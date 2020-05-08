IT Fun
[VIDEO] China Unveils World's Largest Swing With Arch as Tall as a 30-storey Building
A tourist spot in China has set up a giant swing on the edge of a 2,300-foot-tall cliff. It also plans to apply for the Guiness world record of the largest swing.
According to The Daily Mail the arch of the swing located in Chongqing, China, is about 328 feet tall, which is equivalent of a 30-storey-tall building. It can catapult thrill-seekers over the cliff at a top speed of 80mph.
The current title holder is an extreme ride in Durban, South Africa which measures 288 feet 8 inches from the seat to the top of the crossbar.
The extreme ride in China was completed late last year and was intended to welcome the public early this year. However the grand opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read ALSO: Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Ambulance Does Popular TikTok "Coffin Dance" with Coronavirus "Patient": Too Dark?
A group of ambulance workers attempted to do the "coffin dance" on TikTok and were met with backlash. Check out the video!
SCIENCE
Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Works To Bring Brain Chips Within A Year; Could AI Be In The Process Of Joining Real Humans?
Humans and machine could very be mixed earlier than later as Elon Musk believes we are being outpaced by artificial intelligence
GAMES
Pokemon Go Guide: How To Earn Free Pokecoins With Niantic's Upcoming Update
Niantic's upcoming Pokemon Go Update will enable trainers to gain Pokecoins for free right at home!