Tech
Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop
In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world. It enables students to interact with simulated objects in virtual setting as if they are real. With this innovative laptop, you can disassemble a car engine or dissect a brain.
Watch below
Read More: WATCH! Experience a Human Dissection in Virtual Reality
Related Articles
Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day
Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love
[Video] This New Technology Will Let You Feel How Giving High-Five Feels Like in Virtual Reality!
Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University have devised a machine that mimics the feeling or resistance of a real-life object that is seen virtually.
[Digital Nomad Essentials] Which Slim Laptop Works Best for You? ASUS, Acer, and MSI
If you're a digital nomad and plan to get yourself a slim laptop, here are a few pointers on how to pick between an ASUS, Acer, and an MSI.
WATCH! Experience a Human Dissection in Virtual Reality
HoloHuman enables an immersive 3D exploration of anatomy with an unparalleled view of the human body, thanks to its unique interface.
DDR4-$800 or DDR4-5000? New ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard Series is a Beast!
Leaks have started to surface the new ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard series which boasts an Apex, Formula, Extreme, and Extreme Glacial!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop
In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world
SCIENCE
Astronomers Discover 'Quiet' Black Hole Hiding Within Two Stars' Orbit And Becomes Closest One To Earth
See in this video how this black hole deceived astronomers by hiding in the orbit of one star that's part of a twin in just yet another astronomy breakthrough!
GAMES
EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.