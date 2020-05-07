Mother's Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Gamer Moms Are Sure To Love These

With Mother's Day just over the horizon, countless people are now scurrying about to figure out what to get for their special woman of the house. Things get even more complicated when you have a mom that's also a gamer.

It's challenging to look for a fitting gift that blends well with a mother's taste while catering to her gaming needs as well as a balance between the two a challenge in the least. Lucky for you, we've got some recommendations on what to get your special lady for her day.

With these items, you're sure to find something that she'll love but also not think that it's just a little too much. Find the perfect gift for your mother from these recommendations.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller

This marvelous controller is made to use for the Nintendo Switch and provides a smooth gaming experience that's sure to thrill your gamer mom (as long as you have a Switch, that is) as she can use it to play her games without the hassle holding the screen comfortably.

This particular device also comes in a beautiful design that features white princess Zelda in the middle and a warm blue shade for the metallic D-pad that she's sure to be dazzled with.

The controller comes with 2 AA batteries that enable up to 30 hours of continuous gameplay and can be changed at any time.

HORI Compact PlayStand - Zelda Edition

A perfect combination with our previous recommendation, the HORI Compact PlayStand, allows your gamer mom to have a better view of the Nintendo Switch screen by putting it in an upright position.

This particular stand was officially released by Nintendo as part of their Legend of Zelda package and features design relating to the game imprinted on it in marvelous gold.

The stand can also be folded in on itself to make it less susceptible to damage and keep it neat and compact for secure storage and access.

Sega Genesis Mini

A return to the historical classic, this Sega Genesis Mini blasts the past as it delivers what your mother probably remembers from the olden days. Retro games are a perfect representation of what she would recognize as the golden days.

This device comes in a miniaturized form that proves to be less of a hassle than the original but delivers the same feel and enjoyment as its classic counterpart.

The Mini already comes with 42 preloaded games from its era that are ready to play once you plug it in.

This package comes with the console itself along with two wired controllers to allow your mom to possibly play with your dad (and beat him to the ground in a match), 40 games with two bonus titles, power units, and accessories.

Razer Kraken Pro V2

If your mom is into more of a PC style of gaming, then she's sure to love the Kraken Pro V2 by Razer. The famous brand is known for delivering influential and trustworthy devices and accessories that aid you in gaming.

These headsets, in particular, offer a lightweight aluminum headband and retractable mic, so your mom can choose whether or not to start a voice chat with her teammates or outright ignore them.

They also provide an immersive audio system that tunes out unnecessary noise and keeps you immersed in the virtual world.

