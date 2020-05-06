Tech
Mother's Day 2020 Gift Idea: Show Her A Wonderful Display Of Colors With Best LED TVs on Low Price
If you're looking for a gift for your mom for the upcoming Mothers' Day and know that she's not one to want to splurge on something expensive, then these budget LED TVs might be the thing for you.
With the surge of indoor activities being favored amid the coronavirus lockdown, watching a good show or playing a captivating movie might do the trick of keeping your mother busy and entertained when she's getting some much-deserved relaxation.
Most TVs feature plenty of new additions, and some have complex systems that most people wouldn't even use. That's why looking for some affordable and useable devices would be an efficient search by hitting two birds with one stone.
Listed below are some of the most popular LED TVs that won't break your budget.
Samsung Electronics UN32M4500BFXZA
Being a top competitor in gadgets and devices alike, Samsung had brought its time-tested Smart LED TV to the market in 2018, and it's still a formidable machine to consider.
Let your mom enjoy a beautiful rendition of color and quality with a fantastic HD 720p and a 32" screen display.
It also features Smart TV, giving access to her favorite shows and programs to make sure there's always something fun or entertaining to watch.
Let your mom watch her shows smoothly with a powerful Quad-core processor that's sure to make streaming a fluid experience and easier switching between apps and programs.
Sony XBR55X900F
Sporting compatibility with Alexa, Sony's Smart LED TV is sure to bring entertainment and comfort with its features.
Coming with 4K HDTV and amazing clarity, this TV features high dynamic range color and detail to capture every little detail.
It comes equipped with the X1 Extreme processor that lets you sit back and enjoy beautiful contrast and an array of settings you can customize.
With features that work with Alexa, you can control your TV by only talking to it; these include streaming, music, launching apps, and plenty more your mom can try out herself.
LG 55SM8600PUA Nano 8 Series
The Nano 8 series by LG is a sleek designed TV that brings reality to your home with an A7 Gen 2 intelligent processor that enables images and videos to seem to come to life on-screen.
It comes with Alexa compatibility and Google Assistant availability that provides comfort and ease of use while also giving your special lady a more relaxed time controlling the device.
It is utilizing Dolby vision and ATMOS to transform your TV into an entertainment system that's sure to provide top-notch sounds and image quality.
TCL 40S325
Another LED TV that sports Alexa compatibility and smart functionality that delivers your favorite programs and shows among a selection of over 500,000 content.
It offers a 1080p HD resolution that brings out life from the virtual world right in front of you with clear pictures and realistic sounds.
Having compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant provides easier access for your mom to select and control her shows with comfort while relaxing after a long day of chores and possibly work.
