Tech

How to Make a Profit on TikTok: Social Media Influencer Shares Money Hack

By Urian , May 15, 2020 09:48 PM EDT

One of the most popular apps in the world today that is even growing as we speak is the video-sharing sensation known as TikTok. The app has easily over 800 million users per month and is actually regarded as the amazing second most downloaded app back in 2019 (WhatsApp being at the top spot). TikTok is now spreading towards social media addicts, influencers, and even brands and companies today.

What was previously just thought of as a "teen fad" now has celebrities and other big-name entrepreneurs just like Gary Vaynerchuk declaring its power. There is currently a good reason why the app has become the talk of the town and this is because of an algorithm that actually makes it much easier to grab attention or "go viral" compared to other social media sights around.

Social media influencers on the app have finally revealed what the key tricks are to go viral on TikTok. Here they are:

Post more than 3x per day

Being totally different from other social media etiquette of other sites just like that of Instagram, TikTok actually welcomes creators that post massive amounts of content. The app even rewards you for posting several times a day as well as going live.

TikTok also has a very strong way of promoting your content so even if you upload three per day, it is still very possible that all three will go viral. It's a triple opportunity for you to grow faster.

Sick with your niche

The more consistent you are with your niche and theme, the easier it will be for TikTok to pick up on you. If you stick to a familiar set of keywords instead of going around trying this and trying that, the app actually gives you a chance to go viral.

If you use the same hashtags over and over again, the more recognizable you will become to TikTok and the easier it will be to trend. The idea is to try only your top five hashtags on all of your videos but every once in a while, you can maybe add a new one.

Read Also: Learn How to Create Your Facebook Avatar

Yes, you still have to dance

TikTok is originally for dancing and the biggest content creators on that platform just like Charlie D'Amelio have amassed millions of followers from their own dancing abilities. If you put in the right moves and even if you aren't good, it seems like the users just want to see the effort.

The whole point of the app is to have fun and let other apps deal with seriousness.

Comment on your content

It is important that you give more information about your content in the comment section and this is what big creators do. Some social media influencers even do this twice just to make sure.

Create re-watchable content

It is important that the content you create is re-watchable and encourages rewatches instead of just something to be seen once.

Read Also: New Law Allows Investigators to Access Your Search History and More Without a Warrant

TAG Social Media, TikTok

Related Articles

A viral video that has originated from TikTok has started gaining popularity on Facebook of a young boy driving a toy car through a fast-food drive-through with his dad as the passenger.

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

A viral video that has originated from TikTok has started gaining popularity on Facebook of a young boy driving a toy car through a fast-food drive-through with his dad as the passenger.
A group of ambulance workers attempted to do the

Ambulance Does Popular TikTok "Coffin Dance" with Coronavirus "Patient": Too Dark?

A group of ambulance workers attempted to do the "coffin dance" on TikTok and were met with backlash. Check out the video!
Perfect symmetry can be pleasing for some things but when it comes to the human face, a doctor

Why Aren't Faces Symmetrical? Doctor Shows How Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Denzel Washington Look in Bizarre TikTok Video

Perfect symmetry can be pleasing for some things but when it comes to the human face, a doctor
Facebook users at risk of having their personal information used against them as hackers sell off more than 267 million users' data on the dark web for $600

Security Breach: Facebook Falls Victim To Hacker Gaining Access To And Selling Private Information of More Than 267 Million Social Media Users In The Black Market for $600

Facebook users at risk of having their personal information used against them as hackers sell off more than 267 million users' data on the dark web for $600
A doctor has decided to shed some light amidst the virus by showing off his moves on TikTok!

[Tiktok Video] Dancing Doctor's "Coronavirus Dance Moves" Catches Janet Jackson's Attention

A doctor has decided to shed some light amidst the virus by showing off his moves on TikTok!
Social media network is a place full of opportunities especially for people devising scams so pay attention and find out to spot scams.

Avoid Scams On Social Media With These Helpful Tips

Social media network is a place full of opportunities especially for people devising scams so pay attention and find out to spot scams.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How to Get Spotify Premium Music for Free For 3 Months and For as Low as $5 a Month

The music streaming app Spotify is now offering great discounts and even three months free for those who have not yet tried them out. If you want to get three months of free music on Spotify, you've come to the right place!

SCIENCE

Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat

A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.

HOW TO

How to Download Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for Free: PC, Xbox One, and PS4

If you want to download and play The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for free, the process is as simple as one, two, three!

TECH

How to Make a Profit on TikTok: Social Media Influencer Shares Money Hack

What was previously just thought of as a "teen fad" now has celebrities and other big-name entrepreneurs just like Gary Vaynerchuk declaring the power of TikTok.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Here's the Easiest Way to Transfer Google Play Music to Youtube Music: From Android, iOs or Web Browser!

Here's the Easiest Way to Transfer Google Play Music to Youtube Music: From Android, iOs or Web Browser!

Husband Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom after being Admitted for Coronavirus in the Same Hospital in California

Husband with Coronavirus Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom in the Same Hospital in California

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Toy Car Through Drive-Through with his Dad as the Passenger

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

What Makes Simon Cowell Cry? Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

Simon Cowell Tears Up for Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

How to Create Your Facebook Avatar

New Law Says Investigators Can Now Collect Your Search History without a Warrant

How to Scale Your eCommerce Business With In-memory Computing

6 Steps to a Successful Product Launch

How to Make a Profit on TikTok: Social Media Influencer Shares Money Hack

Real Time Analytics