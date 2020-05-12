Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

A 91-year-old woman named Betty McDonald from Georgia is beating coronavirus lockdown by modeling her favorite outfits in backyard fashion shows.

The video below was uploaded by her neighbor Kim Taylor who told Yahoo!Life that "Ms.Betty is used to social interaction - going to church, the senior citizen's center, and Cracker Barrel with friends. Not being able to dress up, she has been bored, so I suggested doing a fashion show outside."

Upon Taylor's suggestion, McDonald immediately agreed saying "That was music to my ears."

