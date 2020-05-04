Science

Scientists Unveil New Carbon Capture Using New Membrane That Acts Like A Coffee Filter to Address Global Warming

By Renz , May 04, 2020 06:46 AM EDT
(Photo : Pixabay)

The coronavirus isn't the only problematic thing in today's current environment, as climate change and atmospheric pollution have soared throughout the years. A new type of membrane has been developed by scientists from Newcastle University, which is capable of separating Carbon Dioxide from a mixture of gases.

The researchers created the device which acts like a coffee filter negating the passage of Carbon Dioxide while letting other harmless gases such as Nitrogen go freely into the atmosphere.

Inspiring hope for the environment

The collected carbon dioxide can then be stored and processed in the future. The team believes their creation would be of practical use to the environmental situation that plagues humanity other than the coronavirus.

The cost can be reduced by enlarging the membrane's most expensive part, which is made of silver during the operation process.

Energy and Environmental Science published the team's paper and NUAcT Fellow from the School of Engineering from Newcastle University, Dr. Greg Mutch, explains that the team didn't build the membrane with a foundation on silver but rather only added a small amount of it and grew it within the membrane while adding what they wanted it to have.

Dr. Mutch also said that the performance of the membrane itself is already at a stage that it can be competitive with current carbon capture processes and may reduce the size of any equipment required by a significant amount and drastically reduce operating costs.

The main factor in climate change is Carbon Dioxide, and currently, the climate is about one degree hotter than pre-industrial times. The atmosphere contains more than enough Carbon Dioxide to heat the Earth by more than 1.5-degrees. There is also international cooperation to not let it reach two degrees.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Stunning Angel Of The Sea Caught Hovering Under the Ice By a Professional Photographer

Going beyond the two degrees will lead to catastrophic global effects, impacting health, food, and large-scale travel. We are in desperate need of new and efficient materials and processes that could slow down or downright remove the amount of Carbon Dioxide released into the atmosphere with the kinds of technologies that are called Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).

Innovative solutions for a global crisis

The creation utilizes a method that has never been tried before, where aluminum oxide support in the form of pellets and tubes were used to grow the silver membrane. The metal was added to the membrane, the conditions that were experienced during the process urged the silver to develop, giving higher output.

The team used x-ray micro-computed tomography to take a look inside and observe the permeation of Carbon Dioxide and Oxygen.

What was more crucial, though, the permeation showed that the membrane performed so well and so powerful that it could compete with today's carbon capture processes. The membrane's permeability was higher than the required magnitude, and the flux of Carbon Dioxide was reported to be the most top of this class of membrane.

Dr. Mutch added that the savings are of utmost importance because the cost of Carbon Capture is a significant limiting factor in the advancement and usage of the technology. His team hopes to have achieved an inspiring result from their study to motivate new ways to form membranes with better performance and lower costs.

Read Also: [Photos] See How The Deadly Coronavirus Can Spread Easily Through An Airplane's Cabin From A Simple Cough

TAG Carbon capture, Storage, Global Warming, carbon dioxide, climate change

Related Articles

Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
President Trump's rules and regulations on fuel is set to impact the auto industry and its customers significantly.

New Fuel Economy: How Trump’s New Fuel Policies Affect Car Owners and Gas Prices

President Trump's rules and regulations on fuel is set to impact the auto industry and its customers significantly.
According to new research, heat waves and air pollution in Asia have increased smog in the US. These can be deadly for vulnerable individuals with researches linking them to premature death from heart disease, stroke and lung ailments.

Heat Waves And Pollution In Asia Worsen US Smog

According to new research, heat waves and air pollution in Asia have increased smog in the US. These can be deadly for vulnerable individuals with researches linking them to premature death from heart disease, stroke and lung ailments.
Global warming causes plants in the low Arctic of Greenland to bloom sooner than usual, while the emergence of others are delayed. Warmer winters cause spring to come sooner, triggering the changes in nature's clock, and wrecking havoc in its wildlife.

Global Warming Wrecks Havoc In Arctic's Wildlife

Global warming causes plants in the low Arctic of Greenland to bloom sooner than usual, while the emergence of others are delayed. Warmer winters cause spring to come sooner, triggering the changes in nature's clock, and wrecking havoc in its wildlife.
With the continuous efforts to eradicate global warming, can we still do something to at least slow down its inevitable adverse effects? What's the truth behind claims that scientists allegedly wanted to refreeze the Arctic sea ice caps to battle the ice melt? Is this the only solution? If so, how will they do it? Find out what experts have to say

To Slow Down Global Warming, Scientists Propose To Refreeze Te Arctic Sea Ice

With the continuous efforts to eradicate global warming, can we still do something to at least slow down its inevitable adverse effects? What's the truth behind claims that scientists allegedly wanted to refreeze the Arctic sea ice caps to battle the ice melt? Is this the only solution? If so, how will they do it? Find out what experts have to say
Recovered Russian climate observations show a greater sea ice expansion before the 1970s when the Clean Air regulation took effect to curb gas emissions. Scientists conclude that humans may have altered Arctic sea ice for longer than we previously thought.

Aerosol Emission Reduces Impact Of Global Warming On The Arctic

Recovered Russian climate observations show a greater sea ice expansion before the 1970s when the Clean Air regulation took effect to curb gas emissions. Scientists conclude that humans may have altered Arctic sea ice for longer than we previously thought.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Xiaomi Mobile Phone Company Uses "Web Browser" to Secretly Record Private Data: Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser

Researchers have just recently found out that a mobile phone company called Xiaomi is gathering private data by using web browsers!

SCIENCE

Scientists Unveil New Carbon Capture Using New Membrane That Acts Like A Coffee Filter to Address Global Warming

Scientists from Newcastle University have found a way to efficiently and affordably reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It is capable of separating Co2 from a mixture of gases.

GAMES

[Video] See How Microsoft's New Flight Simulator Vividly Recreates Clouds And Environments With Stunning Visuals And Smooth Performance With These Early Game Footage Of The Alpha

See Microsoft's newest Flight Simulator 2020 bring out the realism through the virtual world as you soar through the skies

GAMES

[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files

There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

A Moon Rock is Being Sold at Charlie's Auction House for $2.5 million! Is the Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite Worth the Price?

Would You Buy a Piece of Moon for $2.5 Million? The Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite is Bigger than What Apollo Brought!

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

Viral Video of UV ink Tattoo with Traveling Light: Real or Edit?

Viral Video of Moving UV Ink Tattoo: Real or Edit Effect? How to Get Yourself One?

A Cat

[Video] Feline Forced California Official To Resign After He's Seen Throwing The Furry Creature In This Viral Zoom Meeting

[VIDEO] Cheater Caught LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist! Girlfriend Responds to This Scandal

[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Meteor Shower Happening 11:00 pm EDT: How to Spot Eta Aquarids

NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How To Tune In

Scientists Unveil New Carbon Capture Using New Membrane That Acts Like A Coffee Filter to Address Global Warming

Real Time Analytics