EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
Electronic Arts has always been public with their results, and the company has announced other than their response to the coronavirus pandemic, a hint for what the future holds. The game manufacturer will release several titles in the fiscal year of 2021, which has already begun last month.
There are four unannounced Nintendo games waiting to be revealed, and one of them is allegedly going to be a remaster, and no, it isn't Command & Conquer.
One of the most anticipated remasters
It's evident that fans have been waiting for the classics to be remastered, such as Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, that's been mostly the majority's focus.
In response, EA has revealed screenshots, voice actors reprising their roles, and a full game trailer showcasing the massive upgrade to the classic 25-year-old game's look and feel.
The company announced both Command & Conquer along with Burnout Paradise Remastered will be part of their Quarter 1 release window, which stretches from January to April 2021, but this isn't all they've up their sleeves.
A third remaster is allegedly in the works as well, and reports call it an "additional HD title." Fans believe the company is set to release another remastered game sometime this year or early 2021.
Some gamers are thinking that it might a remastered collection of Mass Effect while some are hoping it turns out to be a remastered collection for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.
Along with the eagerly anticipated remasters of classic games, EA is also bringing out several new games to the mix. The fiscal report states an additional four games will be coming from the EA brand, but no information has been revealed as to what exactly these games are.
Some fans are guessing that the games were initially intended to be announced during the spotlight in E3 of this year but has since been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A look into the legend
The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection has several features that reinvigorate the love for the classic strategy game. It sports a graphics switching mechanic that allows you to go back and forth between legacy and remastered graphics in solo play.
The game will come with a bonus gallery thats includes more than four hours of B-roll footage, production photos, and unreleased music tracks for the nostalgia.
The whole game's music has been remastered as well, which consists of over seven hours of modernized tracks of 20 live-recorded music by the original composer Frank Klepacki and the Tiberian Sons.
Relive the story with upscaled full-motion cinematic footage that lets you immerse in the battle-stricken world.
Level-up your game with an updated sidebar UI that eases control of your units on the battlefield to give you a smoother flow of the action.
EA has also revitalized the PvP scene with 1v1 quick matches, which feature a leaderboard that will take the utmost strategic skills to top in.
The remastered collection provides several other features that all mix to create a unique, albeit nostalgic feeling of playing the original game, but much better.
