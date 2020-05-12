Culture
Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown
A 91-year-old woman named Betty McDonald from Georgia is beating coronavirus lockdown by modeling her favorite outfits in backyard fashion shows.
The video below was uploaded by her neighbor Kim Taylor who told Yahoo!Life that "Ms.Betty is used to social interaction - going to church, the senior citizen's center, and Cracker Barrel with friends. Not being able to dress up, she has been bored, so I suggested doing a fashion show outside."
Upon Taylor's suggestion, McDonald immediately agreed saying "That was music to my ears."
READ ALSO: Watch! Young Boy Drives Toy Car Through Drive-Through with Dad as the Passenger
Related Articles
Best Pink Smartwatches For Women: How To Pick The Right One For Her
Picking out a pink smartwatch might be a very underrated choice and a lot of people do not realize that this can make or break your outfit.
The Craziest Facts You Didn´t Know About Marissa Mayer
One of the craziest facts about Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is that she´s one of those persons who tends to go out from a party without giving any kind of explanation.
New Study Shows Visiting A Female Doctor Decreases Likelihood Of Health Complications And Death
Elderly patients who visit a female doctor are said to be less likely to die prematurely or be re-admitted to the hospital for serious health complications.
Moving Design On Clothing Could Pave The Way To Apparel’s Future
Japanese innovation is currently creating a buzz in the clothing and fashion industry with their new technology on projection mapping. It broadens the application of projection mapping from flat surfaces to the unpredictable fluttering of clothes and other materials.
Levi's Teams Up With Google To Create The Ultimate 'Smart Denim Jacket'
In probably one of the most unlikely collaborations ever, American clothing company Levi Strauss and internet giant Google teams up to create a denim jacket that responds to smartphones.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
UAE Tech Among the 10 Most Advanced in the World: Strategies and Benefits Explained
There’s no denying that technology is the sector of the future. Each useful invention can become an integral part of improving everyday life, if not the world. So countries around the globe strive to embrace the existing wonders of the tech industry and create some life-changing solutions of their own. At the same time, becoming a technological powerhouse enhances a country’s visibility and prospects. According to Global Finance, the United Arab Emirates was recently ranked 8th in the world tech race. Its score of 3.59 was based on four factors: internet, smartphone and LTE users, as well as the country’s overall tech knowledge and ability to innovate. It was only a few years ago that the UAE pushed for greater tech investment, and this news makes it all worthwhile. Here are three reasons why.
SCIENCE
NASA's Cassini Captures Photographs Of Saturn's Hexagon Haze Layers; Here's What Researchers Think
See what makes Saturn so unique with its geometrically accurate hexagon weather phenomenon and how it works!
GAMES
Halo 2: Anniversary Goes Live On PC! Here's What To Expect With The Next Part Of The Master Chief Collection
Are you ready for Halo 2: Anniversary? The game hits PC on May 12! What do you expect to see in the game?