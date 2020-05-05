Games

Redeem These Legends Of Runeterra Codes And Gain Access To Powerful Decks That Will Prove To Be Allies In Battle

By Renz , May 05, 2020 08:10 AM EDT
(Photo : Youtube)

Riot Games' Legends of Runeterra has recently finished its beta testing and has given players 120 brand-new cards to utilize in their strategic deck building along with a mobile version of the game.

The new expansion 'The Rising Tides' brought with it Bilgewater and the amazing nautical-themed world, including new champions, to go with it. The addition gives players access to a whole new range of deck possibilities and gameplay strategies.

The card fighting game has started to form its meta, and specific deck builds have begun to reveal their advantages.

Mighty card collections

Below are some free codes you can redeem for decks that range from cheap and affordable to the more powerful meta-centered colossus.

The first one on the list is a deck built for the lest-fortunate, meaning it wouldn't cost you a lot of arcane dust to utilize.

The Noxian aggro consists of low-cost damage minions and magic spells that strike quickly to seize the victory in a short amount of time. Going into Piltover's Boomcrew Rookie from the use of Legion Saboteur will obliterate your opponent with minimal effort.

The name of the game is brute force, and this deck delivers power unlike any other deck out there.

Redeem this deck with this code: CEBQCAQDAQCACBBIGQ3DOBIBAMGBIHRIF4BAEAIDDASQGAIEAEGSOAA

If your taste for battle doesn't come from the frontlines, however, then you might fancy something a little different, Riot Games, as part of Runeterra's launch, are giving away several champions and cards that will help newer players get some ground and start building more durable decks.

Read Also: [Video] See How Microsoft's New Flight Simulator Vividly Recreates Clouds And Environments With Stunning Visuals And Smooth Performance With These Early Game Footages Of The Alpha

Get two Ashe champion cards if you log in to the game for seven days consecutively. The Frostbite Control features a card draw engine and some powerful minions that will support you by giving buffs to the board.

Here's how to claim this deck: CEBAGAIDAQPSCBYBAEDQWEQWDYTCSAQBAEBTKBABAEAQIIBKAA

A big chance of pace

If you're not worried about the cost and want to pummel your opponent into oblivion, then the Miss Fortune/Quinn deck is the right one for the job. With powerful cards like the Scouts who are absurdly powerful right now by allowing you to attack two times in one turn, you're sure to bring the battle to your favor.

Another significant advantage of the deck is Miss Fortune's ability to clear the board, giving your opponent an immensely tricky time gaining back their momentum.

Keep on winning with this deck using this code: CEBQIAQGAULDUPQEAEAASFI5FMCAEAADAYEQUAQBAEACSAICAADQA

One more deck to add to the list is the Lee Sin centered collection. This deck plays around control and taking the time to whittle down your opponent little by little with strategic combinations and using Lee Sin's dragon kick to close out the game. Take the time to learn the ins and outs of this deck that newer players shy away from and you'll have an easy time winning matches.

Here's the code for this deck: CEBQIAQGAULDUPQEAEAASFI5FMCAEAADAYEQUAQBAEACSAICAADQA

Not just limited to these decks, others may pique your interest, and they surely aren't anything to underestimate when you face off against them. Some decks to look into including Heimerdinger, Ezreal, Nautilus, and plenty of others that can strike down your foe as long as you know what you're doing.

Read Also: Super Mario 64 PC Port Releases But It's Not On An Emulator! And Other Nintendo Games You Can Play On Your Computer

TAG Riot Games, League of Legends, legends of runeterra, decks, Codes

Related Articles

Now that Valorant is out, there are still a lot of questions as to how to rank in the game and although it looks quite simple, there are still a few questions left unanswered.

How to Rank in Valorant and Other Top FAQs Answered!

Now that Valorant is out, there are still a lot of questions as to how to rank in the game and although it looks quite simple, there are still a few questions left unanswered.
Riot Games has openly called out hackers and cheaters to try and penetrate their new security system for VALORANT called vanguard! Successful hackers get $100,000 as a reward!

