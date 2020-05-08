[VIDEO] China Unveils World's Largest Swing With Arch as Tall as a 30-storey Building

A tourist spot in China has set up a giant swing on the edge of a 2,300-foot-tall cliff. It also plans to apply for the Guiness world record of the largest swing.

According to The Daily Mail the arch of the swing located in Chongqing, China, is about 328 feet tall, which is equivalent of a 30-storey-tall building. It can catapult thrill-seekers over the cliff at a top speed of 80mph.

The current title holder is an extreme ride in Durban, South Africa which measures 288 feet 8 inches from the seat to the top of the crossbar.

The extreme ride in China was completed late last year and was intended to welcome the public early this year. However the grand opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

