Culture

[Video] Outrageous Mercedes Benz Owner Demands Ambulance Helping a Limping Patient to Move Out of His Way

By Urian , May 15, 2020 07:07 AM EDT

A parked emergency ambulance on Hogarth Road had its lightbar on and was helping a limping patient get in it when a Mercedes Benz driver started yelling at the paramedics for blocking the road.

A driver within the vicinity of the scene caught a video of the dispute between the Mercedes Benz driver and the paramedics helping a limping patient in the ambulance. In the video, the Mercedes Benz driver, unaware of someone taking a video of him, was seen taking a video of his argument with the paramedics.

It was heard and seen in the video that the other driver made that Mercedes Benz driver was complaining heatedly to the paramedics of the inconvenience the stationary ambulance was causing on the road.

Appalled by the behaviour the Mercedes Benz driver was showing, the other driver came to the conclusion that the Mercedes Benz driver is, apparently, an "a******" according to an article from Daily Star. The driver then proceeded to rant on about how much of a fool the Mercdes Benz driver was just because the man was driving a prestigious and elegant-looking car.

 

The Prestige of the Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz is considered one of the largest and most successful car manufacturing corporations that advocates for both luxury and efficiency. Mercedes Benz believes that the whole corporation advocates for sustainability. Sustainability generates value for its stakeholders. To own a Mercedes Benz, one must be able to have a considerable amount of money in his/her bank account to be able to buy one. 

According to London Canada, the law requires every vehicle to give way to any emergency vehicle in sight. Vehicles must move to the right side of the road to let emergency vehicles like ambulances pass through the street freely. Moreover, they must be in a standstill position to allow these kinds of vehicles to pass through any possible traffic that obstructs their protocol fully.

In addition to this, they must do it in a way that will allow other vehicles to follow suit. This means giving other vehicles space to move to the side so that the ambulance will be able to pass through.

Read Also: 7th Amazon Worker Dies of COVID-19 while CEO Jeff Bezos Keeps Silent About The Health Status of Employees

A Law for the Assaulted

A bill in London passed in 2018 gives light to the issue of people assaulting emergency service workers.  The government will be stricter with the penalties given to anyone who assaults and deters the work of emergency service workers. According to London Ambulance Service, during 2017-2018, the staff was assaulted a total of 477 times.

London Ambulance Service's Chief Executive, Garrett Emmerson, states that it is intolerable behaviour to assault the staff of any ambulance service. Moreover, it was statesdthat the staff of the London Ambulance Service is only doing its job of helping and caring for patients with urgent needs whenever an emergency is underway.

It was also mentioned that the London Ambulance Service welcomes the bill with open arms. This is to ensure that its staff is well-protected and for any emergency service to run as smoothly as it can without any other distractions.

Read Also: Tesla Still Illegally Operates and Elon Musk Gets Away with It: Alleged "Intimidation Tactics" Used to Force Employees to Work Despite Coronavirus

TAG Ambulances, mercedes benz

Related Articles

A group of ambulance workers attempted to do the

Ambulance Does Popular TikTok "Coffin Dance" with Coronavirus "Patient": Too Dark?

A group of ambulance workers attempted to do the "coffin dance" on TikTok and were met with backlash. Check out the video!
The latest from the Three-Pointed Star is the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe And Cabriolet Unveiled

The latest from the Three-Pointed Star is the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL450 is a relic from a bygone era with a modern twist.

2017 Mercedes-Benz SL450: Charming Relic

2017 Mercedes-Benz SL450 is a relic from a bygone era with a modern twist.
The Mercedes S-Class has been the default limousine of choice for decades, but this year's model takes technology and efficiency to a new level. Also, the engines range from frugal diesel to a low-emissions, a great variety.

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review: Why This Sedan Is A Technological Wonder

The Mercedes S-Class has been the default limousine of choice for decades, but this year's model takes technology and efficiency to a new level. Also, the engines range from frugal diesel to a low-emissions, a great variety.
Mercedes-Benz let out a great surprise when it debuted its limited CLA 180 Star Wars Edition for Japan, which is reportedly better than Nissan Rogue.

Mercedes-Benz Unveils CLA 180 Star Wars Edition For Japan

Mercedes-Benz let out a great surprise when it debuted its limited CLA 180 Star Wars Edition for Japan, which is reportedly better than Nissan Rogue.
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 has been tested out on the road and it feels like a new model, giving off a whole new driving experience.

Fall In Love With Driving As Mercedes Rocks Its AMG GLA45 To The Road

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 has been tested out on the road and it feels like a new model, giving off a whole new driving experience.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

New Law Says Investigators Can Now Collect Your Search History without a Warrant

he Senate has recently voted to allow reauthorization in the USA Freedom Act, this means that the surveillance bill comes even closer to becoming new law.

SCIENCE

Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat

A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.

GAMES

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Tips: Mythic Goldfish Deals Massive Damage, Plus Worst Landing Areas

A "Fortnite" player has discovered the Mythic Goldfish that deals massive damage. Plus, we've listed the worst landing areas in the map.

SCIENCE

Elon Musk Gets Away with Illegally Operating Tesla by Allegedly Intimidating Employees Despite Coronavirus

Elon Musk is currently getting away with illegally operating his Tesla factory which he allegedly intimidated employees to work despite coronavirus.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Here's the Easiest Way to Transfer Google Play Music to Youtube Music: From Android, iOs or Web Browser!

Here's the Easiest Way to Transfer Google Play Music to Youtube Music: From Android, iOs or Web Browser!

Husband Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom after being Admitted for Coronavirus in the Same Hospital in California

Husband with Coronavirus Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom in the Same Hospital in California

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Toy Car Through Drive-Through with his Dad as the Passenger

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

What Makes Simon Cowell Cry? Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

Simon Cowell Tears Up for Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Elon Musk Gets Away with Illegally Operating Tesla by Allegedly Intimidating Employees Despite Coronavirus

Percy Jackson Series Possibly without Logan Lerman: Rick Riordan Reveals Work with Disney Plus

New Law Says Investigators Can Now Collect Your Search History without a Warrant

Real Time Analytics