Hack and Win $100,000! League of Legends: Riot Games Challenges Hackers to Penetrate VALORANT's New Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

Riot Games has openly called out hackers and cheaters to try and penetrate their new security system for VALORANT called vanguard! Successful hackers get $100,000 as a reward!
A certain twitch streamer by the name of Tfue has just recently tried out Riot Games' Valorant explaining to his followers that the games do not cater to the same audiences.

Valorant Won't Kill Fortnite: Tfue Explains Why

A certain twitch streamer by the name of Tfue has just recently tried out Riot Games' Valorant explaining to his followers that the games do not cater to the same audiences.
The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!

Riot Games Release Brand-New VALORANT; Watch Now To Get A Chance To Play The Game Early!

The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!
The upcoming first-person-shooter game by Riot Games has confirmed that they will be adding a controversial feature to Valorant. Will this make or break the upcoming game?

Riot Games Add Controversial Feature to Valorant: Will This Make Or Break The Upcoming Game?

The upcoming first-person-shooter game by Riot Games has confirmed that they will be adding a controversial feature to Valorant. Will this make or break the upcoming game?
The massive mobile online battle arena (MOBA), League of Legends, has hunkered down its roots over the last decade. It has become one of the most critically acclaimed esports games worldwide. With the amount of time it has operated for, mysteries related to the techno giant go unbeknownst to its player base. We have listed the coolest facts you should know:

Did You Know That League of Legends Champion 'Zilean' Is A Tribute To One Of Riot Games Staff? Here Are Other Fun Facts

The massive mobile online battle arena (MOBA), League of Legends, has hunkered down its roots over the last decade. It has become one of the most critically acclaimed esports games worldwide. With the amount of time it has operated for, mysteries related to the techno giant go unbeknownst to its player base. We have listed the coolest facts you should know:
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

[VIDEO] Sony's New Pro VR Controller Can Now Track Your Entire Hand Using Computer Vision

Watch how it works here! The future of virtual reality interactions is here with Sony Playstation's innovative finger tracking controller. Watch it work here!

SCIENCE

[Video] Embodied's Moxie Is A New Interactive Robot That Is Capable Of Emotional Understanding And Speech

Watch the new Moxie iRobot that has the ability to understand and even relay emotions with matching speech, proper facial expressions, and fluid body motions. AI at its best!

GAMES

Redeem These Legends Of Runeterra Codes And Gain Access To Powerful Decks That Will Prove To Be Allies In Battle

Get your free Runeterra codes here to redeem powerful and affordable decks for you to use!

CULTURE

Carole Baskin Said "Dead Bodies Can Not Talk" to Ex-Boyfriend: Did Tiger King's Worst Enemy Kill Her Husband?

Carole Baskin's ex-boyfriend fears that he would suffer the same fate as her ex-husband after she said "dead bodies can not talk" in reference to his disappearing!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

NASA's Perseverance Rover

NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How To Tune In

A Moon Rock is Being Sold at Charlie's Auction House for $2.5 million! Is the Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite Worth the Price?

Would You Buy a Piece of Moon for $2.5 Million? The Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite is Bigger than What Apollo Brought!

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

Viral Video of UV ink Tattoo with Traveling Light: Real or Edit?

Viral Video of Moving UV Ink Tattoo: Real or Edit Effect? How to Get Yourself One?

[VIDEO] Cheater Caught LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist! Girlfriend Responds to This Scandal

[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Final Fantasy XV by Square Enix Hacks: How to Activate Infinite Sprint Feature

Pokemon Sun and Moon: How to Use QR Codes to Unlock New Pokemon!

[Video] See How Microsoft's New Flight Simulator Vividly Recreates Clouds And Environments With Stunning Visuals And Smooth Performance With These Early Game Footage Of The Alpha

[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files

Super Mario 64 PC Port Releases But It's Not On An Emulator! And Other Nintendo Games You Can Play On Your Computer

Real Time Analytics