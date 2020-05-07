Tech

Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop

By Staff Reporter , May 07, 2020 01:51 AM EDT
(Photo : youtube screenshot Zspace)

In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world. It enables students to interact with simulated objects in virtual setting as if they are real. With this innovative laptop, you can disassemble a car engine or dissect a brain.


Watch below

Read More: WATCH! Experience a Human Dissection in Virtual Reality

TAG Laptop, VR, virtual reality

Related Articles

Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love

Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day

Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love
Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University have devised a machine that mimics the feeling or resistance of a real-life object that is seen virtually.

[Video] This New Technology Will Let You Feel How Giving High-Five Feels Like in Virtual Reality!

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University have devised a machine that mimics the feeling or resistance of a real-life object that is seen virtually.
If you're a digital nomad and plan to get yourself a slim laptop, here are a few pointers on how to pick between an ASUS, Acer, and an MSI.

[Digital Nomad Essentials] Which Slim Laptop Works Best for You? ASUS, Acer, and MSI

If you're a digital nomad and plan to get yourself a slim laptop, here are a few pointers on how to pick between an ASUS, Acer, and an MSI.
HoloHuman enables an immersive 3D exploration of anatomy with an unparalleled view of the human body, thanks to its unique interface.

WATCH! Experience a Human Dissection in Virtual Reality

HoloHuman enables an immersive 3D exploration of anatomy with an unparalleled view of the human body, thanks to its unique interface.
Leaks have started to surface the new ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard series which boasts an Apex, Formula, Extreme, and Extreme Glacial!

DDR4-$800 or DDR4-5000? New ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard Series is a Beast!

Leaks have started to surface the new ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard series which boasts an Apex, Formula, Extreme, and Extreme Glacial!
If ever you've been wondering how to turn your phone into a laptop, you're in luck! All you need is the NexDock 2!

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Laptop with NexDock 2

If ever you've been wondering how to turn your phone into a laptop, you're in luck! All you need is the NexDock 2!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop

In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world

SCIENCE

Astronomers Discover 'Quiet' Black Hole Hiding Within Two Stars' Orbit And Becomes Closest One To Earth

See in this video how this black hole deceived astronomers by hiding in the orbit of one star that's part of a twin in just yet another astronomy breakthrough!

GAMES

EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.

GAMES

[Latest] Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Brings an Unexpected Character: RoboCop!

NeatherRealm Studios' new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is bringing another awesome brutal character to the mix, RoboCop!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Could the Video be Fake?

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Fake?

Apocalyptic Video Uploaded to Twitter Shows 48-Story Apartment Being Consumed by Flames: Abbco Tower in Shajan, UAE, is on Fire!

Apocalyptic Video Shows UAE's 48-Story Apartment Consumed by Flames! Abbco Tower in Shajah on Fire

NASA's Perseverance Rover

NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How To Tune In

A Moon Rock is Being Sold at Charlie's Auction House for $2.5 million! Is the Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite Worth the Price?

Would You Buy a Piece of Moon for $2.5 Million? The Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite is Bigger than What Apollo Brought!

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Mothers Day Social Distancing Hacks: What to Give Your Mom When You Can't Go Out?

Pizza Hut Customers At Risk Of Being Hacked By Fake Website Created To Access Personal Information

Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day

How Can ISPs Do Their Part in Dealing with the Covid-19 Chaos?

On Her Special Day, Show Your Mother A Wonderful Display Of Colors With These Amazing LED TVs That Wouldn't Break The Bank

Real Time Analytics