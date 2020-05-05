Mother's Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Best Laptops for Working From Home

Mothers' Day is just around the corner, and with the coronavirus lockdown, plenty of moms have started taking up work from home jobs or have been transferred to working from home by their companies.

Home-based jobs have a more effortless relaxation adjustment, but you still need the perfect device to get you through the workload you'll be given.

To better aid your sweet mom in her job, you can choose from one of these accessible and ultimately useful laptops that are a perfect fit for working at home, they've even been given the a-ok by other remote workers who have experienced them!

Apple MacBook Pro 16

The 16-inch Apple Macbook Pro is one considered to be the best in providing service to work from home employees.

The features it comes with are a result of customer feedback to its predecessors and the latest instalment to the series is without a doubt a winner.

Experience a seamless workstyle with the MacBook Pro and its sleek and beautiful aesthetics. It even comes with Two-Tone Technology that showcases the colours of the virtual world.

Coming in with a robust set 2.6 GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 processor that can run almost any program that you need to get the job done and in record time.

Store all your necessary files with a massive 512GB SSD internal storage with a 16GB DDR4 RAM for the ultimate performance machine.

The main attraction of this one though is the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics unit that is sure to stomp out all its competitors through the wall with its GDDR6 VRAM GPU.

Dell XPS 15 9570

Dell has always had efficient laptops as their showstopper, and the XPS 15 9570 is no different. It comes with an aluminium lid and bottom that makes it durable with no unnecessary weight, and the sides come in carbon fiber to give it that premium look.

It comes with Thunderbolt 3 port that ensures fast and stable connectivity with your charger or other devices you plug into it. The laptop also features two USB 3.1 ports and several other ports to serve all your accessory needs better.

Newest HP 17.3

The Newest HP 17.3 was designed to accommodate professionals who valued use over aesthetics. Built with a meticulous aluminium body and fitted with an above-average configuration, it's sure to attract potential buyers effectively.

It sports a 1.8 GHz Intel QuadCore i7-8550U processor that runs programs and applications smoothly like skating on ice. It utilizes a 16GB DDR4 RAM along with 512GB of internal storage to get the best out of your purchase.

Acer Aspire 5

One of the laptops for casuals, the Acer Aspire 5 brings out a powerful machine in a relatively small size. This machine lets you perform at your best without letting its looks drag behind. Built with a black chassis, lid, and deck, it's sure to get attention from anyone.

It also comes equipped with a 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7-8565U processor that makes it more than enough to power through, and if that wasn't enough, it comes with a 12GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD internal storage.

The showcase of this model is the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics which, when appropriately utilized, is capable of running anything and everything that you require.

