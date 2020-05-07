Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop

In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world. It enables students to interact with simulated objects in virtual setting as if they are real. With this innovative laptop, you can disassemble a car engine or dissect a brain.



Watch below



Read More: WATCH! Experience a Human Dissection in Virtual Reality

