beware, there's a catch!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Why Is IP Address Management Important?
Does your business currently have a strategy or software designed to handle IP addresses?
HOW TO
Meteor Shower Happening 11:00 pm EDT: How to Spot Eta Aquarids
The Eta Aquarids is said to be coming around very soon and if you want to find this heavenly sight, here's how to do it.
GAMES
[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files
There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?