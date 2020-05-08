Games
Nintendo Shuts Down PC Port Of Its Classic Super Mario 64; Hunts Down All Servers With A Copy
The previous reports of a Super Mario 64 PC Port are now being hunted down by Nintendo. The game company has always been devoted to bringing down unofficial renditions of their official games.
The port of the game was recently released earlier this month by a user named 'Unreal,' where he was able to provide a smooth version that could be played in 4K and supports game modifications.
A quick counterattack
A recent notice obtained by TorrentFreak, however, revealed that WildWood Law Group, a frequent representative for Nintendo, is already making efforts to have the port of the game removed from servers it is currently found on.
The attempts haven't always been unsuccessful at every front, some of the more exposed sources for the download links have been taken down. Removal has also reached onto Youtube videos showcasing the gameplay of the title, along with one that can be found in our previous article of the port.
The effort to make sure their game isn't freely shared with the public is a usual move for Nintendo, and Super Mario 64 is no exception, whether it's one of their older games or not. The takedowns could also be seen as a precursor to the game manufacturer's alleged reports of remastering classic Mario titles, and these sorts of renditions can be seen as threats or competition to that cause.
Read Also: Super Mario 64 PC Port Releases But It's Not On An Emulator! And Other Nintendo Games You Can Play On Your Computer
Public sources may have been removed, but those who have already acquired the version of the game are still free to play their hard-earned find, and best of all, they're also free to distribute it to those who are eager to play the game in a higher graphical setting.
It's safe to assume that you can still get the port through other means, such as asking other users you trust if they've been able to download it before the purge by Nintendo, or if you can locate the ones that have avoided the company's hawk-like eyes.
A history filled with entertainment and support
The Mario line of games has always been immensely popular and loved by fans of Nintendo, and the classics are no different to the newer titles.
The lively Italian plumber was a product of Mr. Shigeru Miyamoto, who became part of the company at an early age of 24 years right after he graduated in college. Mario first came to the screens in 1981 as Jumpman in the Donkey Kong arcade game, where he dominated the charts with how popular arcade games were at the time and the simple but effective gameplay mechanics that the game offered.
The spritely little jumper has had a long and fruitful history of new games, expansions, spin-offs, and even shows, the company capitalized the hype of its flagship character and soared even higher among the competition.
The Mario franchise has been Nintendo's best-selling series in its arsenal for years, and there are no signs of it giving its throne to any other game. The Super Mario series sales have made more than twice that of its closest competitor, Pokemon, at more than a staggering 620 million copies.
Tune in for more Super Mario 64 stories.
Read Also: Pokemon Go Guide: How To Earn Free Pokecoins With Niantic's Upcoming Update
Related Articles
Pokemon Go Guide: How To Earn Free Pokecoins With Niantic's Upcoming Update
Niantic's upcoming Pokemon Go Update will enable trainers to gain Pokecoins for free right at home!
Super Mario 64 PC Port Releases But It's Not On An Emulator! And Other Nintendo Games You Can Play On Your Computer
A secret pc port of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 series clubhouse game has just been released and its creator is making sure it stays open for gamers to download. He made it as a fully functional 4K version of the original game and is powered by DirectX 12.
Best Gaming Consoles To Keep Your Kids Entertained And Educated
Find the perfect gaming console on Amazon that your kids will surely love with these amazing products.
[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files
There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?
Pokemon Sun and Moon: How to Use QR Codes to Unlock New Pokemon!
Did you know that if you use QR codes in Pokemon Sun and Moon, you can unlock new Pokemon?
Epic Games Store Free Games Now Require 2FA: Could This Be Related to the Recent "160,000" Nintendo Accounts Leak?
If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent "160,000" Nintendo account breach.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
4 Best Ways to Secure Your Smartphone
The world has entered the digital era. Unsurprisingly, you probably have your smartphone on you at all times. For many people, it’s the first thing they check when they wake up and the last before they go to sleep. Since your smartphone is such a huge part of your life, it’s important to keep it secure. Keep on reading to learn about the best methods to keep your device safe.
SCIENCE
Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Works To Bring Brain Chips Within A Year; Could AI Be In The Process Of Joining Real Humans?
Humans and machine could very be mixed earlier than later as Elon Musk believes we are being outpaced by artificial intelligence
GAMES
Nintendo Shuts Down PC Port Of Its Classic Super Mario 64; Hunts Down All Servers With A Copy
Get downloading now before Nintendo takes down all sources for the unofficial Super Mario 64 PC port series.