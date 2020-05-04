Lord of the Rings for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC Follows a New Path: The Peculiar Life of Gollum

Lord of the Rings by Daedalic Entertainment is one of the first next-generation games that has been announced and this time, instead of focusing on the kings and glorious side of the franchise, the whole game takes an unexpected turn!

The game is said to focus on Gollum which is a character that although starts off a little creepy, fans have grown to understand where he came from and have gained sympathy for.

The transformation of Gollum as seen in the 'Return of the King' was an amazing portrayal that got fans to understand just a little more about where the fiend came from.

The first-ever images for the Xbox Series X and PS5 title have finally been released and they show the studio's artistic take on both Gollum and the middle-earth.

The images were first uploaded to Gamestar which is a German media site for games. The images showed Gollum with particularly wispy hair and his iconic frail body, bulging eyes, and other popular facial features.

Gollum's features and more

It seems like Daedalic has started to focus more on a stylized approach towards Gollum's design results in a pretty decent representation of Tolkien's character.

Aside from Gollum's features, Daedalic Entertainment seems to be rendering a lot of additional strong features to the game's many environments around middle-earth.

From the picture-perfect outdoors to the dark caverns filled with spiders, the details of this upcoming Lord of the Rings game seems to be doing everything right.

Other images located on the site shows how players will have the opportunity to choose certain actions that dictate the course of the game.

If you want to check out the images, go over to Gamestar and see the masterpiece Daedalic has created.

Daedalic Entertainment's comment on the upcoming Lord of the Rings

According to Carsten Fichtelmann, the boss of Daedalic Entertainment, this new game revolves around the confused mind of Gollum and how he deals with this confusion.

Fichtelmann told The Hollywood Reporter that the portrayal of this confused mind is achieved by having two voices continually talking to you trying to sway your decision making to follow either Smeagol or Gollum.

With regards to the story of the game, which is actually officially licensed and partnered with Middle-earth Enterprise, the launch is set to happen before the first Lord of the Rings book.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is said to launch later on in 2021 for Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.

Fans of the franchise are in for a treat as the game not only takes an interesting turn, it also takes an interesting perspective.

The previous MMORPG of Lord of the Rings got players to experience the rush of fighting for Middle-earth but this new game could be an entirely new approach.

Which other characters can be expected? What evil will be lurking? What will happen to humanity?

