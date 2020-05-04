Tech

Best Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: 3 Things to Look For When Buying Echo, Sonos, and Bose

By Urian , May 04, 2020 08:32 PM EDT

Getting yourself smart speakers is a great way to carry your work with you while listening to good music within the room. Most people cannot stay in one place for a certain amount of time without getting bored and this is a reality.

Not only is it boring to stay in one place all the time, but sometimes this also drains out your productivity. Being productive at home can actually help you maximize productivity if you just find that perfect spot to work.

Maximizing productivity at home is a problem most people are facing now that the majority of the workforce has transferred to the indoors. A portable smart speaker is a great way for you to keep listening to your favorite songs while moving around or setting up somewhere else.

The thing about laptops is that their sounds are not that good meaning you won't always be able to get the best quality music without the use of external speakers. That is totally fine if you have a smart speaker located somewhere but without one, it could be quite hard for you.

Here are a few things to look for when buying a smart speaker:

Compatability

Make sure that your smart speaker is wifi compatible or at least Bluetooth compatible. Without these two features, your speaker would just be a regular speaker and not a smart speaker.

Price

You don't want to break the budget on an accessory no matter how good that accessory is. Price to quality comparison is very important but it really depends on your budget. The bigger your budget, the easier it would be for you to upgrade your home workstation.

Preference

Certain products have a certain charm towards them and if you've found yourself that special smart speaker that really hits the spot, all you need to do next is look within your budget and see if you can afford it.

Here are the best smart speakers on Amazon:

Echo Studio - High-fidelity smart speaker with Philips Hue Bulb - Alexa smart home starter kit

Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: Productivity Hack with Echo, Sonos, and Bose
(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: Productivity Hack with Echo, Sonos, and Bose

The Echo Studio is one of the more popular smart speakers because of its easy access and Alexa feature. This should be useful for those people who appreciate the voice-controlled Alexa feature.

Sonos One SL - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker - Black

Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: Productivity Hack with Echo, Sonos, and Bose
(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: Productivity Hack with Echo, Sonos, and Bose

The Sonos is a simple easy to use "smart speaker" that requires very little of you. This is a more portable device that you can use on your porch or anywhere else in your house. The smart speaker is Apple compatible which makes it very useful for Macs and iPhones.

Bose Home Speaker 300, with Amazon Alexa Built-in, Black

Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: Productivity Hack with Echo, Sonos, and Bose
(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: Productivity Hack with Echo, Sonos, and Bose

Another Alexa smart speaker added to the list. Bose has been known for its superior speaker quality and has been providing great quality speakers for affordable prices. This smart speaker is a great addition to your accessories as it not only comes in high quality, it is also quite affordable.

