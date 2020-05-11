Tech
Try This! Type @[4:0] and Mark Zuckerberg Appears: Magic or Bug?
A lot of Facebook posts suggest that if you try to type @[4:0] in the comment or post section, the name of the social media giant Mark Zuckerberg will appear. True enough. Why is that?
While it may be true that it's a bug, fret not as it does not mean that your account has been hacked.There isn't no magic either.
So why does Mark Zuckerberg appears when you type [4:0]?
As you probably already know, FB allows users to tag others in a comment or post by typing a particular user name prefixed with the @ sign (e.g. @Uri B.)
Internally however, the social media giant tags someone using his or her FB account number. Zuckerberg's account number is 4 since he was the 4th person to create an account on the platform. This is why his name appears when you type @[4:0].
