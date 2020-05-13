Games

Harvest Moon One World Comes Out Soon on Nintendo Switch: Will It Beat Animal Crossing?

By Urian , May 13, 2020 05:11 AM EDT

Harvest Moon One World is expected to head to the all-new Nintendo Switch console later on this 2020. The news was confirmed by both Natsume Inc. and Nintendo just recently.

Harvest Moon has been silent for a while allowing the Indie game Stardew Valley, which is heavily influenced by Harvest Moon take over the fanbase with a more modern version of the classic game along with additional features that make it quite enticing.

Another game that also falls not too far from the classical Harvest Moon is Animal Crossing which does have similarities but is argued as a very different game. The number of similarities and the number of differences makes it hard to tell if the game was actually copied. The only thing that sets Harvest Moon apart from these games is that it came first.

Harvest Moon One World

With animal crossing gathering popularity on the Nintendo Swittch and people already adjusting to the cute gameplay, would Harvest Moon One World be a threat?

A certain press release states that Fledgling farmers will now be able to explore an entire world that is full of new and familiar faces. The freedom within the game includes allowing players to travel to unique villages and experience adventurous challenges while still managing their own farm. This new title is still being developed with an all-new engine along with new graphics.

The President and CEO of Natsume, Mr. Hiro Maekawa, said that Harvest Moon One World will feature a brand-new way of allowing players to explore the Harvest Moon environment that both seasoned players along with the new generation players will both enjoy. 

Mr. Maekawa also notes that over the decades, the Harvest Moon game has evolved so much but has also been able to retain the traditional, family-friendly farming fun that has become the identity of the franchise itself.

The President continued saying that the new engine along with the new graphics will be able to upgrade the Harvest Moon gaming experience for 2020.

Read Also: Video Shows Ongoing GTA Online Gang War Sees "Green Aliens" Versus "Purple Aliens"

Animal Crossing

The game Animal Crossing has become arguably one of the most popular games on the Nintendo Switch being played by kids, adults, and even celebrities alike. The game offers a friendly and fun way of both socializing and completing fun tasks at the same time.

Even Elijah Wood was recently spotted within this game trying to play like a regular person that is bored during the lockdown.

The game has become even more popular with certain students hosting a mock graduation ceremony within the game and a couple having a virtual wedding within the game with their friends participating.

With the current pandemic happening, the amount of players in Animal Crossing has increased as this game has become an alternative for socialization aside from social media.

Will Harvest Moon One World be able to defeat the famous Animal Crossing or will another group of players appear?

Read Also: Civilization VI's "New Frontier" Expansion Pass Gets 8 New Civilizations, 9 New Leaders, and 8 Game Modes: Release on May 21

TAG Harvest Moon, Animal Crossing

Related Articles

A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.

[Video] Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Cosplays Spirited Away's No Face!? Learn How to Do the Exact Same Thing

A recent Reddit post shows an Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cosplaying Spirit Away's No Face! Learn how to do this and even more.
As everyone's stuck at home with nothing to do, most people have turned to the fun game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're wondering how to customize furniture within the game, here's how to do it! Beware, there's a catch!

[Game Hacks] How to Customize Furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Warning, There's a Downside

As everyone's stuck at home with nothing to do, most people have turned to the fun game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're wondering how to customize furniture within the game, here's how to do it! Beware, there's a catch!
A hidden update hit Animal: Crossing New Horizons setting cash farmers way behind schedule

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 'Bugs Nerf' Makes Gaining Cash Significantly Harder From Catching Critters

A hidden update hit Animal: Crossing New Horizons setting cash farmers way behind schedule
One Animal Crossing speedrunner managed to speed through the game and set a new record.

Animal Crossing Speedrunner Sets This Impressive Record After 'Beating' The Game

One Animal Crossing speedrunner managed to speed through the game and set a new record.
Has Nintendo been including Animal Crossing hints on the Nintendo Switch?

Why Animal Crossing Might Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch Soon

Has Nintendo been including Animal Crossing hints on the Nintendo Switch?
A list of similar games for those who wish to play Harvest Moon but can't.

Bummed About Harvest Moon 64 Coming To Wii U? Check Out These Other Similar Games!

A list of similar games for those who wish to play Harvest Moon but can't.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How to Find Malware: Microsoft and Intel Train Anti-Virus Program to "See" Malicious Behavior

Both Microsoft and Intel have begun to work together hand in hand in order to provide a better way of fighting malware.

SCIENCE

NASA's Cassini Captures Photographs Of Saturn's Hexagon Haze Layers; Here's What Researchers Think

See what makes Saturn so unique with its geometrically accurate hexagon weather phenomenon and how it works!

GAMES

Can the New Harvest Moon One World Game Beat Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch?

Harvest Moon One World is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Will the game topple the success of Animal Crossing?

CULTURE

Richard Gere Turned Down Role in Pretty Woman Several Times: Julia Roberts Last Resort was a Post-it Note

Pretty Woman is a modern classic that is remembered even until today but it almost didn't turn out like what we expected. Richard Gere was about to turn down the role of Edward if not for Julia Roberts!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Husband Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom after being Admitted for Coronavirus in the Same Hospital in California

Husband with Coronavirus Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom in the Same Hospital in California

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Toy Car Through Drive-Through with his Dad as the Passenger

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

What Makes Simon Cowell Cry? Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

Simon Cowell Tears Up for Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

[Video] Toddler Battles Sleep with All His Strength to Finish His Last French Fry

[Video] Sleep or Food? Toddler Tries to Stay Awake to Eat His Last French Fry

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

First Batch of PS5 Games is Out: Gollum, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs Legion

Can the New Harvest Moon One World Game Beat Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch?

Civilization VI Gets 8 New Civilizations, 9 New Leaders, and 6 Game Modes in "New Frontier" Expansion Pass on May 21

Pokemon Sword and Shield Guide: How To Capture Gigantimax Pikachu With Special Moves

Halo 2: Anniversary Goes Live On PC! Here's What To Expect With The Next Part Of The Master Chief Collection

Real Time Analytics