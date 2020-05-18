Culture

Could Black Panther and Get Out's Star Daniel Kaluuya be Playing the Next DC Black Batman?

By Urian , May 18, 2020 03:28 AM EDT
Could Black Panther and Get Out's Star Daniel Kaluuya be Playing the Next DC Black Batman? (Photo : Screenshot From Movieclips Trailers Official YouTube Channel)

Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya is rumored to be playing DC's Black Batman, could this be true? Many anonymous sources have started to build upon the rumor that Marvel's Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya could possibly play DC's Black Batman until finally reaching We Got This Covered reporting that Warner Brothers along with DC Films have certain designs on making this Elseworlds-style film that should show a brand new black version of Batman. The rumor also said that they have an actor in mind as we speak.

The rumored actor is known as Daniel Kaluuya who is a heavyweight British thespian who already knows his way around the whole comic book adaptation. The star has already appeared as a certain supervillain known as Black Death in the previous Kick-Ass 2 that launched back in 2013 and also as W'Kabi in the recent Black Panther that launched in 2018.

The actor is also recognized for his previous leading role in Get Out back in 2017 that was directed by Jordan Peele. Other performances include Bingham Madsen back in "Fifteen Million Merits," which is one of the best and also one of the most brutal episodes in the series known as Black Mirror.

Daniel Kaluuya as Batman

There is definitely no doubt that the actor could give an amazing version of Batman, since he has already shown both the physique and acting abilities needed for this role. The whole idea of a Batman story that is set outside of the whole DCEU's main continuity could be quite interesting. Taking the Joker as an example, there is still no way to connect other films from this label, which has also been nailed by a lot of critics as the "best films" of the previous year according to a YouTube video from Looper.

The video also described the possibility as "highly skeptical." Fans are still led on by the precedent for a certain black version of the whole Dark Knight in the comics. DC Comics also gives fans a black hero Batwing who is a Bruce Wayne-sanctioned crimefighter that is operating in a certain fictional city known as Tinasha located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read Also: Is Robert Pattinson Fit to Play Batman after Saying He is "Barely Doing Anything?"

The character was actually introduced into the Batman Incorporated, which is a certain series that saw Wayne trying to boost and franchise the Batman symbol by training multiple operatives to carry his strong legacy and strike fear into the very hearts of criminals that come from all over the world.

Daniel Kaluuya as Batman

Although the thought of Daniel Kaluuya as the new Batwing in an alternate Batman universe is interesting, the authenticity of this rumor has not yet been confirmed. Information that could disprove its existence would be the fact that there is still no official statement from DC about this film and with Robert Pattinson confirmed to be playing the next Batman, another film, if confirmed, could take a while to make.

Read Also: Deadpool 3: Rob Liefeld Reveals that Marvel Could be "Dragging" the Sequel After Almost Losing Tom Holland's Spiderman to Sony

TAG Batman, get out, DC

Related Articles

It seems like the actor is gaining attention due to his unusually relaxed way of preparing for the Batman role. Will he actually make a good fit?

Is Robert Pattinson Taking the Batman Role Seriously?

It seems like the actor is gaining attention due to his unusually relaxed way of preparing for the Batman role. Will he actually make a good fit?
NASA unveiled a concept for a Mars Rover and it looks a lot like the Batmobile.

NASA’s Mars Rover Is As Cool As The Batmobile SUV

NASA unveiled a concept for a Mars Rover and it looks a lot like the Batmobile.
Finally, after a long wait, DC Comics and Warner Brothers Entertainment has revealed their official trailer of

‘Justice League' Official Trailer Stuns Comic Book Fans, Wonder Woman Looks Badass

Finally, after a long wait, DC Comics and Warner Brothers Entertainment has revealed their official trailer of "Justice League". Wonder Woman looks impressive and definitely menacing.
The Internet is going crazy about the latest Wonder Woman Trailer. Their main concern: Wonder Woman's armpits are too unrealistically smooth and hairless.

Fans React To Unrealistically Smooth And Hairless Armpit Of Wonder Woman

The Internet is going crazy about the latest Wonder Woman Trailer. Their main concern: Wonder Woman's armpits are too unrealistically smooth and hairless.
Henry Cavill has just made some really interesting headlines after giving hints about the possible appearance of Green Lantern in the upcoming Justice League movie. This was through his recent Instagram post.

Justice League Update: Henry Cavill Leaks Out Green Lantern Details

Henry Cavill has just made some really interesting headlines after giving hints about the possible appearance of Green Lantern in the upcoming Justice League movie. This was through his recent Instagram post.
Warner Bros. has finally confirmed that Matt Reeves has replaced Ben Affleck as director in the new

Matt Reeves To Direct Ben Affleck's 'The Batman' Movie; Neil Gaiman Working On New Batman StoryMatt Reeves To Direct Ben Affleck's 'The Batman' Movie; Neil Gaiman Working On New 'Batman' Story

Warner Bros. has finally confirmed that Matt Reeves has replaced Ben Affleck as director in the new "The Batman" movie. Meanwhile, Neil Gaiman has just revealed that he has been working on a new "Batman" story.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How to Get Spotify Premium Music for Free For 3 Months and For as Low as $5 a Month

The music streaming app Spotify is now offering great discounts and even three months free for those who have not yet tried them out. If you want to get three months of free music on Spotify, you've come to the right place!

SCIENCE

Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat

A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.

HOW TO

How to Finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch

If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!

CULTURE

Will Black Panther and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya be Playing DC's Black Batman

Rumors have started to spread saying that Daniel Kaluuya is being eyed to play the next Batman in DC's Black Batman.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Guadalupe, outskirts of Monterrey

[Video] Outrageous Mercedes Benz Owner Demands Ambulance Helping a Limping Patient to Move Out of His Way

Here's the Easiest Way to Transfer Google Play Music to Youtube Music: From Android, iOs or Web Browser!

Here's the Easiest Way to Transfer Google Play Music to Youtube Music: From Android, iOs or Web Browser!

Husband Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom after being Admitted for Coronavirus in the Same Hospital in California

Husband with Coronavirus Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom in the Same Hospital in California

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Toy Car Through Drive-Through with his Dad as the Passenger

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Is Robert Pattinson Taking the Batman Role Seriously?

Alien: Covenant Sequel in the Works? Ripley Scott Said "I'm Not Closing it Down Again"

Did Just Sam Deserve to Win American Idol More Than Arthur Gunn?

Deadpool 3: Could Marvel and Disney be "Dragging" the Sequel?

Will Black Panther and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya be Playing DC's Black Batman

Real Time Analytics