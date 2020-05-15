How To
How to Download Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for Free: PC, Xbox One, and PS4
With the whole coronavirus pandemic going on, your safest bet is to stay indoors and find a way to keep yourself preoccupied. This could be really hard for kids or even just fun-loving adults since most of the entertainment is outside.
With the reality of social distancing going on, even Epic Games Store has announced freebies just to keep people indoors where they are certainly safe. Oh yeah, Epic Games is actually offering Grand Theft Auto V online for free so if you want to check that out, go for it.
Another free game that you might want to take a look at is the Warner Brothers Games' The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game! This is something quite rare since usually, Lego games come with a price. Oh yeah, the promo only lasts until May 21 for the PS4, Xbox One, and the PC.
Here's how to download the game for free:
If you're using a PlayStation, don't worry. You won't have to go through all the mambo jumbo your friends might have shown you just so that you can download this game for free. In fact, all you have to do is go over to the PlayStation Store and simply download it. Since the game is free, you're still technically "buying" it except this time, you aren't paying any money.
Although the Xbox Store is different, the procedure is exactly the same as the PlayStation. The Xbox One is the strongest Xbox console out there made by Microsoft but with the Xbox Series X around the corner, you might want to look check out the difference in specs. Anyway, to download the game, all you need to do is go to the Xbox Store and start your download.
For the classic PC gamers, the download is pretty standard, you'll first have to go on Steam and if you don't have an account yet, you might have to make yourself one. Just go on Steam to download the Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game and enjoy playing it in the comfort of your computer.
The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game
This game was originally released back in 2017 and retells the plot of the popular movie that had already gained a decent following. The game revolves around Lloyd, Zane, Master Wu, Kai, along with the rest of the crew in an epic adventure to battle and stop the Lord Garmadon from destroying and taking over Ninjago.
As far as most Lego games go, Ninjago actually has more depth to its combat gameplay than usual with the use of a wide selection of moves like charge attacks, wall-running, and even elaborate attack combos. This is not just another button-masher game, this is Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for PC, Xbox One, and PS4.
