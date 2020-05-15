How to Get Spotify Premium Music for Free For 3 Months and For as Low as $5 a Month

The music streaming app Spotify is now offering great discounts and even three months free for those who have not yet tried them out. Sadly, the three months free is not for old-time users but rather for those who have not yet tried out the application.

If you're curious about how to avail that three months subscription, you've come to the right place. It's a very simple step by step process and you'll be able to stream your favorite music in no time. Oh yeah, if you are still confused about the free three months, this means that you'll be able to enjoy Spotify PREMIUM for three months.

Here's how to stream your music right away.

The first thing you have to do is download the app. Although you can check out Spotify online through your browser and yes, it works, it is much better to listen to your music directly from an app. The app offers a smoother platform and also does not really add heavy usage to your browser so if you're working on something in your browser that's quite heavy, you should use the app.

The second thing to do is create an account. You will still have to put in your payment details but don't worry if you choose not to continue, all you have to do is delete your account before the free trial expires. Spotify Premium accounts are really easy to access as well and stay logged in unless you intentionally log out your account which you don't really have to do.

Assess whether or not you want to continue with the subscription but if you do, the payments aren't actually that heavy. In fact, there are packages that you can share with your friends and family to lighten up the workload.

Read also: Learn How to Create Your Facebook Avatar

Spotify Plans

If you already have the premium account and are just looking for a way to get your music without spending too much, you can actually go for the individual plan again which only costs $9.99 for a period of three months! That's only about $3 per month.

You will actually be able to save up to $20 with the use of the individual plan for three months. With the whole pandemic going on, this is a significant amount of money.

Another deal for you to hop on to with your family and friends is the family plan which only costs $15! This means that each family member will be able to put in $2.5 a month for everyone to enjoy Spotify Premium. The good thing about the family plan is that it actually offers a Family Mix playlist, Spotify Kids app, and even features to block certain explicit music.

Oh yeah, there's also a student plan that costs you $5 a month but it actually gives you access to both Hulu and SHOWTIME at the same time! Not only will you be able to listen to your own music, but you'll also be able to watch movies and stream series too!

Read Also: New Law Allows Investigators to Access Your Search History and More Without a Warrant

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.