Tech
How to Make a Profit on TikTok: Social Media Influencer Shares Money Hack
One of the most popular apps in the world today that is even growing as we speak is the video-sharing sensation known as TikTok. The app has easily over 800 million users per month and is actually regarded as the amazing second most downloaded app back in 2019 (WhatsApp being at the top spot). TikTok is now spreading towards social media addicts, influencers, and even brands and companies today.
What was previously just thought of as a "teen fad" now has celebrities and other big-name entrepreneurs just like Gary Vaynerchuk declaring its power. There is currently a good reason why the app has become the talk of the town and this is because of an algorithm that actually makes it much easier to grab attention or "go viral" compared to other social media sights around.
Social media influencers on the app have finally revealed what the key tricks are to go viral on TikTok. Here they are:
Post more than 3x per day
Being totally different from other social media etiquette of other sites just like that of Instagram, TikTok actually welcomes creators that post massive amounts of content. The app even rewards you for posting several times a day as well as going live.
TikTok also has a very strong way of promoting your content so even if you upload three per day, it is still very possible that all three will go viral. It's a triple opportunity for you to grow faster.
Sick with your niche
The more consistent you are with your niche and theme, the easier it will be for TikTok to pick up on you. If you stick to a familiar set of keywords instead of going around trying this and trying that, the app actually gives you a chance to go viral.
If you use the same hashtags over and over again, the more recognizable you will become to TikTok and the easier it will be to trend. The idea is to try only your top five hashtags on all of your videos but every once in a while, you can maybe add a new one.
Read Also: Learn How to Create Your Facebook Avatar
Yes, you still have to dance
TikTok is originally for dancing and the biggest content creators on that platform just like Charlie D'Amelio have amassed millions of followers from their own dancing abilities. If you put in the right moves and even if you aren't good, it seems like the users just want to see the effort.
The whole point of the app is to have fun and let other apps deal with seriousness.
Comment on your content
It is important that you give more information about your content in the comment section and this is what big creators do. Some social media influencers even do this twice just to make sure.
Create re-watchable content
It is important that the content you create is re-watchable and encourages rewatches instead of just something to be seen once.
Read Also: New Law Allows Investigators to Access Your Search History and More Without a Warrant
Related Articles
[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger
A viral video that has originated from TikTok has started gaining popularity on Facebook of a young boy driving a toy car through a fast-food drive-through with his dad as the passenger.
Ambulance Does Popular TikTok "Coffin Dance" with Coronavirus "Patient": Too Dark?
A group of ambulance workers attempted to do the "coffin dance" on TikTok and were met with backlash. Check out the video!
Why Aren't Faces Symmetrical? Doctor Shows How Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Denzel Washington Look in Bizarre TikTok Video
Perfect symmetry can be pleasing for some things but when it comes to the human face, a doctor
Security Breach: Facebook Falls Victim To Hacker Gaining Access To And Selling Private Information of More Than 267 Million Social Media Users In The Black Market for $600
Facebook users at risk of having their personal information used against them as hackers sell off more than 267 million users' data on the dark web for $600
[Tiktok Video] Dancing Doctor's "Coronavirus Dance Moves" Catches Janet Jackson's Attention
A doctor has decided to shed some light amidst the virus by showing off his moves on TikTok!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
How to Get Spotify Premium Music for Free For 3 Months and For as Low as $5 a Month
The music streaming app Spotify is now offering great discounts and even three months free for those who have not yet tried them out. If you want to get three months of free music on Spotify, you've come to the right place!
SCIENCE
Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat
A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.
HOW TO
How to Download Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for Free: PC, Xbox One, and PS4
If you want to download and play The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for free, the process is as simple as one, two, three!