[TIPS and Tricks] How to Finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch Faster

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is coming real soon. Nintendo Switch has been having a great 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic due to the upcoming games and the increase of players as well. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is said to launch this May but sources have confirmed that the game is actually set to launch on May 19, 2020!

To get ahead of your friends, you might want to learn how to finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch before they do. Here are some tips to make it possible.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Tip: Pay close attention to time

Time is of the essence and one of the FTL's most commonly used game mechanics is actually having the Rebel Fleet on your tail at all times making it harder and harder to move forward as the difficulty increases every single time.

Paying attention to the clock and using your time wisely could keep you alive especially in the tomb layouts of Mechanicus. Every single mission actually gives you a certain layout of different rooms in the temple along with several paths you can take in order to take the temple's priority objective.

Putting it plainly, the slower you move forward, the more enemies will clutter up giving you more enemies to defeat and stalling you from moving forward.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Tip: Choose the right upgrades

Everything within the game will cost you a certain amount of Cognition Points. These are basically action points that can be used used in many other tactical strategy games just like the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus.

The general rule when it comes to this game is that the more damage your weapon can inflict, the higher its cost will be. This means that there you are only limited to what your Cognition Points can afford stopping you from using heavy artillery on everyone.

A great rule to follow is that you should use two weapons. One melee weapon that still uses CP for it to work along with a weak energy weapon that does not require one. Or you could go the other way around depending on your preference.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Tip: Evenly distribute your forces

One mistake that you might make is not spreading out your forces properly resulting in a strong spot but also a weak spot. It is necessary that you evenly spread out your forces in order to properly cover both your attacks and your defenses.

It is understandable that a lot of players like to play things aggressively but in order to finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus faster, you'll have to make sure that you do not incur any losses due to spots left for possible attacks.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Tip: Don't be afraid to try something new

If you want to find a certain strategy that works perfectly for you, do it! Finding your perfect strategy that works no matter how you repeat it and only requires minimum tweaks will help you play the game more comfortably and finish the game faster.

