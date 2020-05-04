Culture

Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic: Here are 5 Other Choice Actors for the Role of Netflix's Tiger King

By Urian , May 04, 2020 08:50 PM EDT
Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic: Here are 5 Other Actors that Could Also be Perfect for the Role of Netflix's Tiger King (Photo : Screenshot From In/Frame/Out YouTube Channel)

Nicolas Cage is said to play the gun-slinging gay cowboy zoo owner Joe Exotic who has brought massive attention towards himself with the ever eccentric persona he put on Netflix's Tiger King reality TV series. 

The show gathered a massive following that even turned the whole bizarre world of Joe Exotic into somewhat of a pop culture icon.

Even a TikTok trend started taking place as the famous "I'm a savage" challenge was then replaced with "Carole Baskin" in a hilarious rendition. 

Those who did this challenge usually dress up as Joe Exotic himself and even Carole Baskin!

Nicolas Cage is no stranger to challenging roles like this one which is why it is a pleasant announcement that he has been selected to play this role. 

Although this is great news to hear, an article by Newsweek actually suggests that there could also be other actors viable for the position.

Read Also: Do the Savage CAROL BASKIN Challenge! New TikTok Trend Replaces "I'm a Savage" with Netflix's Tiger King!

Here are the actors suggested in the article that could pull off an awesome Joe Exotic:

Danny McBride

Danny McBride rocks a great mustache which is something that you need if you're going to play Joe Exotic. This actor is never shy when it comes to weird roles and has this hyper-masculine persona that could fit well as Joe Exotic.

David Spade

David Spade was actually among Joe Exotic's first set of choices to play him (including Brad Pit). Sadly, David Spade himself said that the idea was just a little bit too wild for him. 

He noted that the character would be very similar to his own Joe Dirt but ended with remarks of being unsure about the idea.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe tried to cosplay the Tiger King in a hilarious home photoshoot and the results were uncanny!

After seeing the photos, it's actually hard to tell the difference! Physically, Rob Lowe was able to get the image of Joe Exotic so if ever he should play the character, fans can expect almost exactly the same Tiger King.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Deep is no stranger to weird and although he hasn't had quite a good public image lately, it is without a doubt that the actor can easily nail the role of Joe Exotic. 

This very representation could even turn the tables and revive his career.

Woody Harrelson

Last but not the least, Woody Harrelson did quite an awesome job in Zombieland that it is not hard to imagine him as the Tiger King himself. 

Adding a mullet, keeping the stache, and doing what he does, Woody Harrelson as Joe Exotic could be an even more epic portrayal.

Read Also: [Spoiler Alert] "Billions" Season 5 Gets Wilder With Pharmaceutical Psychadelics: What Happens to Bobby Axelrod, Chuck Rhodes, and Tyler Mason?

These other choices are just wishful thinking but it's nice to imagine how other characters could potentially play this gun-wielding wild Joe Exotic in Netflix's latest Tiger King. 

The series is just so bizarre that the whole story grows on you and the many "did that really happen!?" moments make the plot even more interesting.

TAG nicolas cage, Netflix, tiger king

Related Articles

A recent post on Reddit allegedly claims that a grandma was able to make watching Netflix possible on an old school box-type TV.. Interesting methods have circulated the comment section.

[Reddit Post] Grandma Allegedly Watches Netflix on Old School Box-Type TV: Comments Suggest Interesting Roku Method

A recent post on Reddit allegedly claims that a grandma was able to make watching Netflix possible on an old school box-type TV.. Interesting methods have circulated the comment section.
A recent leak about Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto V I have pointed out that the upcoming game could in fact have a Mexican character or could be having a Mexican theme!

Could Grand Theft Auto V I be Going Mexican with New Characters? Narcos? [Rockstar Games Leaks]

A recent leak about Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto V I have pointed out that the upcoming game could in fact have a Mexican character or could be having a Mexican theme!
Executive producer Shawn Levy of

‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Will Not Resurrect Barb, Showrunner Confirms

Executive producer Shawn Levy of "Stranger Things" has revealed that Barb won't be coming back to the Netflix show and explained why.
Marvel and Netflix series

'Luke Cage' Season 2 Aims For 2018 Release; Filming Starts As New Still Photos Revealed

Marvel and Netflix series "Luke Cage" has finally began filming for the second season and new teasers featuring Mike Colter and Rosario Dawson have been released.
Fans have united to bring back and renew

'Sense8' Cancellation Pushes Through, Netflix Ignores Fans' Protest

Fans have united to bring back and renew "Sense8" before it's too late but Netflix stands firm and explains their decision for cancelling the show.
Showrunner Jenji Kohan has shared that the cast were mad when Poussey was killed off the show and revealed that the show might be in for just a couple more seasons.

'Orange Is The New Black' Season 7 Might Be The Final Season; Cast Hated Series Creator For Killing Poussey

Showrunner Jenji Kohan has shared that the cast were mad when Poussey was killed off the show and revealed that the show might be in for just a couple more seasons.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Best Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: 3 Things to Look For When Buying

Sometimes music can help improve productivity which is why it is very important to invest in good smart speakers. Here are a few to choose from.

SCIENCE

The Moon Like You've Never Seen It Before As Astrophotographer Meticulously Combines Multiple Lunar Phases Into One Beautifully Clear Image

See an amazing never before seen picture of the Moon as astrophotography Andrew McCarthy delivers a wonderful combination of Lunar phases

GAMES

Super Mario 64 PC Port Releases But It's Not On An Emulator! And Other Nintendo Games You Can Play On Your Computer

A secret pc port of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 series clubhouse game has just been released and its creator is making sure it stays open for gamers to download. He made it as a fully functional 4K version of the original game and is powered by DirectX 12.

CULTURE

Shark Tank cast member Kevin Harrington recommends book publisher MindStir Media to authors

Recently, famed Shark Tank cast member Kevin Harrington recommended the book publisher MindStir Media to authors. What are some of the benefits of the platform?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

A Moon Rock is Being Sold at Charlie's Auction House for $2.5 million! Is the Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite Worth the Price?

Would You Buy a Piece of Moon for $2.5 Million? The Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite is Bigger than What Apollo Brought!

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

Viral Video of UV ink Tattoo with Traveling Light: Real or Edit?

Viral Video of Moving UV Ink Tattoo: Real or Edit Effect? How to Get Yourself One?

A Cat

[Video] Feline Forced California Official To Resign After He's Seen Throwing The Furry Creature In This Viral Zoom Meeting

[VIDEO] Cheater Caught LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist! Girlfriend Responds to This Scandal

[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files

Shark Tank cast member Kevin Harrington recommends book publisher MindStir Media to authors

Real Time Analytics