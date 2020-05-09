Science
Triton Submarines Unveils Luxurious Sub That Could Bring 24 Tourists Down to 100-meter Depths
Tourism has advanced its way to the skies and is now taking a dive underwater. A new incredible submarine is finally accessible and can give tourists underwater tours of the sea like no other.
The submarine is called the Triton DeepView 24 and is designed to take 24 passengers into the depths reaching into the mysterious 100meter plunge. This journey allows them a view like no other with vast panoramic windows and all the comfort for almost 15 and a half meters included with air-conditioning, comfortable seats, and enough space to stand up in.
Triton Submarines have previously manufactured the Limiting Factor submersible last 2019 and made a record-breaking achievement of diving into the deepest point of the ocean known as the Mariana Trench located 10.927 meters from the surface.
Triton Submarine
This Floridian company gave a statement regarding the DeepView 24 saying that it is the "most significant commercial tourism submersible" that has ever been offered in the span of the last two decades.
The company explained that the vessel is virtually silent and entirely non-polluting. Other factors that make it amazing is that it is easy to board and load off and even gives the passengers a generous room for mobility due to its spacious access hatch.
The company continued saying that the DeepView 24 was actually developed as a response to the increasing demand of travelers and tourists that are looking for an adventure and experience like no other.
The company aims to offer a "sub-sea tourism" experience as international popularity has started to pick up after programs like Blue Planet II. According to the company, they are able to offer a perfect hull of the Triton DeepView 24 that in turn creates an entirely new generation of different stewards for the deep ocean.
The DeepView 24
This vessel has already been commissioned by a certain hospitality firm known as the Vinpearl to provide their guests with experiences on both the Hon Tre Island located in Nha Trang, Vietnam.
This vessel was previously manufactured at Triton's facility located in Barcelona, where it was able to pass sea trials back in March. It is now on schedule to operate ticketed dives for certain resort guests this coming December.
Read Also: 2,000-Year-Old Vessel Found 'Sewed' Together with Ropes and Wooden Nails in Croatia Gives Clue on How Ancient Romans Build Ship
Bruce Jones CEO
According to the Co-Founder and CEO of Triton Submarines, Mr. Bruce Jones, the Triton DeepView 24 packed with its amazing panoramic view represents a certain quantum leap forward within the submarine technology. This being their ability to provide vastly improved experiences for their guests.
The CEO continues stating that out of about 60 tourist subs that have previously operated in the past 34 years, their DeepView 24 is currently superior in all respects.
In addition, the CEO notes that the variation in size along with the models that seat from about 66 passengers gives of the confirmation that there is a sub suitable for a wide variety of operations around different locations.
Bruce Jones also noted that the DeepView experience is great for guests to promote proper "environmental stewardship" after being able to experience what it's like on the seafloor environment.
Read Also: A 30lb Moon Rock is Being Sold for $2.5 million! The Fifth-Largest Meteorite is Bigger than What Apollo Brought on Earth!
Related Articles
Kristen Stewart Turns To Action In 'Underwater;' Actress Still Looking Forward To Another 'Twilight' Movie
Kristen Stewart and Fox are currently in negotiation for an upcoming movie, "Underwater." The actress is said to do the lead role, but there are no confirmations yet whether she will take the project or not. Meanwhile, Stewart is still being linked to a new "Twilight" movie which reports say she is interested in doing.
Jumping Spiders Get To See In Color As Opposed To Other Arachnids
It has been discovered that a rare kind of spider species have the ability to see more colors than those of its kind.
Trump On Scrapping NASA's Climate Change Led To A Massive Outrage, What Future Awaits The US?
As Global Warming Is At Hand And UN Officials Claim That Paris Agreement Would Not Be Sufficient To Save The Planet, How Much More Damage Would It Cause After President-Elect Trump Plans To Completely Dismiss NASA's Climate Change Research?
Everglades Dolphins Poisoned By Mercury Contamination
Many activities of man have effects on the environment as well as living things. A number of those activities can be harmful, such as the Everglades dolphins being poisoned by mercury contamination.
Experts Claim That Antarctic Ice Is Not Melting Rapidly; Can We Still Save Earth?
Is It Still Possible To Save The Earth? Experts Claim That Antarctic Ice Is Not Melting Rapidly, Does This Mean That It's Not Yet Too Late? The Details, Find Out
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
4 Best Ways to Secure Your Smartphone
The world has entered the digital era. Unsurprisingly, you probably have your smartphone on you at all times. For many people, it’s the first thing they check when they wake up and the last before they go to sleep. Since your smartphone is such a huge part of your life, it’s important to keep it secure. Keep on reading to learn about the best methods to keep your device safe.
SCIENCE
DeepView 24: What Is It Like Inside a 24-Seater Luxury Commercial Submarine?
Triton Submarines, the company behind deep-sea tourism success brings a new luxury commercial submarine known as the 24-seater DeepView 24.
GAMES
Pokemon Sun And Moon Guide: How To Make The Best Team With Some Of The Most Powerful Lineups
Create the most powerful team with these unique and threatening lineups in the Pokemon franchise to dominate your Sun and Moon journey