Tech
New Samsung Galaxy Note 20 May Disappoint With Weaker Features at Higher Price than iPhone 12
Aspiring to own Samsung Galaxy Note 20? Expect the android's design not supportive of a high refresh rate display!
That's a revelation from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants on Twitter who mentioned that rate display will only be limited to just 60Hz! This as the new android will be using Low Temperature PolySilicon (LTPS) displays.
Feature Revelations
According to Forbes, the panels can't differentiate their refresh rate efficiency and could cause problems to battery consumption. This is evident on Galaxy S20 phones where a humongous battery is required to balance it out.
Note 20 Update - while the Note 20+ remains LTPO and 120Hz, the Note 20 will be LTPS and 60Hz. Makes sense since LTPO costs more and should appear first in premium models. You can do 120Hz with LTPS, but it consumes a lot of power. LTPO is the best implementation for 120Hz. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 12, 2020
READ ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Back From The Dead, Spotted on GFXBench
On the other hand, Young said that the Galaxy Note 20+ will use a Low Temperature Polysilicon Oxide (LTPO) panel that could support refresh rates from 1-120Hz. What this suggests is that the new flagship Note could support 120HZ while allowing you to slow the refresh right down when not needed to boost efficiency. This can be a significant advantage to Samsung's new android especially that spectators now cast doubt to 120Hz support for the iPhone 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Features and Price
Other features that aspiring owners of the new phone from South Korea maker can expect include a big S Pen upgrade, new biometrics, and faster memory and storage.
In this regard, experts expect that the price for the new android could be set higher than any new-entry level iPhone 12. This holds as Samsung pushed prices for S20 series equipped with 5G too high.
Forbes said the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Note 20 seems to be 50% costlier than the new entry-level iPhone 12.
READ ALSO: iPhone 7s Pro: Apple's Secret iPhone For 2017?
Related Articles
Wireless Is The Way To Go And These Chargers Are The Best Of The Bunch
Charge up and free up your devices with these best wireless chargers available on Amazon that were made to be efficient in both cost and output.
Pretty Phones to Give Your Mom on Mother's Day: How to Pick the Best One
Picking the perfect mother's day gift can be quite hard but if you have a little bit of budget for a pretty phone, you might want to consider getting her one.
Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Glitch: Is Samsung in Trouble?
There have been numerous reports by people saying that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an update glitch. What is Samsung doing to fix this? Could this hurt Samsung?
Samsung Wins! Top 5G Speed Now Raised to 8.5Gbps!
Samsung has just recently breached the threshold and has pushed the limits of 5G speed all the way to 8.5Gbps!
Looking For a New Digital Companion? Check Out The OnePlus, Galaxy Note 9 And More: Here Are Some of The Best Android Phones Available on Amazon!
We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
How to Find Malware: Microsoft and Intel Train Anti-Virus Program to "See" Malicious Behavior
Both Microsoft and Intel have begun to work together hand in hand in order to provide a better way of fighting malware.
SCIENCE
NASA's Cassini Captures Photographs Of Saturn's Hexagon Haze Layers; Here's What Researchers Think
See what makes Saturn so unique with its geometrically accurate hexagon weather phenomenon and how it works!
GAMES
Halo 2: Anniversary Goes Live On PC! Here's What To Expect With The Next Part Of The Master Chief Collection
Are you ready for Halo 2: Anniversary? The game hits PC on May 12! What do you expect to see in the game?
CULTURE
Richard Gere Turned Down Role in Pretty Woman Several Times: Julia Roberts Last Resort was a Post-it Note
Pretty Woman is a modern classic that is remembered even until today but it almost didn't turn out like what we expected. Richard Gere was about to turn down the role of Edward if not for Julia Roberts!