Science
NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How To Tune In
NASA has planned to launch its Perseverance rover towards Mars this coming summer. The brand-new machine is equipped with powerful 3D zooming cameras that will allow its operators to view the footage in fantastic quality and detail.
The Mastcam-Z will be used in the rover's mission on Mars while the team that controls it will plan out the routes and movements the robot and its arm will take. Specialized 3D goggles will be used to view the contours of the landscape.
The new addition where the "Z" stands for "zoom," will be placed on the robot's head and is an upgraded version of the previous Mastcam which was equipped on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover that produced amazingly beautiful photographs of Mars' surface.
Modern-day features
The camera will do more than zoom and capture images, however, as it will also be capable of providing critical data to engineers with its daily discoveries and give the public a view of the wonders and beauty of space.
The predecessor's Mastcam was initially designed to have zoom capabilities but was too much of an obstacle at the time for a robot as small as the Mars rover.
Arizona State University's Jim Bell said the Curiosity was initially planned to utilize a zoom camera with extreme wide-angle features. Bell is Mastcam-Z's and predecessor Mastcam's principal investigator. He also said that the opportunity would have provided a beautiful panoramic perspective and view but proved to be just too much of an endeavour.
The Perseverance's camera simplifies things by zooming both lenses until they match which can then be used to create a single 3D image which is more comfortable and more efficient due to requiring fewer images to be sent to Earth, leading to less data as well.
Read Also: [VIDEO] Two Black Holes Dancing In Space Caught By NASA's Spitzer Telescope Shows Remarkable Pattern Of Fluidity
Not just 'eyes'
Another feature the Mastcam-Z will provide is helping geologists choose appropriate targets better to understand the surface of the red hot planet.
The upgraded camera will provide enhanced vision, recording the landscape in vivid colours and captures even those that are invisible to the naked eye. It also scans the environment with ultraviolet or infrared rays which enable it to reveal metal meteorites spread across the land and compositions that are worth looking into further by experts.
The Mastcam-Z will also monitor the Sun and sky observing the moons of Mars and detailing how the dust storms and cloud formations vary over time.
Plans to share the images captured by the rover to the public are to be placed on a public website. Bell said that it is imperative to show the world of the discoveries of science across the galaxies and that the rover belongs to the world along with all of its findings and observations.
The massive robot weighs in at about 1,025 kilograms and will journey on a mission to search for signs of life past microbial systems. It will collect samples and data from the planet that it will store until its set to return to Earth, paving the way for exploration of the red planet.
Read Also: NASA Picks Lunar Lander Makers Bezo's Blue Origin, Musk's SpaceX, And Dynetics For Future Moon Landing
Related Articles
Meteor Shower Happening 11:00 pm EDT: How to Spot Eta Aquarids
The Eta Aquarids is said to be coming around very soon and if you want to find this heavenly sight, here's how to do it.
NASA Brings Marvels Together As Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Elon Musk's SpaceX, And IT Company Dynetics Compete To Bring Astronauts To The Moon
NASA has pit SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics against each other in a race of who can come up with the technology to bring astronauts back to the moon, see the details here!
NASA Arms Its Astronauts With Lunar Flashlight To Search For Water On The Moon During Artemis Mission's Extended Stay
See how NASA plans to make astronauts live on the moon by arming them with a lunar flashlight!
[VIDEO] Two Black Holes Dancing In Space Caught By NASA's Spitzer Telescope Shows Remarkable Pattern Of Fluidity
Black Holes called 'OJ 287' dancing in space is a marvelous sight, and it was caught by NASA's Spitzer telescope! Watch the video here!
NASA's Hubble Catches Asteroid ATLAS Breaking Off Into House-Sized Lumps Before It Could Come Close Enough To Be Seen Without A Telescope
NASA observes an asteroid shatter as ATLAS loses its brightness, see the spectacle here!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Xiaomi Mobile Phone Company Uses "Web Browser" to Secretly Record Private Data: Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser
Researchers have just recently found out that a mobile phone company called Xiaomi is gathering private data by using web browsers!
SCIENCE
Scientists Unveil New Carbon Capture Using New Membrane That Acts Like A Coffee Filter to Address Global Warming
Scientists from Newcastle University have found a way to efficiently and affordably reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It is capable of separating Co2 from a mixture of gases.
GAMES
[Video] See How Microsoft's New Flight Simulator Vividly Recreates Clouds And Environments With Stunning Visuals And Smooth Performance With These Early Game Footage Of The Alpha
See Microsoft's newest Flight Simulator 2020 bring out the realism through the virtual world as you soar through the skies