Tech

Mother's Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Best Laptops for Working From Home

By Renz , May 05, 2020 07:53 PM EDT

Mothers' Day is just around the corner, and with the coronavirus lockdown, plenty of moms have started taking up work from home jobs or have been transferred to working from home by their companies.

Home-based jobs have a more effortless relaxation adjustment, but you still need the perfect device to get you through the workload you'll be given.

To better aid your sweet mom in her job, you can choose from one of these accessible and ultimately useful laptops that are a perfect fit for working at home, they've even been given the a-ok by other remote workers who have experienced them!

Apple MacBook Pro 16
Apple MacBook Pro 16
(Photo : Amazon)

The 16-inch Apple Macbook Pro is one considered to be the best in providing service to work from home employees.

The features it comes with are a result of customer feedback to its predecessors and the latest instalment to the series is without a doubt a winner.

Experience a seamless workstyle with the MacBook Pro and its sleek and beautiful aesthetics. It even comes with Two-Tone Technology that showcases the colours of the virtual world.

Coming in with a robust set 2.6 GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 processor that can run almost any program that you need to get the job done and in record time.

Store all your necessary files with a massive 512GB SSD internal storage with a 16GB DDR4 RAM for the ultimate performance machine.

The main attraction of this one though is the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics unit that is sure to stomp out all its competitors through the wall with its GDDR6 VRAM GPU.

Read Also: [Video] This New Technology Will Let You Feel How Giving High-Five Feels Like in Virtual Reality!

Dell XPS 15 9570
Dell XPS 15 9570
(Photo : Amazon)

Dell has always had efficient laptops as their showstopper, and the XPS 15 9570 is no different. It comes with an aluminium lid and bottom that makes it durable with no unnecessary weight, and the sides come in carbon fiber to give it that premium look.

It comes with Thunderbolt 3 port that ensures fast and stable connectivity with your charger or other devices you plug into it. The laptop also features two USB 3.1 ports and several other ports to serve all your accessory needs better.

Newest HP 17.3
Newest HP 17.3
(Photo : Amazon)

The Newest HP 17.3 was designed to accommodate professionals who valued use over aesthetics. Built with a meticulous aluminium body and fitted with an above-average configuration, it's sure to attract potential buyers effectively.

It sports a 1.8 GHz Intel QuadCore i7-8550U processor that runs programs and applications smoothly like skating on ice. It utilizes a 16GB DDR4 RAM along with 512GB of internal storage to get the best out of your purchase.

Acer Aspire 5
Acer Aspire 5
(Photo : Amazon)

One of the laptops for casuals, the Acer Aspire 5 brings out a powerful machine in a relatively small size. This machine lets you perform at your best without letting its looks drag behind. Built with a black chassis, lid, and deck, it's sure to get attention from anyone.

It also comes equipped with a 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7-8565U processor that makes it more than enough to power through, and if that wasn't enough, it comes with a 12GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD internal storage.

The showcase of this model is the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics which, when appropriately utilized, is capable of running anything and everything that you require.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Sony's New Pro VR Controller Can Now Track Your Entire Hand Using Computer Vision

TAG Best, Laptop, work from home, mother, Mother's Day, Amazon

Related Articles

Check out Amazon's Crucible, an all-new player in the PvP shooter genre that promises to bring new mechanics into the fold

Amazon Takes Its Fight To The Shooting Game Scene With 'Crucible': What Is It Bringing With It?

Check out Amazon's Crucible, an all-new player in the PvP shooter genre that promises to bring new mechanics into the fold
Whatever you need or want for your home, these smart devices which are compatible with Alexa are sure to give you an edge in your everyday living

Deck Out Your Style With These Best Smart Home Devices That Work With Alexa

Whatever you need or want for your home, these smart devices which are compatible with Alexa are sure to give you an edge in your everyday living
If you've ever experienced being distracted with other sounds while gaming, working, or just listening to music, then you would probably want to use one of these amazing noise-canceling headphones available on Amazon!

Tired Of Being Distracted? Here Are Some Of The Most Effective Noise-Canceling Headphones

If you've ever experienced being distracted with other sounds while gaming, working, or just listening to music, then you would probably want to use one of these amazing noise-canceling headphones available on Amazon!
Do you have an idea what to get your mom for mothers' day? Look here for options you can choose from!

Got A Tech Geeky Mom And Wondering What To Gift Her? Here Are Some of The Savviest Techie Equipment Perfect For Her

Do you have an idea what to get your mom for mothers' day? Look here for options you can choose from!
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro Max comfortable and safe with these durable but still fashionably stunning phone cases

Keep Your iPhone 11 Pro Max Safe With These Amazing Phone Cases

Protect your iPhone 11 Pro Max comfortable and safe with these durable but still fashionably stunning phone cases
If you're a digital nomad and plan to get yourself a slim laptop, here are a few pointers on how to pick between an ASUS, Acer, and an MSI.

[Digital Nomad Essentials] Which Slim Laptop Works Best for You? ASUS, Acer, and MSI

If you're a digital nomad and plan to get yourself a slim laptop, here are a few pointers on how to pick between an ASUS, Acer, and an MSI.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day

Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love

SCIENCE

[Video] Embodied's Moxie Is A New Interactive Robot That Is Capable Of Emotional Understanding And Speech

Watch the new Moxie iRobot that has the ability to understand and even relay emotions with matching speech, proper facial expressions, and fluid body motions. AI at its best!

GAMES

Here's How To Make The Best Of Pokemon Go's Latest May Spotlight Hour To Make Plenty Of Stardust

Make the most of Pokemon Go's latest spotlight hour event to stock up on Pokemon and stardust at an accelerated rate!

CULTURE

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Fake?

A previous video from X Factor shows a contestant flashing "genitals" to the audience but comments on Reddit suggest this is fake.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

NASA's Perseverance Rover

NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How To Tune In

A Moon Rock is Being Sold at Charlie's Auction House for $2.5 million! Is the Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite Worth the Price?

Would You Buy a Piece of Moon for $2.5 Million? The Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite is Bigger than What Apollo Brought!

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

Viral Video of UV ink Tattoo with Traveling Light: Real or Edit?

Viral Video of Moving UV Ink Tattoo: Real or Edit Effect? How to Get Yourself One?

[VIDEO] Cheater Caught LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist! Girlfriend Responds to This Scandal

[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Xiaomi Mobile Phone Company Uses "Web Browser" to Secretly Record Private Data: Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser

6 Best Alternatives to Magento

[VIDEO] Sony's New Pro VR Controller Can Now Track Your Entire Hand Using Computer Vision

A Short Guide to Virtual Reality in 2020

Best Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: 3 Things to Look For When Buying

Real Time Analytics