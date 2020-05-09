What Makes Simon Cowell Cry? Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

Simon Cowell himself was moved into tears after watching a specific rescue dog astonish the audience on Britain's Got Talent. Except, this is no normal rescue dog.

The "miracle" dog's name is Amanda Leask and they both appeared on the talent show to perform magic tricks. The dog and her trainer apparently did more than just astonish the audience, they left Simon Cowell in tears.

The 60-year-old Simon is commonly known for being the hardest person to crack on the show but what fans began to notice is that he actually had a soft spot for dogs.

Simon was part of those moved by this incredible pooch's story.

Why did the dog stand out?

The crossbred dog was rescued from a cage that was packed with more than 1000 dogs in the dreaded illegal meat trade in Thailand.

The dog was adopted by Amanda Leask, who is already known for her work with rescue dogs. The dog owner even won awards for her work with these rescue dogs.

The line that touched the hearts of Simon and the other judges was when Amanda said that the dog Miracle has been together with the family for six years already but "he wasn't always as happy and healthy as he is today."

The shocking news sent feels down the judges' and audiences' spine when she said revealed that the dog spent his earlier life living through imaginable conditions as a victim of the illegal dog meat trade.

Miracle's story

The narration by Amanda stated that when the rescuers first saw this dog, they thought that she was dead but when she flashed her camera, the dog opened its eyes, and "It was a miracle he was still alive."

The owner then proceeded to bring Miracle to Scotland and slowly nourish the dog back to health. The rehabilitation of Miracle was no easy journey for both of them as the malnourishment the dog had been through was severe.

Miracle and his tricks

During their performance, Miracle does a bunch of magic tricks that flamboyantly reveal some of his other four-legged friends that the owner brought along.

Inside information has revealed to Mirror that all of the judges have a sweet spot for dogs and that it was a "very special audition" since the dog completely won over all the judges.

Amanda originally learned about the dogs and the harsh lives they live from learning about Thailand's meat trade online but it was the graphic photos of one hound that really touched her.

After spending eight long weeks searching online, she was able to track the dog down to a certain Thai rescue center. The owner then made arrangements for the dog to be flown to the UK.

Amanda then took the dog home with her to Edinburgh. Miracle currently has a strong bond with her son named Kyle who has a certain condition called cerebral palsy and autism.

The owner also noted that her son Kyle becomes upset sometimes when there are too many people invading his personal space.

According to her, when Miracle senses this, the dog then goes over to her son and allows him to grab on the back fur of his neck in order to comfort him.

